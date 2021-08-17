 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(AL.com)   "I told them COVID is a miserable way to die and I can't watch them die like that," Alabama doctor cuts loose unvaccinated patients   (al.com) divider line
166
    More: Hero, Vaccine, Dr. Jason Valentine, Vaccination, Medical Clinic Infirmary Health, Facebook page, severe disease, Mobile's Diagnostic, Dr. Valentine  
•       •       •

3210 clicks; posted to Main » on 17 Aug 2021 at 3:35 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



166 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | 3 | 4 | » | Newest | Show all

 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Not all heroes wear capes.
 
Harry Wagstaff [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Over/under on when the death threats begin?
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Good for him.  Let's hope some terrorist peaceful protester doesn't kill him for it.
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Irving Maimway [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I totally understand the guy's POV. Watching his patients die needlessly has to be just heart breaking.
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
My daughter is an administrator at a nursing home.  They took precautions and didn't have a single Covid case for the first year or so, then a few months before the vaccine became available, something slipped and 50% of the residents died in two weeks of Covid.

It was a nightmare.  Most employees spent full shifts doing little more than cleaning shiat as half the residents wheezed into death.  I meant that literally.  Cleaning Shiat.  About half the employees quit out of horror.

They're currently building employee low cost apartments, and a free daycare facility in an attempt to rehire new employees.

I can empathize with any medical care business who wants to avoid taking the the unvaccinated as clients.
 
AnotherBluesStringer [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The problem is the anti-vaxxers cannot be shamed.
 
Rwa2play [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

AnotherBluesStringer: The problem is the anti-vaxxers cannot be shamed.


No, they can only die of their own ego and ignorance.
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"If they asked why, I told them COVID is a miserable way to die and I can't watch them die like that," he wrote.

Our medical professionals will be dealing with decades of PTSD from this.
 
aleister_greynight [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sounds like perfectly reasonable selfcare.
 
Rwa2play [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

foo monkey: "If they asked why, I told them COVID is a miserable way to die and I can't watch them die like that," he wrote.

Our medical professionals will be dealing with decades of PTSD from this.


When I was much younger, I wanted to be a doctor.

I shudder to think what mental state I would be in at this point in my life if I had the talent and the drive to actually become a doctor.
 
HedlessChickn [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Rwa2play: AnotherBluesStringer: The problem is the anti-vaxxers cannot be shamed.

No, they can only die of their own ego and ignorance.


One can hope.
 
Mad Scientist [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AnotherBluesStringer: The problem is the anti-vaxxers cannot be shamed.


No, but they can be shunned and avoided.
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cool, these people should be shunned in general.

Its time we stopped coddling these idiots and banish them so we can get on with life.
 
Joxertheflighty
‘’ 1 hour ago  

foo monkey: "If they asked why, I told them COVID is a miserable way to die and I can't watch them die like that," he wrote.

Our medical professionals will be dealing with decades of PTSD from this.


What's really gross is that there are employers in the medical profession that won't hire anyone with a history of serious mental illness (and they count PTSD as one), and so paramedics and nurses and others have to keep their PTSD a secret if they want to keep their jobs.
 
nijika
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Harry Wagstaff: Over/under on when the death threats begin?


Well he's one of those crazy Science Doctors so I'm guessing just by being more educated than a gas pump attendant he's already getting nasty notes.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mongbiohazard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good. More like this please.
 
yakmans_dad
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Tough love"

That was a cliché for years about how to treat addiction. People are addicted to nonsense. It's almost unbelievable, but it isn't. People became addicted to nonsense and imaginary outrage. They have the power to quit and save themselves a lot of grief. Literal grief. Only it's their loved ones' grief.
 
swankywanky
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hey mister doctor man.....

i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
kmgenesis23
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We should be encouraging this beyond the medical profession. But, definitely, medical pros should just start refusing to treat. Reasoned scientific consensus doesn't work. Begging doesn't work. Shaming doesn't work. PAYING people barely works. This is really all that's left. Shunning and denial of treatment/services. Welcome to the 'free market', asshats.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good
 
Ms. Hushpuppy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not the same as this doctor, but 45 minutes ago I asked the person who was supposed to be teaching my too-young-to-be-vaccinated-kiddo a class if they were vaccinated. They weren't, so I politely explained we were going to hold off for the time being because rates had gotten so bad here this week. Then we left. I got a confused call from the owner, and I think both they and the employee were a tad miffed, but you know what? At the end of the day, my kid will be alive and well and not on need of an impossible-to-find hospital bed.
 
dkulprit
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Harry Wagstaff: Over/under on when the death threats begin?


