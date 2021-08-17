 Skip to content
(Bangor Daily News)   Not vaccinated? No internet and we're fining you weekly   (bangordailynews.com)
    Quinnipiac University, New Haven, Connecticut, Quinnipiac spokesman John Morgan, Wi-Fi, Sleeping Giant, vaccination policy, Connecticut  
Wadded Beef [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
(Plague-rat triggering intensifies)
 
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Holy crap. These people are not Farking around.
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Geez that's too bad.  *sips coffee*
 
BizarreMan [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
How awful.
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Just kick them off campus. Refuse to graduate them too.
 
sithon [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Good
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Somacandra: Holy crap. These people are not Farking around.


I love it, because it's going to spread like wildfire to other places.
 
Pelvic Splanchnic Ganglion
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Somacandra: Holy crap. These people are not Farking around.


Just in the nick of too late.
 
The Four Ringer [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is why I'm proud to live in CT. I may pay high taxes, but when the chips are down, we don't kill our citizens.
 
Aquapope
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pelvic Splanchnic Ganglion: Somacandra: Holy crap. These people are not Farking around.

Just in the nick of too late.


Wait, hold the barn door, still one horse coming out... OK, you can shut it now.
 
silverblues [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
TO be fair, they could spread a virus.
 
Dustin_00 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
> about 600 students have so far failed to upload their vaccination information.

LOLS!

I know some people from college that would have gotten vaccinated the first day they were allowed...

...then not submitted their vaccination status for weeks past that deadline, paying fines 3 or 4 times.
 
larunu
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Just don't enroll them, don't steal their money. Denying students resources they pay for over vaccinations should be illegal. Why not just deny them physical access to the libraries and then not allow them the borrow books either.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Good.  Make it national.  Ban the antivaxxers from the internet.
 
Mokmo
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Loss of privilege and extra fees usually works for a lot of things, even more when a free thing prevents all the losses.
 
poconojoe [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

AmbassadorBooze: Good.  Make it national.  Ban the antivaxxers from the internet.


seriously. this would solve *so* many of our country's issues if we did this

/plus Facebook would go bankrupt
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

larunu: Just don't enroll them, don't steal their money. Denying students resources they pay for over vaccinations should be illegal. Why not just deny them physical access to the libraries and then not allow them the borrow books either.


I'm ok with this.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Somacandra: Holy crap. These people are not Farking around.


If they weren't farking around the reason they wouldn't be providing internet is because they don't have to provide it to non-students.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Quinnipiac? Their polls show this would be a good idea.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

poconojoe: AmbassadorBooze: Good.  Make it national.  Ban the antivaxxers from the internet.

seriously. this would solve *so* many of our country's issues if we did this

/plus Facebook would go bankrupt


That just makes me pray to Biden harder that we start licensing internet use.  Sure, I am going to have to abandon this account.  But luckily all my porn is backed up offline.

When FB shuts down, it will be a glorious day.  A new age of Aquarius.
 
Lochsteppe
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
My school's at ~99% vaccinated right now (students and employees).

/smug
 
Kubo [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

larunu: Just don't enroll them, don't steal their money. Denying students resources they pay for over vaccinations should be illegal. Why not just deny them physical access to the libraries and then not allow them the borrow books either.


They're free to withdraw from classes if they don't like the policy.
 
jekfark
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

AmbassadorBooze: Good.  Make it national.  Ban the antivaxxers from the internet.


Yes please do so I won't have to acknowledge that people have different points of view than me
 
aungen [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I stopped by to remind you all that I'm the vaccine.  I'll be over at the women's dorm providing free injections.  If anyone says no to my vaccines, no internet and weekly fines!
 
sprgrss
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Somacandra: Holy crap. These people are not Farking around.


If they weren't farking around, they'd ban them from campus like other universities have done.  This is nothing more than a minor inconvenience.
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

aungen: I stopped by to remind you all that I'm the vaccine.  I'll be over at the women's dorm providing free injections.  If anyone says no to my vaccines, no internet and weekly fines!


It's a two-injection process: you need another male to provide the Johnson & Johnson.
 
Jerseysteve22
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
They'll just use their phones. Kick them off campus for noncompliance
 
sprgrss
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Just require vaccination like a fark ton of other universities and colleges have done.  No vaccination?  No school.  Easy peasy.
 
The Parkway Mystic [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Oh my goodness.  They shut off the high-bandwidth porn flow!
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Prof. Frink: aungen: I stopped by to remind you all that I'm the vaccine.  I'll be over at the women's dorm providing free injections.  If anyone says no to my vaccines, no internet and weekly fines!

It's a two-injection process: you need another male to provide the Johnson & Johnson.


Fark apparently is my personal erotica site.

/some trans women could work just as well!
 
Kubo [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

jekfark: AmbassadorBooze: Good.  Make it national.  Ban the antivaxxers from the internet.

Yes please do so I won't have to acknowledge that people have different points of view than me

Anti-vaccine

isn't a point of view. Calling it a "point of view" would suggest that it's an opinion.

It's an incorrect (or deliberately ignorant) interpretation of scientific fact. I have no problem with that particular kind of "point of view" getting put in electronic time-out for a little while so they can stop poisoning the marketplace of ideas.
 
