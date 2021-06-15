 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(KCRG)   A new Iowa school superintendent is sorry someone ran the welcome letter she sent to district families through one of those plagiarism sites   (kcrg.com) divider line
46
    More: Dumbass, High school, Dr. Christine Trujillo, IOWA CITY, new Iowa schools superintendent, parts of a welcome letter, personal connection, superintendent of public schools, school year  
•       •       •

1302 clicks; posted to Main » on 17 Aug 2021 at 6:50 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



46 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Did she learn that trick from this woman?
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"Four score and seven years ago....."
 
gaspode
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Its not an academic farking submission. Jesus who cares?
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Welcome letter? Why wouldn't it be boilerplate?
 
baorao
‘’ 1 hour ago  
in her defense she was probably not counting on the parents being able to read.
 
talkertopc
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe it would be a good idea to check her schoolwork, including her doctorate.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

baorao: in her defense she was probably not counting on the parents being able to read.


media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I bet Leslie Knope submitted it to a plagiarism site
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There is no farking such thing as an original idea even this sentence that I just said is plagiarized by some other farking asshole I wish everyone would shut the fark up about plagiarism already it's farking annoying nobody has had a farking original idea for at least 67 farking years of not longer fark off already fark yourself fark yourself
 
wet drum sandwich [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What's so hard about writing a welcome message that you'd feel the need to plagiarize? "As we start a new school year, I want to welcome everyone back. Work hard, have fun, and above all, be careful about the farking virus." See? All my own words, and it didn't take me any longer to write that than the time it took to type it out.
 
red230
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What's so hard about writing a welcome message that you'd feel the need to plagiarize? "As we start a new school year, I want to welcome everyone back. Work hard, have fun, and above all, be careful about the farking virus." See? All my own words, and it didn't take me any longer to write that than the time it took to type it out.
 
schecter [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Iowa.


Nuff sed.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

waxbeans: There is no farking such thing as an original idea even this sentence that I just said is plagiarized by some other farking asshole I wish everyone would shut the fark up about plagiarism already it's farking annoying nobody has had a farking original idea for at least 67 farking years of not longer fark off already fark yourself fark yourself


c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
BMFPitt
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gaspode: Its not an academic farking submission. Jesus who cares?


This.
 
Neondistraction
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Cafe Threads: Did she learn that trick from this woman?


Maybe, but that lady learned it from Melania.  If she can get away with blatantly plagiarizing the previous First Lady then why should anyone care if they rip off some rando school administrator?
 
Begoggle
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Its not an academic farking submission. Jesus who cares?
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
 I think submitting letters from the school board to a plagiarism checker is way more unhinged than plagiarizing a school board letter
 
Short Victoria's War
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Dear Welcomee,

Welcome.

Regards,
Welcomer.

/brevity is, as they say (at least in these parts, such as they are), the soul of wit.
 
wet drum sandwich [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

pastramithemosterotic: I think submitting letters from the school board to a plagiarism checker is way more unhinged than plagiarizing a school board letter


I guess you do have to wonder why someone would do that.

The question I have, though, is, why bother to plagiarize in the first place? Seems to be it would be quicker and easier to just dash off a quick message yourself rather than try to find something you want to steal. You don't need to end up with some kind of literary masterpiece, for Pete's sake. Just something that reduces down to "Welcome!" But I dunno. Whatever.
 
Enigmamf [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

waxbeans: There is no farking such thing as an original idea even this sentence that I just said is plagiarized by some other farking asshole I wish everyone would shut the fark up about plagiarism already it's farking annoying nobody has had a farking original idea for at least 67 farking years of not longer fark off already fark yourself fark yourself


You'd be surprised how rare it is to randomly write more than a few identical words in a row without intentionally plagiarizing.

For example, searching google for "There is no farking such thing as an original idea" (in quotes) - zero matching results.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Enigmamf: .

For example, searching google for "There is no farking such thing as an original idea" (in quotes) - zero matching results.


Which is odd. Because. I definitely didn't make that up. In fact, I know I've read it before. Odd.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

wet drum sandwich: What's so hard about writing a welcome message that you'd feel the need to plagiarize? "As we start a new school year, I want to welcome everyone back. Work hard, have fun, and above all, be careful about the farking virus." See? All my own words, and it didn't take me any longer to write that than the time it took to type it out.


Well, obviously some reader didn't feel it was sincere.  Unless they were widely known for their ineptitude, and the letter didn't reflect that (complete sentences, correct spelling, unmixed metaphors and so forth).  Kids, this is the value of writing 'Thank You' notes when you're young.  Learn some rock solid boilerplate skills that will get you by for years.  Honestly, Aunt Gladys is more impressed that you even wrote than to bother with the content.
I mean as long as you use the right names and stuff.
 
JulieAzel626 [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Academia has a super sore stick up their bum about plagiarism.

In the Cal State University system a student can be "charged" with plagiarism for turning in an original essay that was written for a different class.

Now, the ethics of it are one thing, and rules and regulations should better reflect that.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Enigmamf: waxbeans: There is no farking such thing as an original idea even this sentence that I just said is plagiarized by some other farking asshole I wish everyone would shut the fark up about plagiarism already it's farking annoying nobody has had a farking original idea for at least 67 farking years of not longer fark off already fark yourself fark yourself

You'd be surprised how rare it is to randomly write more than a few identical words in a row without intentionally plagiarizing.

