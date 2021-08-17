 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CNBC)   State-by-state breakdown of how much income a single person needs to get by, now including cell phone and Wi-Fi expenses, basic entertainment, and bootstraps   (cnbc.com) divider line
31
    More: Murica, Minimum wage, MIT's Living Wage Calculator, single people, Single person, calculator's estimates, living expenses, recent update, Living wage  
•       •       •

737 clicks; posted to Main » on 17 Aug 2021 at 6:20 PM (20 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



31 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
aleister_greynight [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
For reference $15/hr at 40hrs/wk and 50wks/yr is $30k/year.
 
tom baker's scarf [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
basically what that tells me is what i already know.  if not for my wife and children i'd have money to burn, literally burn, like for heat or to cook food but of course i wouldn't need to cook my own food because i could afford to hire a full time chef.
 
the unabomber was right [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Uhhh, $35,000 to live alone in Maryland? Should probably split up Montgomery County and Garret County for different estimates...
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
I looked at it said that if the kids were still at home I'd've had to earn twice what I ever did. Guess that's why we've always been poor.
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Um, yeah. $34,552 a year is enough to live on in Virginia if you live in one of the parts of Virginia that has neither any jobs that don't involve coal or washing dishes nor enough broadband access to telework at one of the places that actually does. On the plus side, though, you'd be surrounded by Trump supporters and unvaccinated, maskless halfwits everywhere you go.
 
revrendjim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Except for a few outliers there is surprisingly little variation in that list. Something like  $30k +/- 2500 (I didn't actually do the math)
 
DORMAMU
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

aleister_greynight: For reference $15/hr at 40hrs/wk and 50wks/yr is $30k/year.


Which will qualify you for an apartment up to 835/MO (assuming they are using 3x rent in monthly)
 
Grumpy Cat
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
What I've learned already in this thread is don't have kids if you want to have money. But, really, I already knew that.
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
1300$ a month to live in New Jersey? Maybe if you have a tent in the Pine Barrens. And if you do, you won't have to worry about food costs because you can eat the nuts and berries. Paradise!
 
Bermuda59 [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
California
Total required income before taxes: $38,823
Estimated housing costs: $15,235
Estimated food costs: $3,792

$1269.58 a month rent? Good luck finding that in or around San Diego, Los Angeles, Orange County, San Francisco, or San Jose.

Maybe in El Centro
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

tom baker's scarf: basically what that tells me is what i already know.  if not for my wife and children i'd have money to burn, literally burn, like for heat or to cook food but of course i wouldn't need to cook my own food because i could afford to hire a full time chef.


And yet a woman can't do the exact same thing you just described which is really odd.

Seriously why doesn't anyone ever point that out the men can afford things women can't.

I saw it first 10 my mother struggled to support me and herself during my childhood.
And she did that while making over $10 an hour which eventually became $28 an hour.
Meanwhile men the same age as her had a wife child home car and dog.
WTF
 
nytmare
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
With helpful picture of what a single person might look like if by single you mean technically unwed.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Anyone want to move to Auburn hills Michigan with me?
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
That better not assume they have a refrigerator!
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
The numbers for California are not valid for the San Francisco Bay Area.  Housing costs of $11,000/year are not believable.  I suppose it would work for Fresno.  But then you are stuck living in Fresno.  Being homeless in San Francisco is probably preferable.
 
FunkJunkie [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I shudder to think what under 10k/yr rent would get me in Houston
But for Texas overall I'd believe it, there's a lot of bumfark out in the wild lands beyond Katy
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

FunkJunkie: I shudder to think what under 10k/yr rent would get me in Houston
But for Texas overall I'd believe it, there's a lot of bumfark out in the wild lands beyond Katy


One bedroom efficiency
 
zeaper12
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Schmerd1948: 1300$ a month to live in New Jersey? Maybe if you have a tent in the Pine Barrens. And if you do, you won't have to worry about food costs because you can eat the nuts and berries. Paradise!


