(Daily Mail)   PSA: Ford makes cars and trucks, not submarines   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
25
    More: Dumbass  
•       •       •

25 Comments     (+0 »)
SVC_conservative [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Eh, I say this as a Ford Owner, that guy is lucky his misery is over.
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
A Covid-19-free and politics-free occasion for (Ms) Gritty!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
El_Dan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Surprisingly not a Mustang.
 
SirGunslinger
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Any car can be a submarine at least once. Just like any machine can be a smoke machine once.
 
Tom-Servo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mofa: A Covid-19-free and politics-free occasion for (Ms) Gritty!
[Fark user image image 298x500]


i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
Tom-Servo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SirGunslinger: Any car can be a submarine at least once. Just like any machine can be a smoke machine once.


pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
styckx [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If it was a Mustang owner he would've crashes into the ocean instead doing a powered turn
 
zerkalo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Neither does Porsche
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Now i'm wondering what a Ford submarine would even look like.... and how many seconds it would even survive submerged.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 1 hour ago  
By definition, they should be above water.
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This actaully happens all the time in the Florida Panhandle.  Southern Man will come down on vacation and decide to illegally park his truck on the beach.  They will park too close to the water, or will drive on the wet sand, and next thing they know their all wheel drive has set sail towards Mexico.

The good news is your insurance will sometmes pay for your loss.

The bad news is that they do not cover the thousands of dollars in fines you are gonna get for driving on the beach, and for pollutting the ocean with your trucks fluids and oils.
 
blatz514 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Our lake eats many trucks during ice fishing season.
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SirGunslinger: Any car can be a submarine at least once. Just like any machine can be a smoke machine once.


but you fark one donkey...
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Smoking GNU: Now i'm wondering what a Ford submarine would even look like.... and how many seconds it would even survive submerged.


theleansubmariner.files.wordpress.comView Full Size


Have you driven a Ford (submarine) lately? (Probably not and there's a good reason for it) - theleansubmariner
 
skyotter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I presume he got the child out of the vehicle, even though none of the photos shows a child outside of the vehicle.
 
kbronsito
‘’ 1 hour ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
SirGunslinger
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Kit Fister: SirGunslinger: Any car can be a submarine at least once. Just like any machine can be a smoke machine once.

but you fark one donkey...


When you said you were going to "tap dat ass" I didn't know you meant THAT!
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Kit Fister: Smoking GNU: Now i'm wondering what a Ford submarine would even look like.... and how many seconds it would even survive submerged.

[theleansubmariner.files.wordpress.com image 740x481]

Have you driven a Ford (submarine) lately? (Probably not and there's a good reason for it) - theleansubmariner


Well paint me green and call me lillith, you learn something new every day. Thanks for that.
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Smoking GNU: Kit Fister: Smoking GNU: Now i'm wondering what a Ford submarine would even look like.... and how many seconds it would even survive submerged.

[theleansubmariner.files.wordpress.com image 740x481]

Have you driven a Ford (submarine) lately? (Probably not and there's a good reason for it) - theleansubmariner

Well paint me green and call me lillith, you learn something new every day. Thanks for that.


Gilded-age thru WW1 history is my thing, yo.
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SVC_conservative: Eh, I say this as a Ford Owner, that guy is lucky his misery is over.


HEY!
 
Ragin' Asian [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Guy couldn't walk a few meters on sand? He should also be fined for poisoning the shoreline with gasoline, oil, and other sundry lubricants in an engine and break lines.
 
Ragin' Asian [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ragin' Asian: Guy couldn't walk a few meters on sand? He should also be fined for poisoning the shoreline with gasoline, oil, and other sundry lubricants in an engine and break lines.


Brake. I'm not dumb. You're dumb.
 
SurelyShirley
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Saw these posted a couple days ago in one of the fb groups I follow.

Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Micosavo
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I grew up in Ireland and moved to the US in 2008. One of the first things to surprise me was how Ford was ridiculed here.
Ford - Fix Or Repair Daily
Ford - Found on Road Dead.

I was told under no circumstances was I to buy a Ford SUV, I should buy a Toyota. I eventually bought a 2005 4Runner which still runs like a dream.

In Europe, Ford is the benchmark for MPG, quality, longevity.

The Ford Mondeo, Ford Fiesta, Ford Escort, Ford Scorpion....

Fiesta xr2i and Escort xr3i, and the ones with Cosworth engines, were highly popular rally cars.

The Ford Mondeo diesel was bullet-proof and got over 45mpg if not more.

What is the CEO of Ford Europe doing that the CEO of Ford US is not?
 
Deathfrogg
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
A long time ago, right out of high school a friend of mine bought one of those old early '60's mail Jeeps, two wheel drive with the right-hand steering. It was pretty beat up, he put a new carburetor on it and new tires, but it was basically a shell with a motor. Drove it everywhere. It was a great little camping rig. One camping trip about 20 of us went up to Whidbey Island in Puget Sound. There are some great camping sites all through the southern part of the island and we camped for a couple of days and then went down to this place called "Useless Bay". It's basically a giant mudflat on the southern tip of the island, has good clamming and covers maybe a square mile. When the tide is in, it looks like a nice smooth bay. When the tide is out, it's all wide open mudflat and you can walk about a mile out to the waterline. It's a popular tourist spot in the summer. Great place to take the dogs. Legend has it that Captain Cook himself stranded his boat in the middle of it back in the day.

At any rate, Dummy here decides that all those heavy logs and chains around the edge of the road, along with the literal dozens of signs every 20 feet along the road there with "DO NOT DRIVE BEYOND THIS POINT" didn't apply to him, so he drove that little Jeep out there. I told him, "Man, yer gonna get stuck", etc etc etc. "Dude, it's Jeep man, I ain't gonna get stuck".
Nope, Dummy just had to go do it. Drove down the boat launch ramp and cruised around for a while, then turned up towards the north around the point where I lost sight of him.

So I waited. And waited. After about 15 minutes of not seeing him I hiked out towards the last area where I saw him go, and sure as hell he was up to his bumpers in a tide puddle in the mud about 150 feet off the beach.

I went out there and numbnuts is trying to dig himself out with the other guy that went out with him, pushing and trying to get it going. I helped him for bout 15 minutes and told him that he was about to lose the Jeep because I could see all those little puddles getting bigger and merging together. Someone else we were with walked up the road there and called a tow truck company in Freeland, which apparently just laughed hysterically through the phone. The farmer there got one of his friends and they brought their tractors down with a length of chain and hooked it up, they dug themselves into a hole trying to move the Jeep. Didn't budge. Nothing, not an inch.

So one of those guys drove his tractor back up the road, I figure he had just given up and was washing his hands, but he came back about half an hour later with the local Sheriff, and a team of six gigantic horses, already harnessed up and he hooked that chain up, along with the other big tractor and dragged that little Jeep out while the tide was starting to wash up around the front of it. I hung out and shot the shiat with the deputy, told him that I'd told Dummy not to go out there etc etc. He was a decent guy, I guess that happens a few times every year so it was worthy of jokes. I was pissed because that Jeep was our ride home and couldn't help just flipping Dummy a lot of shiat during the whole process.

When it was all said and done, and the Jeep was sitting on the beach, Dummy got 4 tickets, I think totaling around 2500 bucks. That, plus the solid chewing out he got from one of those old Farmers made the trip that much more fun.

That Jeep ended up at the bottom of a long, rocky  and very steep hill about a year later when he and I drove the Jeep and my big Blazer up to this old telephone repeater station on some mountaintop up north of Index. I guess the parking brake didn't work very well, or he forgot to set it, I don't know. It's still there as far as I know. Bouncy bouncy bouncy bounce....
 
