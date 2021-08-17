 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Twitter)   Truer words have not been spoken about COVID   (twitter.com) divider line
7
    More: Obvious, shot  
•       •       •

237 clicks; posted to Main » on 17 Aug 2021 at 6:35 PM (5 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



7 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
solokumba [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pretty Goddamn much.
 
weddingsinger [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I've learned a tremendous amount but basically am smart enough to know anything I say I'm repeating from an actual expert not some chiropractor or other lunatic on YouTube/Facebook pretending to be an expert
 
duppy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Representative sample of anti-vax "research" source material.
 
The5thElement
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
From the comments...
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
geekbikerskum
‘’ 1 minute ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size


Seriously, I'm a medical idiot, that's why I listen to doctors.
 
Displayed 7 of 7 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.