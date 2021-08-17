 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Twitter)   Five states have ICUs at over 90 percent capacity. I can't for the life of me figure out what they have in common though   (twitter.com) divider line
106
    More: Sad, shot  
•       •       •

1215 clicks; posted to Main » on 17 Aug 2021 at 5:26 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



106 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | 3 | » | Newest | Show all

 
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
FlashHarry [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
GOP death cult!
 
Myrdinn [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I know, I know.

They all have vowels in their names. Oh!  And they touch the Gulf of Mexico!
Oh noes... it is the Revenge of the Mayans!  We were warned!
 
Sin'sHero [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Low taxes?
 
Rwa2play [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Original: Original Tweet:

[iFrame https://platform.twitter.com/embed/Twe​et.html?dnt=false&embedId=twitter-widg​et-1&features=eyJ0ZndfZXhwZXJpbWVudHNf​Y29va2llX2V4cGlyYXRpb24iOnsiYnVja2V0Ij​oxMjA5NjAwLCJ2ZXJzaW9uIjpudWxsfSwidGZ3​X2hvcml6b25fdHdlZXRfZW1iZWRfOTU1NSI6ey​JidWNrZXQiOiJodGUiLCJ2ZXJzaW9uIjpudWxs​fSwidGZ3X3NwYWNlX2NhcmQiOnsiYnVja2V0Ij​oib2ZmIiwidmVyc2lvbiI6bnVsbH19&frame=f​alse&hideCard=false&hideThread=false&i​d=1427727450759385091&lang=en&origin=h​ttps%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com%2Fcomments%2​F11688998&sessionId=9a9778939cc04add9e​912a165fecac4e5b2f1af8&siteScreenName=​fark&theme=light&widgetsVersion=1890d5​9c%3A1627936082797&width=550px]


....and they may cost the Republicans their chance at taking the House and perhaps, losing more seats in the Senate.
 
feckingmorons [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hospitals try to keep very few ICU beds open in most cases. Certainly COVID is filling those beds, but the design of a hospital census is to keep more beds occupied and a limited number of beds free. Hospitals can't pay the bills if the beds are empty.

Sometimes a patient is ill who could use a unit bed, but they could also go to an other monitored bed. If the census is high they'll go to a floor, if it is low they'll go to the unit for a day or two. Deciding where to place a patient is often subjective or more subjective than one might imagine. Sure if you're on a Bretylium drip you get a unit bed, but if they can switch you to PO Bretylium you can go to a tele bed.

To make a long story short, there are too many variables to panic about COVID and unit beds. There are many more 'ICU beds' in a hospital than what they sign out front says. Every ER bed is an ICU bed, every recovery room bed (PACU) is an ICU bed, special procedures rooms can be ICU beds. I've been in situation where we're holding over ER patients with one on one RN care in cubicles because the unit beds are full. It happens, it doesn't mean the world will end tomorrow.
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I DON'T KNOW ABOUT YOU, Death said, BUT I COULD MURDER A CURRY
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

feckingmorons: Hospitals try to keep very few ICU beds open in most cases. Certainly COVID is filling those beds, but the design of a hospital census is to keep more beds occupied and a limited number of beds free. Hospitals can't pay the bills if the beds are empty.

Sometimes a patient is ill who could use a unit bed, but they could also go to an other monitored bed. If the census is high they'll go to a floor, if it is low they'll go to the unit for a day or two. Deciding where to place a patient is often subjective or more subjective than one might imagine. Sure if you're on a Bretylium drip you get a unit bed, but if they can switch you to PO Bretylium you can go to a tele bed.

To make a long story short, there are too many variables to panic about COVID and unit beds. There are many more 'ICU beds' in a hospital than what they sign out front says. Every ER bed is an ICU bed, every recovery room bed (PACU) is an ICU bed, special procedures rooms can be ICU beds. I've been in situation where we're holding over ER patients with one on one RN care in cubicles because the unit beds are full. It happens, it doesn't mean the world will end tomorrow.


Apparently the 'excuse' you use is bounded by regions. Do those policies and procedures which you mention do not apply 'up north' and other regions with greater vaccinated populations?
 
enry [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

optikeye: feckingmorons: Hospitals try to keep very few ICU beds open in most cases. Certainly COVID is filling those beds, but the design of a hospital census is to keep more beds occupied and a limited number of beds free. Hospitals can't pay the bills if the beds are empty.

Sometimes a patient is ill who could use a unit bed, but they could also go to an other monitored bed. If the census is high they'll go to a floor, if it is low they'll go to the unit for a day or two. Deciding where to place a patient is often subjective or more subjective than one might imagine. Sure if you're on a Bretylium drip you get a unit bed, but if they can switch you to PO Bretylium you can go to a tele bed.

To make a long story short, there are too many variables to panic about COVID and unit beds. There are many more 'ICU beds' in a hospital than what they sign out front says. Every ER bed is an ICU bed, every recovery room bed (PACU) is an ICU bed, special procedures rooms can be ICU beds. I've been in situation where we're holding over ER patients with one on one RN care in cubicles because the unit beds are full. It happens, it doesn't mean the world will end tomorrow.

