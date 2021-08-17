 Skip to content
(WSMV Nashville)   After 88 days spent in the hospital, Nashville anti-vaxxer experiencing change of opinion, lungs   (wsmv.com) divider line
    More: Awkward, Physician, Vaccine, Lung, Oxygen, Mask, CSI: Miami, Steve Sechler, main goal  
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
What a waste of resources on a MAGAt.
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Sechler wanted to share his story and plea to the public to take this virus seriously so they can hopefully avoid the medical situation his facing right now.

I mean, good for you I guess but we've had near-daily "I wish I'd had the vaccine" stories for -months-. You might influence a person in your immediate circle, but most of the people are just going to ignore this like they've ignore the rest of the stories.
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
MAGAts: 'False flag, crisis actor.'
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Its really starting to gall me that these f*ckers are taking resources from the innocents they've infected along the way.
 
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Did he release a 14 word statement about it?
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: Its really starting to gall me that these f*ckers are taking resources from the innocents they've infected along the way.


EXACTLY. The rules of triage should DEMAND anti-vaxxers go home to wait for an opening after EVERYONE rational has been treated and released.
 
aimtastic [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"We never even expected him to get off ECMO, so not only did he get off ECMO which speaks to his will to live now he's just on oxygen not requiring a ventilator, so he has a tremendous will to live," Dr. Elliot Cohen, the hospital's ICU Medical Director said.

Yeah, the 600,000+ people who died just didn't have enough will to live.
 
aleister_greynight [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Doctors said Sechler would get a lung transplant,

Why, you already have evidence he won't take care of them.  Isn't that usually a consideration when people are put on the list?
 
Ragin' Asian [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Did he specifically request to stay there 88 days?
 
RoyFokker'sGhost
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Lamberts Ho Man [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

aleister_greynight: Doctors said Sechler would get a lung transplant,

Why, you already have evidence he won't take care of them.  Isn't that usually a consideration when people are put on the list?


The irony - he didn't trust the medical establishment about COVID.  But he'll spend the rest of his considerably shorter and lower quality life absolutely dependent on them to manage the immune suppressant drugs he'll need to tolerate the lung transplant, and the opportunistic infections that come along with it.  5 year survival rate on lung transplants is about 59% ( https://journals.lww.com/co-transplan​t​ation/Abstract/2020/06000/Survival_in_​adult_lung_transplantation__where_are.​11.aspx)
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You know what has much worse complications and risks than a vaccine? Anti-rejection drugs. If he makes it that far.
 
yuthinasia
‘’ 1 hour ago  
fark you and no lungs for you. Can we interest you in this iron lung from 1950? Low mileage and only driven on Sundays...
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pound of cure instead of an ounce of prevention. I'm surprised they're going to put him on the lung transplant list. I'm sure there's some guy with cystic fibrosis who could use them more.
 
Subtonic [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

aimtastic: "We never even expected him to get off ECMO, so not only did he get off ECMO which speaks to his will to live now he's just on oxygen not requiring a ventilator, so he has a tremendous will to live," Dr. Elliot Cohen, the hospital's ICU Medical Director said.

Yeah, the 600,000+ people who died just didn't have enough will to live.


Obviously they didn't pray hard enough.
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This dipshiat should have to work at the hospital until his bills are paid.
 
la_mariee_mise_a_nu
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The funny thing about the matter-in the way that human catastrophe and hopelessness are always hilarious-is that in readjusting his views after the illness, he demonstrate better judgment than a significant portion of the right, who would rather watch their whole family die than relinquish their "freedom" by wearing a mask and getting a vaccine.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
3 months in the hospital plus whatever incubation time means he might not even have been eligible for the vaccine in late April.  It's easy to forget how recently the vaccine really went into wide distribution for people under the age of 70.
 
SecondaryControl [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Drunks can't drink and get a liver.

Why does this guy get lungs?

And who is paying for it?

/We will.
//That's socialism!
 
FleshFlapps
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's a lot of words to say he didn't care about anyone else until it bit him in the ass.

If you spend your days denying it, then write your name in shiat and eat it inhave no sympathy. My farks are all being sent to the families of people who we lost who tried to avoid it despite your stupid ass.

Hopefully it's painful and debilitating for the rest of your life farker.
 
sniderman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Didn't want a shot. Now needs a lung transplant.

There people are utter twats.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Still alive when he should be dead. Refused to get the vaccine. Well I'll give these people one thing they are stubborn as hell.
 
polle
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I received both my shots , without covid or a set of new lungs
 
Headso
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This guy got covid 90 days ago at minimum, at 43 he may or may not have been able to easily get a vaccine appointment back then, I remember getting it in april and it was a pain in the ass scheduling an appointment I don't think May was much better.
 