DuneClimber
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Shiat's getting real.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

jekfark: AmbassadorBooze: Good.  Make it national.  Ban the antivaxxers from the internet.

Yes please do so I won't have to acknowledge that people have different points of view than me


They can have different points of view.  People that like Breaking bad can have their discussion boards.  And people who think modern art is meaningful.  And people who enjoy eating their own poop.

But we have to license internet use.  For the children.  Did you know some people trade CSAM on the internet?  I bet if we mandated that the internet have constant tracking of everybody with people having unique public IDs we could eliminate the bad things.  We could eliminate cyber bullying.  And Bitcoin.  And we would know who the insurrectionists are.  Things would be better.

A little inconvenience is a price I am willing to pay to silence those who are objectively bad.  Like antivaxxers.  These are unprecedented times and we are in a health crisis.
 
illegal
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
If only there was some way to get rid of the undesirable population oh..wait... There is...que the moronic libs and their vaccine plan in 3...2..
 
7th Son of a 7th Son
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Make that a requirement for any kind of housing. Not vaccinated? We're not renewing your lease, or we're starting foreclosure on you.
 
illegal
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

gopher321: Just kick them off campus. Refuse to graduate them too.


Or..... Let them get sick and die? Lol and you call anti-vaxxers morons.
 
jekfark
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Kubo: jekfark: AmbassadorBooze: Good.  Make it national.  Ban the antivaxxers from the internet.

Yes please do so I won't have to acknowledge that people have different points of view than me

Anti-vaccine isn't a point of view. Calling it a "point of view" would suggest that it's an opinion.

It's an incorrect (or deliberately ignorant) interpretation of scientific fact. I have no problem with that particular kind of "point of view" getting put in electronic time-out for a little while so they can stop poisoning the marketplace of ideas.


Anyone who doesn't get vaccinated will die.
And they will spread the virus to those who are vaccinated and they will all die too.
Nobody has natural immunity.
Everyone must get vaccinated.
Everyone must wear masks. Two to be safe.
Anyone not willing to get vaccinated or not willing to wear masks is deliberately trying kill everyone else.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Why do they hate freedom?
 
A Fark Handle
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Firing squads
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
If you want to live in a society then play by the rules. If you don't want to play by the rules then go be an Amish plague rat.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I think I actually got dumber by reading some of the posts in this thread
 
Kubo [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

jekfark: Kubo: jekfark: AmbassadorBooze: Good.  Make it national.  Ban the antivaxxers from the internet.

Yes please do so I won't have to acknowledge that people have different points of view than me

Anti-vaccine isn't a point of view. Calling it a "point of view" would suggest that it's an opinion.

It's an incorrect (or deliberately ignorant) interpretation of scientific fact. I have no problem with that particular kind of "point of view" getting put in electronic time-out for a little while so they can stop poisoning the marketplace of ideas.

Anyone who doesn't get vaccinated will die.
And they will spread the virus to those who are vaccinated and they will all die too.
Nobody has natural immunity.
Everyone must get vaccinated.
Everyone must wear masks. Two to be safe.
Anyone not willing to get vaccinated or not willing to wear masks is deliberately trying kill everyone else.


What the shiat are you on about? I can't tell if you're being sarcastic or just stupid, or if you're trying to be sarcastic and would up being stupid.

Either way, take a break. I don't want you to hurt your back putting up the next straw man.
 
Baloo Uriza
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

larunu: Just don't enroll them, don't steal their money. Denying students resources they pay for over vaccinations should be illegal. Why not just deny them physical access to the libraries and then not allow them the borrow books either.


Did you just never read a student handbook in school?
 
A Fark Handle
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
But seriously nothing public without vaccination...
 
Kubo [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

illegal: gopher321: Just kick them off campus. Refuse to graduate them too.

Or..... Let them get sick and die? Lol and you call anti-vaxxers morons.


Logical fallacy: false attribution of a slippery slope.

Also, cool < 2 month old account.
 
Marshmallow Jones
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
JFC the headlines are piling up for the self-righteous 'I hope they die!!1!!1' Farkers.  It's like free porn.  Anyone experiencing bloody semen by now?   If so maybe find the door in your filthy apartment, go outside, get some air. Give your little dick a rest ffs.
 
WTP 2
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
this should work well...
no internet at your own place, go to some other place, friend, stroe with internet, wardriving.
just get out and get around...yep well thought out.
 
jtown
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

jekfark: AmbassadorBooze: Good.  Make it national.  Ban the antivaxxers from the internet.

Yes please do so I won't have to acknowledge that people have different points of view than me


Not all points of view are valid.  That, oddly enough, is a concept that came from the left and has now come full circle to bite their asses from the right.
 
frestcrallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
This approach is better incentive than wasting more breath with pesky facts and explainers.
 
thorpe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
"Quinnipiac spokesman John Morgan said about 600 students have so far failed to upload their vaccination information. The school has a total enrollment of just over 10,000 students. "

So 6% jerks, procrastinators, and "hesitant" students. The hesitant are just about to become less hesitant.
 
