(NYPost)   I am an asshole. See how you can be one too   (nypost.com) divider line
EvilEgg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't know if it makes her an asshole, she is stealing from people who won't ever notice.

Would I want it done to me?  No, of course not.  But do I care that she does it to the ultrawealthy?  No, not really.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

EvilEgg: I don't know if it makes her an asshole, she is stealing from people who won't ever notice.

Would I want it done to me?  No, of course not.  But do I care that she does it to the ultrawealthy?  No, not really.


Jealousy is so pathetic.
 
Stephen_Falken [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"I grew up in a working-class community in a flyover state."
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
EvilEgg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SpectroBoy: EvilEgg: I don't know if it makes her an asshole, she is stealing from people who won't ever notice.

Would I want it done to me?  No, of course not.  But do I care that she does it to the ultrawealthy?  No, not really.

Jealousy is so pathetic.


That is envy.

// I know in common parlance they have the same meaning.
// If you aren't a little envious of the ultrawealthy occasionally, you are not human.
// OR a person on the internet who will say anything to win, knowing that no one can prove otherwise.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

EvilEgg: I don't know if it makes her an asshole, she is stealing from people who won't ever notice.
Would I want it done to me?  No, of course not.  But do I care that she does it to the ultrawealthy?  No, not really.


Jealousy envy is so freakin pathetic.
 
dothemath
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Translation: "I sucked a lot of dicks that summer"
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
"Once we had fingered a retreat, we would drive over and start the party"

Sorry lady, the party already started with the fingering.
 
Bermuda59 [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Can't wait for the trial.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Not something I would choose to do, but it's a truly victimless crime. I don't know why she bothers trying to justify it by imagining she was giving the staff purpose.
 
guestguy
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: EvilEgg: I don't know if it makes her an asshole, she is stealing from people who won't ever notice.

Would I want it done to me?  No, of course not.  But do I care that she does it to the ultrawealthy?  No, not really.

Jealousy is so pathetic.


Meh.  The ultrawealthy have been farking the entire country for generations...I don't mind them getting farked in return occasionally.
 
TheReject [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

EvilEgg: I don't know if it makes her an asshole, she is stealing from people who won't ever notice.

Would I want it done to me?  No, of course not.  But do I care that she does it to the ultrawealthy?  No, not really.


Correction: They wouldn't have noticed if she hadn't written a farking article about it.

The Simpsons - Videotaping This Crime Spree
Youtube KsdzKnJNAC8
 
iamskibibitz
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

EvilEgg: I don't know if it makes her an asshole, she is stealing from people who won't ever notice.


What if she's not into flushing? I'd bet they'd notice that.
 
I Love You You Pay My Rent
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Tell me you are a progressive Dem without telling me you are a progressive Dem.
 
guestguy
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

gameshowhost: "Once we had fingered a retreat, we would drive over and start the party"

Sorry lady, the party already started with the fingering.


And in the "retreat" no less...
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Nimbull
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Unused housing, all that food, and my first thought is of all the homeless problems in this country. Guess I'd be considered jealous or envious but the only thing I'm doing is shaking my head and thinking what a waste that all is.
 
Ignoramist
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

EvilEgg: I don't know if it makes her an asshole, she is stealing from people who won't ever notice.

Would I want it done to me?  No, of course not.  But do I care that she does it to the ultrawealthy?  No, not really.


So I guess any of your stuff that you're not paying attention to is free to use by anybody who isn't likely to break it, plus food/water/power.

Trust me, there are plenty of people who consider you to be wealthy.
 
cwheelie
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
And they're probably landlords!
 
mikalmd
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
She may have a different opinion if she had been caught and beaten severely , tased  and arrested for being a burglar ..
 
Embden.Meyerhof
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
My siblings and I, now all in our late 20s and early 30s, slept on a table that turned into a bed. ..


No, you slept on a bed that turned into a table.


But each year in August, the owners rented out the house and gave me the boot. So, in a way, I didn't choose the squatting life. It chose me.

That's not how "choosing" works.

Looking back on my brief time as a squatter, I won't say I'm proud of what I did. But I think I'm proud of what I didn't do.

Like ask for permission from those who can give it?
 
PvtStash
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

EvilEgg: I don't know if it makes her an asshole, she is stealing from people who won't ever notice.

Would I want it done to me?  No, of course not.  But do I care that she does it to the ultrawealthy?  No, not really.


yeah basically this.

the rich fook everyone else to have what they gave, so they get what they ask for when others treat them like they treat everyone else.
just a resource well to be exploited, i learned it from watching you.
 
Ignoramist
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Rich people / pretty young white people


Boy it's hard to pick just one villain in this scenario.

I know: how about the one breaking the law...
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

guestguy: gameshowhost: "Once we had fingered a retreat, we would drive over and start the party"

Sorry lady, the party already started with the fingering.

And in the "retreat" no less...


hey-ohhh
 
Combustion [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

mikalmd: She may have a different opinion if she had been caught and beaten severely , tased  and arrested for being a burglar ..


