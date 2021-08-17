 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(MLive.com)   Ann Arbor has declared September to be "Entheogenic Plant and Fungi Awareness Month", and there will be a psychedelic mushroom festival to promote public awareness, discuss mental health benefits, and watch the giant bugs eating the sun   (mlive.com) divider line
19
    More: Weird, Psilocybin mushrooms, Psilocybin, Psychedelic drug, Entheogen, Entheogens, ANN ARBOR, Fungus, Shamanism  
•       •       •

273 clicks; posted to Main » on 17 Aug 2021 at 8:20 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



19 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I'm there
Literally
Sitting in Scio right now
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
To those concerned, relax; they'll poop it back out again.
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cretinbob: I'm there
Literally
Sitting in Scio right now


Not literally there unless you pay AA taxes.
 
genner
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
Telephone Sanitizer Second Class
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I took so many psychedelic mushrooms in my 20s that my flashbacks have subtitles. In dingbat font.
 
meanmutton
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cretinbob: I'm there
Literally
Sitting in Scio right now


You sound like my buddy who live in Pittsfield but alternately says lives in Ann Arbor.
 
flappy_penguin [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wow. Neat. I grew psilocybe cyanesens in my dorm room in art school

/Yeah it was harder than art school
//The Halloween party was awesome
///Gotta use the right sawdust
)/)/Lol I'm not gonna tell you no eip bie
 
aaronx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My home town. Now almost completely colonized, actually. Hardly anyone who lives there today is from there; we can't afford it.

Of course the history of the Hash Bash would inspire something new now that pot is legal. Fine, I say. Whatever.
 
phishrace
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wtf is going on in Ann Arbor? Last week they were declared the smartest farkers in the country. Now they're all zoned out on shrooms? What the actual fark?

Somebody should probably check on those people. Something ain't right.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why do you think the Giant Dung Beetle rolls the Sun across the Sky? To feed her babies.
 
Mister Buttons
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Just because you're not "aware" of shrooms doesn't mean shrooms can't make you "aware" of all sorts of shiat you were never aware of before.

/pro-psychedelics.
//Always bring a trip-sitter the first few times.
 
cryinoutloud [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Oh look drug tourism. How progressive.
 
dennysgod
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Be polite walk on the right
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Is there a Fun Gus among us?
 
Mister Buttons
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
...I miss shrooms.  I think we've been apart for over a decade now.  It's like hitting the Nintendo reset button on your soul.

I have some residual emotional shiat from the past decade I could use 1000 new viewpoints from over the course of 8 hours.
 
Raoul Eaton [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Jeez.  Back in the day it was a big deal just to smoke ditch weed out on the diag.
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

phishrace: Wtf is going on in Ann Arbor? Last week they were declared the smartest farkers in the country. Now they're all zoned out on shrooms? What the actual fark?

Somebody should probably check on those people. Something ain't right.


psychiatric studies are being amped up in the mental health mushroom world. just from lobby magazine reading there must be a few folks every day thinking about giving it a try.
 
a2jk
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

phishrace: Wtf is going on in Ann Arbor? Last week they were declared the smartest farkers in the country. Now they're all zoned out on shrooms? What the actual fark?

Somebody should probably check on those people. Something ain't right.


Nothing has changed with Ann Arborites and their psilocybin consumption in decades. I'm here to tell you.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Groovy.

c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Displayed 19 of 19 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.