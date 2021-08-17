 Skip to content
(Yahoo)   What do you do when your "friends" exclude you from a party? Dump them and make some new friends. Like several hundred of them   (yahoo.com) divider line
    More: Cool, New York City, Marissa Meizz, Iced tea, Meizz's heart, Birthday, Birthday party, NEW YORK, TikTok video  
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Back in the day, those things were always sausage fests, that actually looks like an interesting and diverse group.
 
Miss5280 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I need to know why her old friends excluded her. Are they jerks or is she the jerk? Also there are a lot of people in close proximity without masks in that photo. I know they're outdoors, but maybe she's a rabbid anti-vaxxer and that's why she was excluded.
 
Eightballjacket [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Miss5280: I need to know why her old friends excluded her. Are they jerks or is she the jerk? Also there are a lot of people in close proximity without masks in that photo. I know they're outdoors, but maybe she's a rabbid anti-vaxxer and that's why she was excluded.


That is what I was wondering.  I'd be interested to see her former friends interviewed for their side of things.
 
mrparks
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Making friends is what clay is for.
 
Farkenhostile
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
What's a friend?
 
Johnny the Tackling Alzheimers Patient [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Eightballjacket: Miss5280: I need to know why her old friends excluded her. Are they jerks or is she the jerk? Also there are a lot of people in close proximity without masks in that photo. I know they're outdoors, but maybe she's a rabbid anti-vaxxer and that's why she was excluded.

That is what I was wondering.  I'd be interested to see her former friends interviewed for their side of things.


Or, it's a contrived story. I hope it isn't, but I'm sure that there's more than one twenty-something Marissa in New York on TikTok and they can't all be mad at their friends.
 
comrade
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
ohgodwhocares.jpg
 
Ow! That was my feelings!
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I'm guessing they excluded her for being an attention whore. #failure
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Some people will be your friends for money, hell, they'll even have sex with you.

Support the sex industry is what I'm saying.
 
Godscrack
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
None of them are wearing masks. Fark vaxxers here shortly to wish harm and death on them in 3..2...
 
dothemath
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Or maybe stop being such a coont, Marissa.
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
"In May, after an invitation to a 17-year-old's birthday party went viral on TikTok, thousands of teenagers showed up in Huntington Beach, California. YouTubers, TikTokers and live streamers went to make posts about it for those who couldn't attend. Eventually, there was a riot and the police moved in, arresting 150 people and issuing an emergency curfew."

And that's all you need to know about these scumbags.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Farkenhostile: What's a friend?


I think it's a name for a farker who doesn't snark you.
 
Breaker Moran [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
...friends?
 
BorgiaGinz
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Bette Midler - Friends
Youtube j8Iwmcs1hps
 
Dryad
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: Farkenhostile: What's a friend?

I think it's a name for a farker who doesn't snark you.


unpossible
 
Optimus Primate [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Miss5280: I need to know why her old friends excluded her. Are they jerks or is she the jerk? Also there are a lot of people in close proximity without masks in that photo. I know they're outdoors, but maybe she's a rabbid anti-vaxxer and that's why she was excluded.


This is the first place my mind goes as well. I have minimal faith in human beings and internet stories.
 
KodosZardoz
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Farkenhostile: What's a friend?


I think I've read about them in a book somewhere.
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


I make drawwwrings of them.
 
