(The Hill)   Tesla's all wet   (thehill.com)
snocone [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pro Tip: NEVER  put water on lithium especially when it is on fire
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Read that as teets - disappointed
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Firefighters used 40 times the amount of water normally needed to contain a fire of a gas-powered vehicle putting out a fire when a Tesla crashed

Every bit of that water was wasted and the firefighters are incompetent.  Once a lithium polymer battery begins reacting with itself, nothing on this earth will put it out.  It has to finish the reaction.

Water spray to cut smoke, shovel on sand and dirt, roast weenies if you have them.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I also believe that the Hill is a shiatty publication whose owner is probably shorting Tesla stock.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Aren't fire departments trained on how to put out these fires, and that it really isn't with water.
 
NeoCortex42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Gubbo: Aren't fire departments trained on how to put out these fires, and that it really isn't with water.


If they aren't, they need to be soon.  The number of electric vehicles is only going to increase over the next decade.
 
red230
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
lolmao500
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
So we'll build electric cars to fight global warming then we'll run out of water because of all the fires from the accidents.

Brillant.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Maybe I don't want a Tesla power wall thingy in my house after all. I guess if you can afford one then the cost of a shed to install it in is no big deal.
 
mongbiohazard
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: Maybe I don't want a Tesla power wall thingy in my house after all. I guess if you can afford one then the cost of a shed to install it in is no big deal.


Unless you're regularly getting in to car accidents with your house, it's probably fine.

TFA is really about how lithium batteries are hard to extinguish when they get damaged and catch on fire, it's not specific to Tesla. They use Tesla as an example because a. they might get more clicks that way and b. they're the most popular electric car brand for the moment, but the issue in TFAA is lithium batteries which all the electric car brands use. Unless you hit your Powerwall with your car pulling in to the garage or something, it should probably be fine.
 
jjorsett
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: Maybe I don't want a Tesla power wall thingy in my house after all. I guess if you can afford one then the cost of a shed to install it in is no big deal.


Just don't crash your house and it'll be fine.
 
Mr_Katzchen
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size



i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Grauenwolf
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

snocone: Pro Tip: NEVER  put water on lithium especially when it is on fire


No, that's a fool's tip.

"A long continuous stream of water applied to the case of the battery is the most effective way to reduce the temperature within the battery and limit thermal runaway. Once the battery is completely cooled down, the fire is down."
 
Glitchwerks
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: Maybe I don't want a Tesla power wall thingy in my house after all. I guess if you can afford one then the cost of a shed to install it in is no big deal.


The thing with Tesla right now is that their build quality is downright questionable.  I've seen from more than one source that their factory paint is just plain awful, including Doug DeMuro's review on the Plaid today.  That one even had a broken driver side door handle and it's a brand new car.

And, holy crap, talk about ridiculous controls in the cabin.  Moving everything to touchscreens makes no sense to me.  I do not want to sit and peck at a screen when I can just rely on muscle memory to throw a switch or turn a knob.

Do have to admit, 0-60 in 2 seconds flat is pretty impressive though.
 
shinji3i
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Grauenwolf: snocone: Pro Tip: NEVER  put water on lithium especially when it is on fire

No, that's a fool's tip.

"A long continuous stream of water applied to the case of the battery is the most effective way to reduce the temperature within the battery and limit thermal runaway. Once the battery is completely cooled down, the fire is down."


I think internet people know a little bit more about the intricacies of dealing with a burning car on the road than the Austin fire dept chief.
 
WhackingDay
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Use finely shredded magnesium. Make it burn faster.
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Apparently they've never seen an old Volkswagen on fire

/Those magnesium engine blocks burned nicely
//And were lots of fun to put out with a hose
 