Apparently the 'excuse' you use is bounded by regions. Do those policies and procedures which you mention do not apply 'up north' and other regions with greater vaccinated populations?


This would be easy to prove one way or the other by comparing what ICU capacity was in 2019, 2020, and today.
 
solokumba [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Myrdinn [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

solokumba: [Fark user image 664x149]


Man.  That sucks for Covid-19.  I wonder which unlucky variant caught him.
 
RodneyToady [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Having or being in close proximity to Interstate 10?
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

feckingmorons: I'd like to have those numbers, and as I said in my original post that I'm not disputing that COVID is raising hospital beds occupied, if we had those numbers we could draw conclusions to show that my assertion is correct, or not.


pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
namegoeshere [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

solokumba: [Fark user image 664x149]


He's vaccinated. (Of course he is.) He'll be fine, And all the idiots in Texas who voted for him and are not themselves vaccinated will use him as the example of why COVID is no big deal.
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My daughter wound up in ICU this weekend, and it took over six hours to find her a bed. And they booted her out a mite early, and home to free up bedspace.

And that's in New York. Now is NOT the time to need a procedure done or to get sick with anything really.
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh, Alabama. The devil fools with the best laid plans.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Rwa2play: Original: Original Tweet:

[iFrame https://platform.twitter.com/embed/Twe​et.html?dnt=false&embedId=twitter-widg​et-1&features=eyJ0ZndfZXhwZXJpbWVudHNf​Y29va2llX2V4cGlyYXRpb24iOnsiYnVja2V0Ij​oxMjA5NjAwLCJ2ZXJzaW9uIjpudWxsfSwidGZ3​X2hvcml6b25fdHdlZXRfZW1iZWRfOTU1NSI6ey​JidWNrZXQiOiJodGUiLCJ2ZXJzaW9uIjpudWxs​fSwidGZ3X3NwYWNlX2NhcmQiOnsiYnVja2V0Ij​oib2ZmIiwidmVyc2lvbiI6bnVsbH19&frame=f​alse&hideCard=false&hideThread=false&i​d=1427727450759385091&lang=en&origin=h​ttps%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com%2Fcomments%2​F11688998&sessionId=9a9778939cc04add9e​912a165fecac4e5b2f1af8&siteScreenName=​fark&theme=light&widgetsVersion=1890d5​9c%3A1627936082797&width=550px]

....and they may cost the Republicans their chance at taking the House and perhaps, losing more seats in the Senate.


I occasionally dream of that too.

Not very likely though; there's MILLIONS of these assholes, as impervious as zombies.
 
UberNeuman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Die.
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Gregg Abbott got COVID.


Suck a dick:)
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Be an awful shame if some ICU doctors and nurses had to isolate because of possible C19 infections, especially if they were the leads for any politicians / talk radio / plandemic or similar.

I'm mostly joking.
 
chewd
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hah, the joke is on them... i couldnt afford to go into ICU even if i needed to!
So there!
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A combined IQ of 75?
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Shakin_Haitian
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Here's hoping Abbott dies.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No need to panic, everyone, fecking is here to reassure us

*wanking motion
 
Majin_Buu [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
American Taliban infestation.
 
namegoeshere [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dothemath: Gregg Abbott got COVID.


Suck a dick:)


Meh. He's vaccinated.
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Myrdinn: I know, I know.

They all have vowels in their names. Oh!  And they touch the Gulf of Mexico!
Oh noes... it is the Revenge of the Mayans!  We were warned!


Georgia doesn't have coast on the Gulf of Mexico.

We still have a bunch of red voters, though. Brian Kemp announced he is giving state employees a four-day Labor Day Weekend, so they can get vaccinated. But he's not mandating state employees actually *get* vaccinated. Source.
My eyes rolled back so hard I was glad I wasn't driving or walking when I heard it.
 
Scythed
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In Dixie land I'll take my stand,
to live and die in Dixie

The South: Picking unwinnable fights over stupid shiat and dying in them for over 150 years.
 
Cthulhu Theory
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They're all in the Milky Way galaxy?
 
smallhalo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Myrdinn: I know, I know.

They all have vowels in their names. Oh!  And they touch the Gulf of Mexico!
Oh noes... it is the Revenge of the Mayans!  We were warned!


-insert confused face-

Georgia doesn't touch the Gulf of Mexico.

Is that the joke?
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  

namegoeshere: dothemath: Gregg Abbott got COVID.


Suck a dick:)

Meh. He's vaccinated.


I hope it makes his legs start working again so then I can hit him with my car and re-cripple him.
 
skyotter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is it windmills?

I bet it's windmills.
 
SirGunslinger
‘’ 1 hour ago  

feckingmorons: Yes it would, what are those numbers?


Funny how you are making an assertion and openly admiring that you have nothing to back it up with.
 
TotallyRealNotFake
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Myk-House of El [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Republican governors address their constituency.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
zulius
‘’ 1 hour ago  
AZ is getting close @ 88% (From the last I checked from an update email our company gets)
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So sad for the people in the ICUs. Not only do they hope they survive COVID, but if they do then many of those people will be stuck with medical bills they will have a hard time paying off.

