(NBC Washington)   National Treasure 3: Insurrection Tunnel   (nbcwashington.com) divider line
50
•       •       •

‘’ 2 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Story:

https://www.nbcwashington.com/investi​g​ations/dc-tunnel-history-site-flagged-​suspicious-activity-before-capitol-ins​urrection/2775341/
 
1funguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's cool!

/ we're gonna catch you
// one way or another
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"These people were suddenly obsessed with the Capitol building," Carter said

And why are they NOT IN GITMO?!?!?!?
 
weddingsinger [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: "These people were suddenly obsessed with the Capitol building," Carter said

And why are they NOT IN GITMO?!?!?!?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
PanicAttack [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Add it to the list of ignored tips.
 
Fart_Machine
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Same as 9/11. People saw shiat and said shiat. And the people in power/in change was slow on the uptake.
FBI was a week behind the hijackers.

But. At least every thing is on budget and rich people got richer. Woot.
 
Soup4Bonnie
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
The sharp increase in web visitors alarmed the site's operator so much that he contacted the FBI.

"Too many people are suddenly interested in my boring ass website!  Better call the FBI!"
 
WoodyHayes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
The first National Treasure movie was a surprisingly fun affair, just an enjoyable movie. The second one sucked hard though. :(
 
Salmon
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I dunno, I'd be worried about C.H.U.D.s

media1.fdncms.comView Full Size
 
Nuclear Monk
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Soup4Bonnie: The sharp increase in web visitors alarmed the site's operator so much that he contacted the FBI.

"Too many people are suddenly interested in my boring ass website!  Better call the FBI!"


Any Fark links from those dates.....that's be awkward.
 
RasIanI [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
"But starting on New Year's Day, a spike in traffic included visitors nationwide. He said a deeper review of analytics from his site revealed many of the clicks were coming from hyperlinks shared on anonymous message boards, sites and forums named after militias or firearms, or using Donald Trump's name."

ya, this isn't difficult to figger out.

Doubtless some of the 3%ers that talked, in the moment, about "sealing them in and turning on the gas" were part of those hits
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: "These people were suddenly obsessed with the Capitol building," Carter said

And why are they NOT IN GITMO?!?!?!?


I asked a Rethuglican why the GQP terrorists aren't already on no-fly lists (low level hangers on) or in Gitmo with the other terrorists. They tried to dance around the label of terrorism, but they didn't have one due to the definition. So they pretty much just turn tail and run from the argument. The answer is simple: Because they're White and Conservative.

Any other group would've been locked up, well the people that survived the counterattack would've been locked up. There also probably wouldn't be many out on bail if they weren't White and Conservative. Of course most of them have some money as well, so that buys a lot of special treatment.
 
Soup4Bonnie
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Same as 9/11. People saw shiat and said shiat. And the people in power/in change was slow on the uptake.
FBI was a week behind the hijackers.

But. At least every thing is on budget and rich people got richer. Woot.


yeah, sorry, about that last bit concerning on budget; well, I have some bad news.

U.S. deficit will total $3 trillion in fiscal 2021, budget panel says
 
Madstand [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

WoodyHayes: The first National Treasure movie was a surprisingly fun affair, just an enjoyable movie. The second one sucked hard though. :(


I freely admit I love that movie.  It's a movie equivalent to an easy-listening music station for me.  And yes, the sequel was horrid, even with Ed Harris and Helen Mirren.
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Nobody could have predicted Jan. 6th, we were completely blindsided.
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
TUT TUT, THIS SORT OF ARTICLE IS NOT COMIFYING THE UNIFICOMITATION
 
scalpod
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
If you see something, say something - so we can completely ignore it.
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
i1.sndcdn.comView Full Size
 
hissatsu [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
The sharp increase in web visitors alarmed the site's operator so much that he contacted the FBI. Elliot Carter, who operates the site, worried people were covertly seeking escape routes or entry points to the Capitol ahead of the electoral college count in January.