For example, searching google for "There is no farking such thing as an original idea" (in quotes) - zero matching results.


? Mark Twain. !!
 
Subtonic [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
There is no farking such thing as an original idea even this sentence that I just said is plagiarized by some other farking asshole I wish everyone would shut the fark up about plagiarism already it's farking annoying nobody has had a farking original idea for at least 67 farking years of not longer fark off already fark yourself fark yourself
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

JulieAzel626: Academia has a super sore stick up their bum about plagiarism.

In the Cal State University system a student can be "charged" with plagiarism for turning in an original essay that was written for a different class.

Now, the ethics of it are one thing, and rules and regulations should better reflect that.


Why? What 🐂💩
 
JulieAzel626 [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

waxbeans: JulieAzel626: Academia has a super sore stick up their bum about plagiarism.

In the Cal State University system a student can be "charged" with plagiarism for turning in an original essay that was written for a different class.

Now, the ethics of it are one thing, and rules and regulations should better reflect that.

Why? What 🐂💩


I'm not sure why that is with CSU.
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Sometimes when I'm driving, someone texts me. I check on my smart watch to read the text, and then I say "Okay," but it's just one of several default replies they put on my watch. In fact, I never typed out "okay," but just chose it on a pop up menu. Would I have said okay if I wasn't driving? I honestly don't know, and my life becomes that much more of a charade.

I'm glad I could finally talk about this.
 
zjoik
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Enigmamf: waxbeans: There is no farking such thing as an original idea even this sentence that I just said is plagiarized by some other farking asshole I wish everyone would shut the fark up about plagiarism already it's farking annoying nobody has had a farking original idea for at least 67 farking years of not longer fark off already fark yourself fark yourself

You'd be surprised how rare it is to randomly write more than a few identical words in a row without intentionally plagiarizing.

For example, searching google for "There is no farking such thing as an original idea" (in quotes) - zero matching results.


Imma google "let us circle toes and frollick with gazelle dung while the moon roof is nigh."


Results were entertaining, but no direct hits
 
zjoik
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Subtonic: There is no farking such thing as an original idea even this sentence that I just said is plagiarized by some other farking asshole I wish everyone would shut the fark up about plagiarism already it's farking annoying nobody has had a farking original idea for at least 67 farking years of not longer fark off already fark yourself fark yourself


You'd be surprised how rare it is to randomly write more than a few identical words in a row without intentionally plagiarizing.

For example, searching google for "There is no farking such thing as an original idea" (in quotes) - zero matching results.
 
LarrySouth
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Slow news day...
 
ralphjr [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

ralphjr: [Fark user image image 425x242]


I respect the few minutes of effort it took to make this, good sir

+1
 
X-Geek
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Only be sure always to call it please, 'research'
 
blodyholy [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

johnny_vegas: baorao: in her defense she was probably not counting on the parents being able to read.

[media.tenor.com image 500x250]


Not to be a pedantic ass, but Iowa has the best literacy rates in the nation:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AngryTeacher
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I used to work with a lady who would plagiarize everything.  She even got letters from people's lawyers telling her to stop copying their stuff.  She's an assistant superintendent now.  I guess cheating pays off.
 
blodyholy [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

blodyholy: johnny_vegas: baorao: in her defense she was probably not counting on the parents being able to read.

[media.tenor.com image 500x250]

Not to be a pedantic ass, but Iowa has the best literacy rates in the nation:

[Fark user image 675x363]


EDIT: 'Ranks among the best literacy rates in the nation'.
 
zjoik
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

ralphjr: [Fark user image image 425x242]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Petite Mel
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

red230: What's so hard about writing a welcome message that you'd feel the need to plagiarize? "As we start a new school year, I want to welcome everyone back. Work hard, have fun, and above all, be careful about the farking virus." See? All my own words, and it didn't take me any longer to write that than the time it took to type it out.


Fark user imageView Full Size

Checks out... this time.
But we'll be watching you, bub.
 
FunkJunkie [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
https://libraryofbabel.info/

It's exact location

Everything is plagiarized.
 
FunkJunkie [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

FunkJunkie: https://libraryofbabel.info/

It's exact location

Everything is plagiarized.


And that link didn't work right at all lol
 
Subtonic [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

zjoik: ralphjr: [Fark user image image 425x242]

[Fark user image image 425x211]


Bonus for GG.
 
zjoik
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Subtonic: zjoik: ralphjr: [Fark user image image 425x242]

[Fark user image image 425x211]

Bonus for GG.


Just felt apropo
 
X-Geek
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

blodyholy: blodyholy: johnny_vegas: baorao: in her defense she was probably not counting on the parents being able to read.

[media.tenor.com image 500x250]

Not to be a pedantic ass, but Iowa has the best literacy rates in the nation:

[Fark user image 675x363]

EDIT: 'Ranks among the best literacy rates in the nation'.


Amongst their literacy rates are such diverse elements as... I'll come in again.
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

blodyholy: blodyholy: johnny_vegas: baorao: in her defense she was probably not counting on the parents being able to read.

[media.tenor.com image 500x250]

Not to be a pedantic ass, but Iowa has the best literacy rates in the nation:

[Fark user image 675x363]

EDIT: 'Ranks among the best literacy rates in the nation'.


Edit 2: New Hampshire has the best literacy rate in the nation.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
scruffythecat
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
And everything went downhill from there........
 
Displayed 46 of 46 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come check out what's behind the curtain.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.