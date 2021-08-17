 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(BBC-US)   Well I imagine getting it to fit in the blue bin would be the hardest part   (bbc.com) divider line
17
    More: Interesting, Recycling, Storage, Management, Landfill, The Final, Managing director, Fleet Aircraft, Scenario  
•       •       •

792 clicks; posted to Main » on 17 Aug 2021 at 8:50 PM (53 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



17 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
The second scenario involves the aircraft going into long-term storage, where the engines are removed and it is maintained in a less intensive way than before.

So...it only gets cleaned once a month? Nobody replaces the little liquor bottles? What does that even mean?
 
skybird659
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Simpsons did it. (Simpson Go to Cuba)
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: The second scenario involves the aircraft going into long-term storage, where the engines are removed and it is maintained in a less intensive way than before.

So...it only gets cleaned once a month? Nobody replaces the little liquor bottles? What does that even mean?


I was hoping it meant they would rent out the fuselage for porn companies to use as a set
/it's the romantic in me
 
El_Dan
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
So just crash them in to the ocean and sell the video rights to CNN.
 
Loucifer
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Jet & Pallet Man

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
palelizard
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

johnny_vegas: Gyrfalcon: The second scenario involves the aircraft going into long-term storage, where the engines are removed and it is maintained in a less intensive way than before.

So...it only gets cleaned once a month? Nobody replaces the little liquor bottles? What does that even mean?

I was hoping it meant they would rent out the fuselage for porn companies to use as a set
/it's the romantic in me


Why, sir, I'm just a humble flight attendant, I need you to fix the cable... at any cost.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: The second scenario involves the aircraft going into long-term storage, where the engines are removed and it is maintained in a less intensive way than before.

So...it only gets cleaned once a month? Nobody replaces the little liquor bottles? What does that even mean?


From my understanding, a lot of the preventive maintenance that is normally associated with keeping planes airworthy is deferred (not done). Think...museum plane.

What museum planes may look like:
Fark user imageView Full Size


/ Wings over the Rockies in Denver. The bomb bays on the B1 are open
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

skybird659: Simpsons did it. (Simpson Go to Cuba)


Bart named it "Stampy". Wait, what?
 
aerojockey [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: The second scenario involves the aircraft going into long-term storage, where the engines are removed and it is maintained in a less intensive way than before.

So...it only gets cleaned once a month? Nobody replaces the little liquor bottles? What does that even mean?


A surprising amount of things can happen to something just sitting there.  Dust, vermin, corrosion.  Some lubricants evaporate slowly over time; others lubricants rely on running the part regularly to keep an even coat.  Stuff like that.  To maintain airworthiness, the airplane has to maintain an inspection schedule, and depending on the parts, they are more or less frequent.  When an airplane goes into storage, if you want to maintain airworthiness, the inspection schedule continues.  (They might have different schedules for storage, I don't know, but they still need regular inspection.)

If you don't maintain airworthiness, the the airplane essentially has to be re-certified, top to bottom, if you want to use it again.

Someone in aviation can probably provide/correct any details I am wrong about.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

palelizard: johnny_vegas: Gyrfalcon: The second scenario involves the aircraft going into long-term storage, where the engines are removed and it is maintained in a less intensive way than before.

So...it only gets cleaned once a month? Nobody replaces the little liquor bottles? What does that even mean?

I was hoping it meant they would rent out the fuselage for porn companies to use as a set
/it's the romantic in me

Why, sir, I'm just a humble flight attendant, I need you to fix the cable... at any cost.


Normally, I wouldn't post pics of a lady's undercarriage....but it's relevant

B1's bomb bays:
Fark user imageView Full Size


/ also at Wings over the Rockies in Denver
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Or you could turn one into an AirBnB

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
aerojockey [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I am skeptical they'll ever recycle composite structures.  At most maybe they'll be able to repurpose some things in specific shapes for non-aviation uses.  Problem is, you can't rework a composite once it's been set, you can't usefully melt it, and you can't reconnect a fiber once you've severed it.  And for a lot of reasons, it's a Bad Idea to make the epoxy matrix into something you can easily deconstitute so you can get at the raw fiber.

Though I would say there are worse things you can throw into a landfill.
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
in a Nicolas Cage film where he sold firearms+, a plane deserted in a third world country was picked clean in weeks.
 
natazha [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
There's a huge airplane boneyard, Davis-Monthan, near Tucson.  Mostly military planes. There's an interesting bus tour that takes you through and talks about some of the rarer planes.
 
ScrimBoy
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Couple of years back I passed a couple of flatbed trucks carrying a TWA fuselage and wings on 495 South.  Apparently heading to the TWA Hotel in NY and became the lounge.  Looks like fun

Fark user imageView Full Size

https://www.twahotel.com/connie-airpl​a​ne/cocktail-lounge
 
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
All that aluminum?

It can be done
 
The Red Zone
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

HighlanderRPI: Or you could turn one into an AirBnB

[Fark user image image 850x566]


I really hope they left the door on that room with the appropriate label.
 
Displayed 17 of 17 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want to see behind the curtain? Try

TotalFark

It's how we feed the squirrel

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.