Yeah, like he said. There was absolutely no way to know anything improper was being planned.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Soup4Bonnie: waxbeans: Same as 9/11. People saw shiat and said shiat. And the people in power/in change was slow on the uptake.
FBI was a week behind the hijackers.

But. At least every thing is on budget and rich people got richer. Woot.

yeah, sorry, about that last bit concerning on budget; well, I have some bad news.

U.S. deficit will total $3 trillion in fiscal 2021, budget panel says


??????
We budget, for deficit.

/
ALSO a government isn't a home.
You can't think about government as you sitting at home balancing the books.  It's silly 😜 I don't know why this argument is even allowed in the room.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

scalpod: If you see something, say something - so we can completely ignore it.


Exactly
 
Gestalt
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

inglixthemad: They tried to dance around the label of terrorism, but they didn't have one due to the definition. So they pretty much just turn tail and run from the argument. The answer is simple: Because they're White and Conservative.


I would really like to hear the people who defended torture by insisting that it extracted valuable information from 'violent insurgents,' and how they feel about that vis-a-vis the Capitol terrorists.
 
somedude210 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: "These people were suddenly obsessed with the Capitol building," Carter said

And why are they NOT IN GITMO?!?!?!?


Because due process and innocent before proven guilty.

It's real f*cking easy to convict in the court of public opinion, less so in actual court.
 
SurelyShirley
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Why make this public? Next time, these guys will search in incognito mode and no one will ever know.
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

somedude210: Marcus Aurelius: "These people were suddenly obsessed with the Capitol building," Carter said

And why are they NOT IN GITMO?!?!?!?

Because due process and innocent before proven guilty.

It's real f*cking easy to convict in the court of public opinion, less so in actual court.


I don't recall a conviction being necessary to end up in Gitmo.

/just sayin'
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

somedude210: Marcus Aurelius: "These people were suddenly obsessed with the Capitol building," Carter said

And why are they NOT IN GITMO?!?!?!?

Because due process and innocent before proven guilty.

It's real f*cking easy to convict in the court of public opinion, less so in actual court.


The prisoners put in Gitmo during the war on terror were given due process?

HA
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

somedude210: Marcus Aurelius: "These people were suddenly obsessed with the Capitol building," Carter said

And why are they NOT IN GITMO?!?!?!?

Because due process and innocent before proven guilty.

It's real f*cking easy to convict in the court of public opinion, less so in actual court.


That's the whole point of Gitmo, terrorists get no due process.
 
somedude210 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

inglixthemad: somedude210: Marcus Aurelius: "These people were suddenly obsessed with the Capitol building," Carter said

And why are they NOT IN GITMO?!?!?!?

Because due process and innocent before proven guilty.

It's real f*cking easy to convict in the court of public opinion, less so in actual court.

I don't recall a conviction being necessary to end up in Gitmo.

/just sayin'


I thought gitmo was bad. Is it suddenly good again?
 
anjin-san
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

RasIanI: "But starting on New Year's Day, a spike in traffic included visitors nationwide. He said a deeper review of analytics from his site revealed many of the clicks were coming from hyperlinks shared on anonymous message boards, sites and forums named after militias or firearms, or using Donald Trump's name."

ya, this isn't difficult to figger out.

Doubtless some of the 3%ers that talked, in the moment, about "sealing them in and turning on the gas" were part of those hits


Clearly these patriots got wind of the antifa attack and started researching how best to defend the capitol
 
Phil McKraken [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Tunnels under the Capital? Feels like a near miss.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kbronsito
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
FBI should build a dead end tunnel that can be blocked off and flooded with Potomac water. Ask this guy to add it to the site. Pepper in some pseudo historical info about how in 1814, Dolley Madison used the secret tunnel to save the WH's masonic treasures from the English and it is, to this date, the fastest escape route out of DC. Then, we wait for some takers to test the secret flood system.
 
illegal
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
But...but.... Jan 6th!  Lmao,
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

somedude210: inglixthemad: somedude210: Marcus Aurelius: "These people were suddenly obsessed with the Capitol building," Carter said

And why are they NOT IN GITMO?!?!?!?

Because due process and innocent before proven guilty.