Lamberts Ho Man [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Headso: This guy got covid 90 days ago at minimum, at 43 he may or may not have been able to easily get a vaccine appointment back then, I remember getting it in april and it was a pain in the ass scheduling an appointment I don't think May was much better.


Yea, and he would have had to had the second shot by the beginning of May to have full protection by the time he likely got infected.

So why'd they lead with "A Nashville man has a change of heart regarding the COVID-19 vaccine..."  Was he vocally antivax?
 
KungFuJunkie
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The problem with the MAGAs is they are always against something until it personally affects them.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SecondaryControl: Drunks can't drink and get a liver.


They can if they demonstrate that they are willing to quit and work on staying sober. Not all succeed, and it's a huge moral debate that comes with this.

My mother is friends with another woman she met while they were both in a nursing home for short-term rehab after knee surgery. Her husband is a successful liver transplant recipient. He was an alcoholic, sobered up to repair his marriage and family life, and later had liver failure. He's had his liver for 20+ years and everyone in their support group he used to participate in has died - he is now the lone survivor in his 70s. He recognizes he's lucky to get what he got and he's thankful for the extra years (over two decades and counting) and he's still active with travel and camping. He knows it's going to eventually end but he's beaten his regular life expectancy and he's beaten his life expectancy after an organ transplant. He is content and has said if he dies tomorrow or if he dies in another decade, either is fine with him.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 1 hour ago  

aleister_greynight: Doctors said Sechler would get a lung transplant,

Why, you already have evidence he won't take care of them.  Isn't that usually a consideration when people are put on the list?


From all the people dying from COVID and all the cases I hear about lung transplant... where the fark are they finding all those lungs?

Are they buying them from the chinese organ harvesting black market or what
 
lolmao500
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dothemath: This dipshiat should have to work at the hospital until his bills are paid.


All these antivaxxers bastards who survive should be chained up in the hospitals morgue and handle the bodies without any gloves or masks for at least a month.
 
Electrify
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: Benevolent Misanthrope: Its really starting to gall me that these f*ckers are taking resources from the innocents they've infected along the way.

EXACTLY. The rules of triage should DEMAND anti-vaxxers go home to wait for an opening after EVERYONE rational has been treated and released.


I'd like to see it so that those who have refused the vaccine put of "personal choice" must quarantine without financial assistance from the government, and if they develop health issues then they will be refused treatment. And since this is the US we are talking about, refusal of the vaccine is grounds for your health insurance to cut off your coverage.

You wanted "personal responsibility," you got it.

/I'm guessing the only reason we aren't hearing about more insurance issues is because the companies know that those who have not taken it are also more likely to be against single payer
 
The Official Fark Cajun
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
WHY is this anti-vax motherfarker on a list to get a lung transplant?!!!

There are MANY more worthy people waiting.
 
kbronsito
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
They want to give this antivaxx ahole a lung transplant? Those lungs could go to a more deserving person, like a smoker.
 
ranchguy
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
ecmotized
 
hardinparamedic [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
I feel nothing for these people. Their misery is their own doing, which they gladly did with the knowledge it would hurt and kill people around them.

There is something absolutely ghastly about them being able to skip the line to receive an organ because of how sick they have made themselves from Covid by their idiocy, literally subsidizing their selfishness on the bodies of others.
 
hardinparamedic [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Electrify: I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: Benevolent Misanthrope: Its really starting to gall me that these f*ckers are taking resources from the innocents they've infected along the way.

EXACTLY. The rules of triage should DEMAND anti-vaxxers go home to wait for an opening after EVERYONE rational has been treated and released.

I'd like to see it so that those who have refused the vaccine put of "personal choice" must quarantine without financial assistance from the government, and if they develop health issues then they will be refused treatment. And since this is the US we are talking about, refusal of the vaccine is grounds for your health insurance to cut off your coverage.

You wanted "personal responsibility," you got it.

/I'm guessing the only reason we aren't hearing about more insurance issues is because the companies know that those who have not taken it are also more likely to be against single payer


Insurance companies are already giving people waivers to sign stating that if they refuse to get vaccinated that insurance companies will not cover anything more than is required by law.
 
Headso
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Lamberts Ho Man: Headso: This guy got covid 90 days ago at minimum, at 43 he may or may not have been able to easily get a vaccine appointment back then, I remember getting it in april and it was a pain in the ass scheduling an appointment I don't think May was much better.

