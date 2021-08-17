 Skip to content
 
(Business Insider (Australia))   Today's 'Won't sombody think of the Landlords' story has our downtrodden hero posing in front of his private jet   (businessinsider.com.au) divider line
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
He has a point, but any politician caught championing his cause isn't going to get too far with ye olde 99%
 
OptionC [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Twenty of my properties are residential, and I currently have four tenants taking advantage of the federally mandated eviction moratorium. The moratoriums have led to a significant and negative impact in profitability - for me, it's been a 15% loss in profit.

Perhaps he should stop eating avocado toast, make coffee at home and sell his private jet.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I like the watch on his wrist which is worth more than a few single family homes.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
They haven't made a violin tiny enough.

/yes I know about that one
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Let's help him out by selling one of his kidneys.
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I think that's grammatically correct,
but it definitely sounds like a run on sentence...
 
Needlessly Complicated
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Gubbo: They haven't made a violin tiny enough.

/yes I know about that one


Fark user imageView Full Size


It could probably be smaller if it was made out of graphene or something.

/Wouldn't a violin made of graphene weigh nothing and sound terrible?
 
SirMadness
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

OptionC: Twenty of my properties are residential, and I currently have four tenants taking advantage of the federally mandated eviction moratorium. The moratoriums have led to a significant and negative impact in profitability - for me, it's been a 15% loss in profit.

Perhaps he should stop eating avocado toast, make coffee at home and sell his private jet.


Waitwaitwaitwait. He's still making a PROFIT?

Is there a better, stronger word for "fark you?"
 
Mr.Hawk
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Boo
F-Ing
Hoo
 
VictoryCabal
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I've been assured that if he would just make coffee at home, instead of buying expensive lattes at the coffee shop every day, his finacial problems will be solved.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
If the states had gotten off their asses and distributed the ~$40 billion in renters aid that was in the last couple of relief bills, this wouldn't be an issue.
 
A Cave Geek
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I get it.  It sucks to lose money in business.  I've done it.  It sucks.  The good news is that he's not paying a shred of taxes on that plane, the watch or any of his businesses. And it's not like he's getting nothing.  Remember, you as a business owner are allowed to draw a salary, which is a deductible expense.

So fark your feelings, dude.  You're still getting paid.
 
Daddy's Big Pink Man-Squirrel [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Asswipe in a bad wig says what?
 
Needlessly Complicated
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Oh, and eff this guy sideways with a rusty shovel.
 
mongbiohazard
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Here's why if this person made this argument to you in person an appropriate response should be to start working on guillotines:

FTFA:
The moratoriums have led to a significant and negative impact in profitability - for me, it's been a 15% loss in profit.

Notice the key word "profit". He's not hurting, not at all. He's seen a slight reduction in profit. But he wants to make you think that means his business is falling apart and he's about to lose everything. That's just pure horseshiat, it's some of his tenants and employees who are feeling the pain from this pandemic.
 
gamergirl23 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
A tax "engineering" CEO. I didn't think it was possible for a violin to shrink, but that'll do it.
 
kosherkow
‘’ 1 minute ago  
15% loss in profit aint the same as 15% loss in revenue...  stop conflating words lest you want people to believe you are disingenuous
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ less than a minute ago  
There are landlords I'm prepared to feel sorry for.

He is not one of them.
 