It's real f*cking easy to convict in the court of public opinion, less so in actual court.

I don't recall a conviction being necessary to end up in Gitmo.

/just sayin'

I thought gitmo was bad. Is it suddenly good again?


Hell. We should be sending prison gangs there. WTF
 
Kumana Wanalaia
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

somedude210: inglixthemad: somedude210: Marcus Aurelius: "These people were suddenly obsessed with the Capitol building," Carter said

And why are they NOT IN GITMO?!?!?!?

Because due process and innocent before proven guilty.

It's real f*cking easy to convict in the court of public opinion, less so in actual court.

I don't recall a conviction being necessary to end up in Gitmo.

/just sayin'

I thought gitmo was bad. Is it suddenly good again?


It was good enough for the goose so it's good enough for the gander.
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

somedude210: inglixthemad: somedude210: Marcus Aurelius: "These people were suddenly obsessed with the Capitol building," Carter said

And why are they NOT IN GITMO?!?!?!?

Because due process and innocent before proven guilty.

It's real f*cking easy to convict in the court of public opinion, less so in actual court.

I don't recall a conviction being necessary to end up in Gitmo.

/just sayin'

I thought gitmo was bad. Is it suddenly good again?


Who said it was good?
Just pointing out it is official and legally sanctioned US policy for terrorists.
 
WTFDYW [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Soup4Bonnie: The sharp increase in web visitors alarmed the site's operator so much that he contacted the FBI.

"Too many people are suddenly interested in my boring ass website!  Better call the FBI!"


I hope soup is all you can eat. Fu*k off.
 
somedude210 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Bslim: somedude210: inglixthemad: somedude210: Marcus Aurelius: "These people were suddenly obsessed with the Capitol building," Carter said

And why are they NOT IN GITMO?!?!?!?

Because due process and innocent before proven guilty.

It's real f*cking easy to convict in the court of public opinion, less so in actual court.

I don't recall a conviction being necessary to end up in Gitmo.

/just sayin'

I thought gitmo was bad. Is it suddenly good again?

Who said it was good?
Just pointing out it is official and legally sanctioned US policy for terrorists.


why not just use CIA blacksites?
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

somedude210: Bslim: somedude210: inglixthemad: somedude210: Marcus Aurelius: "These people were suddenly obsessed with the Capitol building," Carter said

And why are they NOT IN GITMO?!?!?!?

Because due process and innocent before proven guilty.

It's real f*cking easy to convict in the court of public opinion, less so in actual court.

I don't recall a conviction being necessary to end up in Gitmo.

/just sayin'

I thought gitmo was bad. Is it suddenly good again?

Who said it was good?
Just pointing out it is official and legally sanctioned US policy for terrorists.

why not just use CIA blacksites?


I'm not sure what point you're trying to make but you're failing miserably at it
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

somedude210: Bslim: somedude210: inglixthemad: somedude210: Marcus Aurelius: "These people were suddenly obsessed with the Capitol building," Carter said

And why are they NOT IN GITMO?!?!?!?

Because due process and innocent before proven guilty.

It's real f*cking easy to convict in the court of public opinion, less so in actual court.

I don't recall a conviction being necessary to end up in Gitmo.

/just sayin'

I thought gitmo was bad. Is it suddenly good again?

Who said it was good?
Just pointing out it is official and legally sanctioned US policy for terrorists.

why not just use CIA blacksites?


Why the hell not?
You'd think they are exactly the sort of facility for enemies who actively tried to bring down the government.
 
Kumana Wanalaia
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

somedude210: Bslim: somedude210: inglixthemad: somedude210: Marcus Aurelius: "These people were suddenly obsessed with the Capitol building," Carter said

And why are they NOT IN GITMO?!?!?!?

Because due process and innocent before proven guilty.

It's real f*cking easy to convict in the court of public opinion, less so in actual court.

I don't recall a conviction being necessary to end up in Gitmo.

/just sayin'

I thought gitmo was bad. Is it suddenly good again?

Who said it was good?
Just pointing out it is official and legally sanctioned US policy for terrorists.

why not just use CIA blacksites?