Who needs Obamacare?
 
Old Man Winter [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just some napkin work but from what I can tell they share in common that they are all over 90% ICU capacity.
You're welcome.
 
Myrdinn [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Unobtanium: Myrdinn: I know, I know.

They all have vowels in their names. Oh!  And they touch the Gulf of Mexico!
Oh noes... it is the Revenge of the Mayans!  We were warned!

Georgia doesn't have coast on the Gulf of Mexico.

We still have a bunch of red voters, though. Brian Kemp announced he is giving state employees a four-day Labor Day Weekend, so they can get vaccinated. But he's not mandating state employees actually *get* vaccinated. Source.
My eyes rolled back so hard I was glad I wasn't driving or walking when I heard it.


Oh, that is correct; Georgia is on the Atlantic.
I stand by the vowels.
 
jjorsett
‘’ 1 hour ago  

feckingmorons: Hospitals try to keep very few ICU beds open in most cases. Certainly COVID is filling those beds, but the design of a hospital census is to keep more beds occupied and a limited number of beds free. Hospitals can't pay the bills if the beds are empty.

Sometimes a patient is ill who could use a unit bed, but they could also go to an other monitored bed. If the census is high they'll go to a floor, if it is low they'll go to the unit for a day or two. Deciding where to place a patient is often subjective or more subjective than one might imagine. Sure if you're on a Bretylium drip you get a unit bed, but if they can switch you to PO Bretylium you can go to a tele bed.

To make a long story short, there are too many variables to panic about COVID and unit beds. There are many more 'ICU beds' in a hospital than what they sign out front says. Every ER bed is an ICU bed, every recovery room bed (PACU) is an ICU bed, special procedures rooms can be ICU beds. I've been in situation where we're holding over ER patients with one on one RN care in cubicles because the unit beds are full. It happens, it doesn't mean the world will end tomorrow.


The fact that Farkers mark this as "funny" clearly indicates that most of the participants on this site are so left-wing partisan that they're completely impervious to facts and logic if those don't support their priors.
 
patrick767
‘’ 1 hour ago  
ROLL TIDE!
 
mrparks
‘’ 1 hour ago  
All of those states have several Cracker Barrel franchises. Maybe start there?
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I saw that Grady in Atlanta is at a permanent diversion.  I would wager it's the largest hospital in Georgia. So don't crash your car or anything.
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

feckingmorons: enry: optikeye: feckingmorons: Hospitals try to keep very few ICU beds open in most cases. Certainly COVID is filling those beds, but the design of a hospital census is to keep more beds occupied and a limited number of beds free. Hospitals can't pay the bills if the beds are empty.

Sometimes a patient is ill who could use a unit bed, but they could also go to an other monitored bed. If the census is high they'll go to a floor, if it is low they'll go to the unit for a day or two. Deciding where to place a patient is often subjective or more subjective than one might imagine. Sure if you're on a Bretylium drip you get a unit bed, but if they can switch you to PO Bretylium you can go to a tele bed.

To make a long story short, there are too many variables to panic about COVID and unit beds. There are many more 'ICU beds' in a hospital than what they sign out front says. Every ER bed is an ICU bed, every recovery room bed (PACU) is an ICU bed, special procedures rooms can be ICU beds. I've been in situation where we're holding over ER patients with one on one RN care in cubicles because the unit beds are full. It happens, it doesn't mean the world will end tomorrow.

Apparently the 'excuse' you use is bounded by regions. Do those policies and procedures which you mention do not apply 'up north' and other regions with greater vaccinated populations?

This would be easy to prove one way or the other by comparing what ICU capacity was in 2019, 2020, and today.

Yes it would, what are those numbers?


In 2018, the average ICU bed occupancy rate in the US was 63%.

https://www.healthaffairs.org/pb-asse​t​s/documents/blog/blog_exhibit_2020_03_​17_jha_1-1584462367887.pdf, from

https://www.healthaffairs.org/do/10.1​3​77/hblog20200317.457910/full/
 
tricycleracer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Concern..... Compassion..... Pity..... Disgust..... Vengefulness..... Laughter

What a journey we've shared together.
 
Myrdinn [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

smallhalo: Myrdinn: I know, I know.

They all have vowels in their names. Oh!  And they touch the Gulf of Mexico!
Oh noes... it is the Revenge of the Mayans!  We were warned!

-insert confused face-

Georgia doesn't touch the Gulf of Mexico.

Is that the joke?


No, I just remembered being on the coast there (took some kinds on a senior trip) and just forgot.
Visited a spot that some folks claimed was a Mayan pyramid construction under some undergrowth during it, and mis-remembered where I was (this was in the late 1990s).
 
BobCumbers
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Seems like a good percentage. Wonder what the percentage was, say two years ago?
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They're all populated by a massive majority of people thicker than molasses at the South Pole?
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We are in unprecedented times.  A health crisis.  If Biden were to issue a mandate stating unvaccinated people in the danger States were banned from ICU beds, we could increase the number of available ICU beds, especially for the vaccinated.  We are in unprecedented times.  A health crisis.

Problem solved.
 
Displayed 50 of 106 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | 3 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.