Yea, and he would have had to had the second shot by the beginning of May to have full protection by the time he likely got infected.

So why'd they lead with "A Nashville man has a change of heart regarding the COVID-19 vaccine..."  Was he vocally antivax?


Yeah they don't get into it, his change of heart could have  simply been he thought it wasn't going to be that serious for a "younger" person or it could have been that he was some antivax nutcase.
 
Paul Baumer
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Worst. Crisis. actor. Ever.
 
bigbadideasinaction
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

la_mariee_mise_a_nu: The funny thing about the matter-in the way that human catastrophe and hopelessness are always hilarious-is that in readjusting his views after the illness, he demonstrate better judgment than a significant portion of the right, who would rather watch their whole family die than relinquish their "freedom" by wearing a mask and getting a vaccine.


Until the next time the GQP gives him marching orders, and he's back believing everything they say except for vaccines.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Anti-vax freaks: See? He's fine.
 
skyotter
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Futurama - You don't need lungs anymore right?
Youtube OgV-q5kua34
 
nicoffeine
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Yeah, the last thing we all need is forgiveness and understanding.

Ghouls.
 
JudgeSmails
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
how many people did this chuckle fark infect because you know he didn't wear a mask.  Magats,just because you think you're "healthy" that doesn't mean covid won't destroy you.
 
Vern
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
So, there was a scientifically proven way to avoid the complications he had, and he chose not to partake. So he gets new lungs.

As has been pointed out: Is an alcoholic in first line to get a new liver?
Is a smoker in first line to get new lungs?

No, you abused your body, avoided all warnings, and willfully harmed yourself. You should be last in line for new organs. And you willfully went about your business endangering everyone around you. If you infected anyone, that's negligent homicide, because there were two very easily accessible way to prevent yourself from contracting and spreading the virus.

Wear a mask, and get the vaccination. This is not political, this is not religious, this is not debating the fundamentals of science. mRNA vaccines have been studied for the past thirty years, it has been proven to work even against the Ebola virus. This is proven science, it won't mutate you, it won't make you infertile, and if a few people do have complications, that's entirely your bodies fault, not the vaccines.

A handful  of people have had clots due to the J&J? They would've had clots anyway. 4.8 million people have died from this virus, and I'm pretty sure that number is far underreported. In India, most of the bodies were burned or thrown in the Ganges without going to a doctor, I'm sure China isn't reporting accurate numbers either.  I would be amazed, but not surprised if the death toll isn't over 10 million.

fark you. You had your chance to get vaccinated, you didn't take it. Those organs are not yours.
 
Linux_Yes
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: Its really starting to gall me that these f*ckers are taking resources from the innocents they've infected along the way.


i think the vaccine is a good, prudent thing to do but then there's this......

https://time.com/5099042/influenza-de​a​ths-flu/
 
Alwysadydrmr [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

lolmao500: aleister_greynight: Doctors said Sechler would get a lung transplant,

Why, you already have evidence he won't take care of them.  Isn't that usually a consideration when people are put on the list?

From all the people dying from COVID and all the cases I hear about lung transplant... where the fark are they finding all those lungs?

Are they buying them from the chinese organ harvesting black market or what


Maybe the Sturgis event supplied several.
 
awruk! [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

RoyFokker'sGhost: [Fark user image 595x450]


No, no, that would be cruel.
Make them pay the full cost of treatment and hospital care though.

/ Why TF insurance companies are not denying coverage to people like that...?
 
The Official Fark Cajun
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Either this bastard should have to pay 100% of the cost of his treatment, or he should be sent home.

SO tired of these anti-vax farks eating up resources that should be used to help people who DIDN'T willingly infect others with a potentially deadly virus....that was easily preventable.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Organ donor motorcyclist here.

I'm wondering if I can set some qualifiers should I get smeared by a texting Tesalieré.

David Crosby need another liver yet?  Poked your eye out after saying 'Hold mah beer?' in a YouTube I laughed at? What's mine could be yours.

Own Trump merch? Anyone want to see what human organs do in a VitaMix in super slow-mo?
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Linux_Yes: Benevolent Misanthrope: Its really starting to gall me that these f*ckers are taking resources from the innocents they've infected along the way.

i think the vaccine is a good, prudent thing to do but then there's this......

https://time.com/5099042/influenza-dea​ths-flu/


I think obeying traffic laws is a good and prudent thing to do but then there's this...........

https://www.nhtsa.gov/press-releases/​2​020-fatality-data-show-increased-traff​ic-fatalities-during-pandemic
 