They've already begun.  Without a doubt.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ker_Thwap: My daughter is an administrator at a nursing home. They took precautions and didn't have a single Covid case for the first year or so, then a few months before the vaccine became available, something slipped and 50% of the residents died in two weeks of Covid.


My friend's mother works at a nursing home, of course shes antivaxx and so is her boss, they thought covid was fake.... of course the boss came in to work with covid, infected patients and nurses, at least a dozen patients died and nurses got sick and couldnt show up to work... it was a total freakshow.

Of course nobody was charged with any crimes because reasons. I'd hoped the families of the victims would sue them to oblivion but apparently that hasnt happened.
 
dkulprit
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: Good for him.  Let's hope some terrorist peaceful protester doesn't kill him for it.

Good for him.  Let's hope some terrorist peaceful protester tourist doesn't kill him for it.


Fixed.
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dkulprit: Harry Wagstaff: Over/under on when the death threats begin?

They've already begun.  Without a doubt.


Thank heavens.  Those usually work to solve most problems.
 
saphrophyte
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you applaud this doctors choice to deny service to unvaccinated people (as I do) but you disagree with the baker's choice to refuse making the gay wedding cake, will you please give me your reasoning? I'm genuinely curious. I'm guessing there are a lot of people here who simultaneously hold those two positions.
 
dkulprit
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Irving Maimway: I totally understand the guy's POV. Watching his patients die needlessly has to be just heart breaking.


Well, at least before there was a vaccine that people are refusing to get for no real reason.

After that it's casual indifference to glee depending on the person.
 
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No medical care for anti-vaxxers.

Put them in a field, preferably one with a barbed fence around it, and they can practice whatever quackery they want on one another. Save the real medicine for people who actually trust science.
 
lennavan
‘’ 1 hour ago  

saphrophyte: If you applaud this doctors choice to deny service to unvaccinated people (as I do) but you disagree with the baker's choice to refuse making the gay wedding cake, will you please give me your reasoning?


Being gay is not a choice.
Getting vaccinated is.

That was easy.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This should be nationwide hospital policy.

Tell them to go home and pray or shove a gallon of essential oils up their asses while shoving healing crystal up their pee hole.
 
KungFuJunkie
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Heamer [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

saphrophyte: If you applaud this doctors choice to deny service to unvaccinated people (as I do) but you disagree with the baker's choice to refuse making the gay wedding cake, will you please give me your reasoning? I'm genuinely curious. I'm guessing there are a lot of people here who simultaneously hold those two positions.


Nobody's going to die from lack of cake.
 
Rucker10
‘’ 1 hour ago  

leeksfromchichis: No medical care for anti-vaxxers.

Put them in a field, preferably one with a barbed fence around it, and they can practice whatever quackery they want on one another. Save the real medicine for people who actually trust science.


This.

Also - make them bury the dead.
 
plastic_cow
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Joxertheflighty: foo monkey: "If they asked why, I told them COVID is a miserable way to die and I can't watch them die like that," he wrote.

Our medical professionals will be dealing with decades of PTSD from this.

What's really gross is that there are employers in the medical profession that won't hire anyone with a history of serious mental illness (and they count PTSD as one), and so paramedics and nurses and others have to keep their PTSD a secret if they want to keep their jobs.


I've been to war and I transferred to the ICU last spring (as a nurse).
They were comparable.  I felt bad for coworkers who didn't have years of training in mental detachment (or you could just call it "resilency" and get PC points)
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Rucker10: leeksfromchichis: No medical care for anti-vaxxers.

Put them in a field, preferably one with a barbed fence around it, and they can practice whatever quackery they want on one another. Save the real medicine for people who actually trust science.

This.

Also - make them bury the dead.


Crisis corpses.
 
someonelse
‘’ 1 hour ago  

saphrophyte: If you applaud this doctors choice to deny service to unvaccinated people (as I do) but you disagree with the baker's choice to refuse making the gay wedding cake, will you please give me your reasoning? I'm genuinely curious. I'm guessing there are a lot of people here who simultaneously hold those two positions.


US federal law protects individuals from discrimination or harassment based on the following nine protected classes: sex, race, age, disability, color, creed, national origin, religion, or genetic information.

Not listed: being a dumbass.
 
luna1580 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

saphrophyte: If you applaud this doctors choice to deny service to unvaccinated people (as I do) but you disagree with the baker's choice to refuse making the gay wedding cake, will you please give me your reasoning? I'm genuinely curious. I'm guessing there are a lot of people here who simultaneously hold those two positions.