Looks like your tastes are a bit on the ritzy side.
 
thamike
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I think they meant to say "median."
 
mongbiohazard
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: Um, yeah. $34,552 a year is enough to live on in Virginia if you live in one of the parts of Virginia that has neither any jobs that don't involve coal or washing dishes nor enough broadband access to telework at one of the places that actually does. On the plus side, though, you'd be surrounded by Trump supporters and unvaccinated, maskless halfwits everywhere you go.


Basically what I was coming in to say. I live in Maryland and this:

Maryland
Total required income before taxes: $35,879
Estimated housing costs: $13,193
Estimated food costs: $3,177

That ain't going to be near enough unless you live out in the woods or something. In Montgomery County - one of the places where the jobs and stuff actually is - that's going to be awful goddamned hard to keep your belly full nevermind pay all your bills.
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Autoerotic Defenestration: [Fark user image 620x413]


I don't get you complainers. If you've already seen it, just skip over it. Some of us didn't see it. I know that makes us lesser beings, but for God's sake, stop wingeing.
 
meat0918 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

the unabomber was right: Uhhh, $35,000 to live alone in Maryland? Should probably split up Montgomery County and Garret County for different estimates...


Last I looked you can break it down by some metro areas, or at least county.
 
FunkJunkie [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

waxbeans: FunkJunkie: I shudder to think what under 10k/yr rent would get me in Houston
But for Texas overall I'd believe it, there's a lot of bumfark out in the wild lands beyond Katy

One bedroom efficiency


I thought about the place I rented down in Montrose in 05 or so right after I posted.
I wouldn't live there now but it was fine for a 22 year old.

And sorry I got snippy in the other thread, I'm having a spicy day.
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Schmerd1948: Autoerotic Defenestration: [Fark user image 620x413]

I don't get you complainers. If you've already seen it, just skip over it. Some of us didn't see it. I know that makes us lesser beings, but for God's sake, stop wingeing.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
CCNP
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

aleister_greynight: For reference $15/hr at 40hrs/wk and 50wks/yr is $30k/year.


I am not sure that's right. Because a single adult in the US making $30k/yr is richer than 94% of the people on the planet, meaning they can buy more goods and services than 94% of the globe can. https://howrichami.givingwhatwec​an.org​/how-rich-am-i?income=30000&countryCod​e=USA&household%5Badults%5D=1&househol​d%5Bchildren%5D=0
 
cryinoutloud [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I gotta brag here, but you'll think I'm nuts. I hit 60, paid off everything, moved home, got a chickenshiat job, and I can live on about $700 a month now. That's assuming no medical bills (thank you, Obama) and no big car problems, but actually I need a new car. I pay utilities and wifi, so Fark can get more of my long rambling posts. So about $200/month in the winter. House is small.

Property taxes and insurance: About two-fiddy grand a year. Food. Stuff from Goodwill: dunno. Couple hundred a month. Gas: not much. Small town. I'm done traveling a lot.
I have money for house repairs, money for new car annnnddd I keep trying to imagine my life without the student loan, but it's gone.
Of course I'm not being realistic here, there will be many unexpected expenses and especially medical bills--that I will ignore because I can't pay them--but right now, I'm sitting pretty.

And I'm no more of a burden on society than some asshole who has a carbon footprint 16 times the size of mine. Plus I do some of your grunt labor, so that you guys can keep flying around the world like nothing matters.
 
skyotter
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I don't quite believe their Alaska average.
 
dark brew [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Bermuda59: California
Total required income before taxes: $38,823
Estimated housing costs: $15,235
Estimated food costs: $3,792

$1269.58 a month rent? Good luck finding that in or around San Diego, Los Angeles, Orange County, San Francisco, or San Jose.

Maybe in El Centro


I once got stuck in El Centro for 10 days.  Closest I've ever come to sucking a bullet.
 
Explodo
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
statewide averages are pretty useless
 
Gin Buddy
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
A state average for a place like AZ is useless. Their estimate looks like complete bullshiat too. For Yuma, sure, but you're not getting anything better than a trailer park for what they're showing.
 
Displayed 31 of 31 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want to see behind the curtain? Try

TotalFark

It's how we feed the squirrel

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.