I find your ideas intriguing and wish to subscribe to your newsletter.
 
WTFDYW [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

kbronsito: FBI should build a dead end tunnel that can be blocked off and flooded with Potomac water. Ask this guy to add it to the site. Pepper in some pseudo historical info about how in 1814, Dolley Madison used the secret tunnel to save the WH's masonic treasures from the English and it is, to this date, the fastest escape route out of DC. Then, we wait for some takers to test the secret flood system.


I like this idea.
 
Soup4Bonnie
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
sometimes it gets weird and I bail.

Now, for instance.
 
firefly212
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
FTFA: "What the intelligence didn't reveal was the large-scale demonstration would become a large-scale attack on the Capitol Building, as there was no specific, credible intelligence about such an attack."

I'm gonna have to call bullshiat on that.
They said they were going to stop the count.
They had farking sweatshirts and hoodies made saying MAGA civil war, 1/6/2021
Every farking right wing extremist group showed up to the party.
Chatter on all the right wing extremist websites said they were going to "take back the capitol"

I dunno how farking specific they need to be to be considered credible, like maybe they didn't write exactly what time they were going to breach the doors at, but they were very clear, for weeks in advance, exactly what they intended to do.
 
Hyjamon
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Madstand: WoodyHayes: The first National Treasure movie was a surprisingly fun affair, just an enjoyable movie. The second one sucked hard though. :(

I freely admit I love that movie.  It's a movie equivalent to an easy-listening music station for me.  And yes, the sequel was horrid, even with Ed Harris and Helen Mirren.


I really wish Drew would do something about trolls on fark.  there was no sequel.
 
Hyjamon
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

kbronsito: FBI should build a dead end tunnel that can be blocked off and flooded with Potomac water. Ask this guy to add it to the site. Pepper in some pseudo historical info about how in 1814, Dolley Madison used the secret tunnel to save the WH's masonic treasures from the English and it is, to this date, the fastest escape route out of DC. Then, we wait for some takers to test the secret flood system.


For bonus points, just add "that they don't want you to know about" in font around this picture and post it a few places.  Rest should take care of itself.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
somedude210 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

pastramithemosterotic: somedude210: Bslim: somedude210: inglixthemad: somedude210: Marcus Aurelius: "These people were suddenly obsessed with the Capitol building," Carter said

And why are they NOT IN GITMO?!?!?!?

Because due process and innocent before proven guilty.

It's real f*cking easy to convict in the court of public opinion, less so in actual court.

I don't recall a conviction being necessary to end up in Gitmo.

/just sayin'

I thought gitmo was bad. Is it suddenly good again?

Who said it was good?
Just pointing out it is official and legally sanctioned US policy for terrorists.

why not just use CIA blacksites?

I'm not sure what point you're trying to make but you're failing miserably at it


Honestly, if you really want to put the fear of god in them, a black bag over the head only to wind up in an unknown country is probably the best way to do it
 
Alebak
‘’ less than a minute ago  

inglixthemad: Marcus Aurelius: "These people were suddenly obsessed with the Capitol building," Carter said

And why are they NOT IN GITMO?!?!?!?

I asked a Rethuglican why the GQP terrorists aren't already on no-fly lists (low level hangers on) or in Gitmo with the other terrorists. They tried to dance around the label of terrorism, but they didn't have one due to the definition. So they pretty much just turn tail and run from the argument. The answer is simple: Because they're White and Conservative.

Any other group would've been locked up, well the people that survived the counterattack would've been locked up. There also probably wouldn't be many out on bail if they weren't White and Conservative. Of course most of them have some money as well, so that buys a lot of special treatment.


It's the same as what happened when they took over that bird sanctuary.

Like if it was some group of dudes who weren't happy about kids on the Mexican side of the border getting shot by Border Patrol because they looked at them funny or whatever the local cops would've gunned them down before the feds could get involved and the big argument would be over whether or not they should've asked for them to surrender before they blew the buildings up.

I don't know how long we can reasonably expect things to limp along with two obviously different justice systems at work.
 
