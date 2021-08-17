 Skip to content
(The Morning Call)   Pennsylvania - trying to make the gas tax look like a good idea   (mcall.com) divider line
aleister_greynight [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why not both?
 
ababyatemydingo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
New Zealand has a similar scheme

Diesel isn't taxed as high as petrol (gasoline) to give a break to the farmers.

Because diesel trucks wear out the roads because of their tonnage, they (and people like me with a diesel-fueled pick up truck) pay a road user charge and display a sticker next to the inspection/WOF sticker on the windshield to say we're paid up.

For now, electric vehicles don't have to pay, but I suspect they will eventuall
 
TheOnion [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How do they enforce this?  As in, how do they figure out how many miles you drove in the past year? Is it during your annual registration or something?
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TheOnion: How do they enforce this?  As in, how do they figure out how many miles you drove in the past year? Is it during your annual registration or something?


Annual inspection.
 
FleshFlapps
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And the flash tools to modify vehicle mileage begin to hit manufacturing in china.
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TheOnion: How do they enforce this?  As in, how do they figure out how many miles you drove in the past year? Is it during your annual registration or something?


And how do they separate out miles driven on public roads versus on private property? It doesn't seem legal to tax someone for driving on your own self-maintained paths on your own property.
 
Mein Fuhrer I Can Walk
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I keep saying this more and more... PA's official slogan really should be "Pennsylvania Is Difficult."
 
Enigmamf [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Simple fix - add in a weight multiplier.
 
Ragin' Asian [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So they're going to get rid of tolls on the Turnpike, right?
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Great! Time to use my old truck with a 460 that gets 7 MPG as a daily driver.
 
DeadGeek
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
And I guess "Fark you if you're poor, we'll still triple the cost of travel for you"?
 
SuburbanCowboy
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
"people with more fuel-efficient vehicles would pay the same as a person with a gas-guzzler"

nice idea a-holes.
 
meanmutton
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Enigmamf: Simple fix - add in a weight multiplier.


Crazy idea- we can combine overall weight, Mike's driven and then give a credit to people who choose more fuel efficient vehicles to help fight global warming. Maybe we can charge this periodically throughout the year at a local store you are going to visit anyway.
 
karlandtanya
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Road wear is a function of miles driven * axle load ^4.
Heavier vehicles destroy roads; their operators should be paying to maintain them.
 
jjorsett
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

DeadGeek: And I guess "Fark you if you're poor, we'll still triple the cost of travel for you"?


If you're a peasant, you should be taking public transportation anyway.
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

FleshFlapps: And the flash tools to modify vehicle mileage begin to hit manufacturing in china.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Keyser_Soze_Death: Great! Time to use my old truck with a 460 that gets 7 MPG as a daily driver.


This plan sounds more expensive overall
 
GORDON
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Makes sense, since truckers do 99% of all road damage.  A single car could drive a stretch of road for ten years, and not do the damage a single truck does in one pass.

So yeah, charge the people not doing the damage.  Makes perfect sense.
 
Subtonic [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Idiotic. There's some major bugs to work out before this is DOA in Harrisburg. Although I have a car, I walk to work so if by some miracle this gets approved, I get to say that phrase conservatives so love, "fark you, got mine."
 
WillofJ2
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Hover car
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Hahahahahahahaa. Follow the money on this one and vote accordingly next election.
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

SuburbanCowboy: "people with more fuel-efficient vehicles would pay the same as a person with a gas-guzzler"

nice idea a-holes.


Same tax but you're still buying less gas so basically it's the same as right now.
 
bigdog1960
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

austerity101: TheOnion: How do they enforce this?  As in, how do they figure out how many miles you drove in the past year? Is it during your annual registration or something?

And how do they separate out miles driven on public roads versus on private property? It doesn't seem legal to tax someone for driving on your own self-maintained paths on your own property.


Yeah that's a big problem. If you have that many private roads, you should pay double.
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

DeadGeek: And I guess "Fark you if you're poor, we'll still triple the cost of travel for you"?


It's almost as if we could subsidize the poor and still increase gasoline taxes, instead of just settling for the same old "we can't do any better than this" moderate feeb-ism.
 
whitroth
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
They're also considering EVs.
 
sinner4ever
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Pa. has a Democratic Governor yet hasn't met a regressive tax it didn't like .

Also, free fracking for every out of state company and worker. Please screw out citizens over.
 
Weng
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: So they're going to get rid of tolls on the Turnpike, right?


They've got like 95 years left on a 100 year lease before anything radical like that can happen.
 
mongbiohazard
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Shifting costs from business to citizens is just the American way.
 
Subtonic [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

sinner4ever: Pa. has a Democratic Governor yet hasn't met a regressive tax it didn't like .

Also, free fracking for every out of state company and worker. Please screw out citizens over.


Republican legislature. And you can thank Corbett for the fracking giveaway.
 
Enigmamf [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

meanmutton: Enigmamf: Simple fix - add in a weight multiplier.

Crazy idea- we can combine overall weight, Mike's driven and then give a credit to people who choose more fuel efficient vehicles to help fight global warming. Maybe we can charge this periodically throughout the year at a local store you are going to visit anyway.


Too complex, it would never work.
 
Gunner's Mate First Class Phillip Asshole
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

austerity101: TheOnion: How do they enforce this?  As in, how do they figure out how many miles you drove in the past year? Is it during your annual registration or something?

And how do they separate out miles driven on public roads versus on private property? It doesn't seem legal to tax someone for driving on your own self-maintained paths on your own property.


You don't, they don't get that kind of break now why would they get one going forward? I really hate this dumb argument everytime a by mile tax is talked about.
 
mactheknife
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

TheOnion: How do they enforce this?  As in, how do they figure out how many miles you drove in the past year? Is it during your annual registration or something?


Yeah... I can see a marvelous resurgence in the business of cracking/disabling/rolling back odometers if this is the enforcement plan.
 