NOBODY chooses to be born gay/queer. just like nobody picks their skin and hair color.

antivaxxers CHOOSE to play ventilator roulette with their lives, and to infect the vulnerable who CAN'T be vaxxed.

is everything clear to you now?
 
Creepy Lurker Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

saphrophyte: If you applaud this doctors choice to deny service to unvaccinated people (as I do) but you disagree with the baker's choice to refuse making the gay wedding cake, will you please give me your reasoning? I'm genuinely curious. I'm guessing there are a lot of people here who simultaneously hold those two positions.


Gay wedding cakes spread disease and kill people.  Besides, they can be used in pie-fights.

What what?  Where am I going with this?
 
DuneClimber
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When are health insurers going to start refusing to pay for COVID treatment for those who are unvaccinated?

Also, when are hospitals going to start refusing to treat the unvaccinated? I know a nurse who suggests this all of the time. They're all friggin exhausted. If someone is selfish and irresponsible enough to refuse the shot, they should get the appropriate treatment.
 
dkulprit
‘’ 1 hour ago  

born_yesterday: dkulprit: Harry Wagstaff: Over/under on when the death threats begin?

They've already begun.  Without a doubt.

Thank heavens.  Those usually work to solve most problems.


I'm not for them, but knowing these Qrazies, it isn't a question about when they started, it's how fast they can send them.  The moment the news broke with this guy doing this I'm sure he started receiving them.  Hopefully they catch and lock up the people that are doing it.
 
saphrophyte
‘’ 1 hour ago  

lennavan: saphrophyte: If you applaud this doctors choice to deny service to unvaccinated people (as I do) but you disagree with the baker's choice to refuse making the gay wedding cake, will you please give me your reasoning?

Being gay is not a choice.
Getting vaccinated is.

That was easy.


I agree with that. But that was not the issue. The baker didn't refuse them service, he offered to sell the customers cakes. He just didn't want to put the message they wanted on the cake because he disagreed with it. Does that make a difference in your opinion?
 
FlippityFlap
‘’ 1 hour ago  

saphrophyte: If you applaud this doctors choice to deny service to unvaccinated people (as I do) but you disagree with the baker's choice to refuse making the gay wedding cake, will you please give me your reasoning? I'm genuinely curious. I'm guessing there are a lot of people here who simultaneously hold those two positions.


Cakes don't kill people?
 
169th Cousin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
I Ate Shergar [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AnotherBluesStringer: The problem is the anti-vaxxers cannot be shamed.


He does say that since he's put the sign up, three unvaccinated patients have asked him where they can get the vaccine. "No conspiracy theories, no excuses. Just where do they go." Whether they're being shamed or realising that they'd rather have medical care than be wilfully stupid, it doesn't really matter.
 
talkyournonsense
‘’ 1 hour ago  

lolmao500: Ker_Thwap: My daughter is an administrator at a nursing home. They took precautions and didn't have a single Covid case for the first year or so, then a few months before the vaccine became available, something slipped and 50% of the residents died in two weeks of Covid.

My friend's mother works at a nursing home, of course shes antivaxx and so is her boss, they thought covid was fake.... of course the boss came in to work with covid, infected patients and nurses, at least a dozen patients died and nurses got sick and couldnt show up to work... it was a total freakshow.

Of course nobody was charged with any crimes because reasons. I'd hoped the families of the victims would sue them to oblivion but apparently that hasnt happened.


That meets the definition of Causing death by criminal negligence which carries of penalty of life imprisonment (in my jurisdiction) and I wish the law was enforced in these situations.
 
169th Cousin
‘’ 1 hour ago  

KungFuJunkie: [Fark user image 260x194]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ms. Hushpuppy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

saphrophyte: If you applaud this doctors choice to deny service to unvaccinated people (as I do) but you disagree with the baker's choice to refuse making the gay wedding cake, will you please give me your reasoning? I'm genuinely curious. I'm guessing there are a lot of people here who simultaneously hold those two positions.


One is discrimination based on something one can't change about oneself, like orientation. Also, baking a cake won't cause anyone to die.

The other is discrimination against optional stupidy; interaction with antivaxxers may literally cause death.
 
Godscrack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh calm down. He's a private care doctor. He can refuse anyone he wants to. This new policy of his makes you wonder how many people he refused to treat before Covid. Especially people with little/no insurance or people of color.
He's just one doctor doing this. It's not every doctor.

Other doctors know better.
 
Displayed 50 of 166 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | 3 | 4 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come on, it's $10 a month, just do it.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.