I was gonna say, one of these people are going to end up in gangster Sergei's house or something just as terrible. But we won't hear anything about that, would we???
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Then quicker than you can say "gypsy scum", they vanish.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I have a friend that has a house in the Hamptons. He goes out there on the weekends in the winter time and in the summer time, rents it out for two months. Huge home, 4 bedrooms, a full finished basement with home theatre, a pool, garage for toys like scooters, motorcycles, etc...

Those two months?  the "rent" has fully paid for the house. It took 2 years.
 
mongbiohazard
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I couldn't be arsed to care.

The ultrawealthy in America are farking dragons sleeping on vast hoards of wealth stolen from the rest of society with the help of their bought and paid for politicians and media outlets (I'm looking at you, Fox).

Meanwhile, we have people who can't afford enough food for themselves and their children, and we have millions without access to health care they can afford - and many more who start with the money for healthcare until our for-profit based system bankrupts them and discards them like trash. Just one of many ways that America keeps the poor and middle class in their place, ensuring they can't build up generational wealth like the wealthy.

If we had in any way an equitable society, and not a nightmare with a shiny wrap of myths surrounding it, I would care. In this society though? Fark 'em, should have burned those places down when done.
 
Permanent Solutions For Permanent Problems
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I wonder how many people got fired as the result of her fun?
 
ThighsofGlory
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Stephen_Falken: "I grew up in a working-class community in a flyover state."
[Fark user image 300x214]


Too bad. You missed the part where her mom and dad (who am I kidding) let them all shiat in the yard wherever they felt like. You know, like 'working-class flyover' people do.
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
This is real and people do write like this.
 
Subtonic [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Rich people are better than you. Accept it and move on. Be sure to say 'thank you' when we spit on you.

*polishes monocle*
 
Clearly Canadian [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: EvilEgg: I don't know if it makes her an asshole, she is stealing from people who won't ever notice.
Would I want it done to me?  No, of course not.  But do I care that she does it to the ultrawealthy?  No, not really.

Jealousy envy is so freakin pathetic.


Does it upset you that someone doesn't feel bad for what you feel is the victim of a crime?

Oh, that poor, ultra-wealthy house-dragon. How will they ever recover from this heinous assault on their assets! I weep for their micro-marginal loss!

Feel better now?
 
DecemberNitro
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Yeah this is worth going to prison for. *galactic jerkoff motion*

nypost.comView Full Size
 
Subtonic [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Clearly Canadian: SpectroBoy: EvilEgg: I don't know if it makes her an asshole, she is stealing from people who won't ever notice.
Would I want it done to me?  No, of course not.  But do I care that she does it to the ultrawealthy?  No, not really.

Jealousy envy is so freakin pathetic.

Does it upset you that someone doesn't feel bad for what you feel is the victim of a crime?

Oh, that poor, ultra-wealthy house-dragon. How will they ever recover from this heinous assault on their assets! I weep for their micro-marginal loss!

Feel better now?


Much better, plebe.
 
guestguy
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Clearly Canadian: SpectroBoy: EvilEgg: I don't know if it makes her an asshole, she is stealing from people who won't ever notice.
Would I want it done to me?  No, of course not.  But do I care that she does it to the ultrawealthy?  No, not really.

Jealousy envy is so freakin pathetic.

Does it upset you that someone doesn't feel bad for what you feel is the victim of a crime?

Oh, that poor, ultra-wealthy house-dragon. How will they ever recover from this heinous assault on their assets! I weep for their micro-marginal loss!

Feel better now?


Username does NOT check out...that was way too mean.  :P
 
dothemath
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
media1.giphy.comView Full Size
 
SirEattonHogg
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

mikalmd: She may have a different opinion if she had been caught and beaten severely , tased  and arrested for being a burglar ..


White female in her 20's, presumably decent looking.  No, I don't think that's happening.
 
ThighsofGlory
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Permanent Solutions For Permanent Problems: I wonder how many people got fired as the result of her fun?

They

weren't white.
 
ski9600 [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Lady - Pussy (Official Video)
Youtube cUgiMulY42g


So, she used social engineering to get entry.
 
Pert
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

HotWingConspiracy: Not something I would choose to do, but it's a truly victimless crime. I don't know why she bothers trying to justify it by imagining she was giving the staff purpose.


Not something I would choose to do, but it's a truly victimless crime.

Like punching somebody in the dark!
 
Salmon
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Is she an Influencer?
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

DecemberNitro: Yeah this is worth going to prison for. *galactic jerkoff motion*

[nypost.com image 450x675]


There is a lot of perishable food in that refrigerator. So she is stocking it up herself, or the owners of the house are not absent for more than a couple of days.
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Eat the rich.

No one becomes a millionaire without ruining some lives.
No one becomes a billionaire without getting blood on their hands.

You say the rich own this shiat?
I say they stole it from thousands of others.

This level of wealth is obscene and deserves no respect. She a thief just like they are. They deserve each other.
 
mikaloyd [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
She seems entitled
 
Big_Doofus
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

ski9600: [iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/cUgiMulY​42g?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3​A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsap​i=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&​widgetid=1]

So, she used social engineering to get entry.


Such a charming little ditty.

We are doomed as a society.
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Above a certain level of income you're automatically guilty.

Is what I'm getting from the comments here.
 
shut_it_down
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: DecemberNitro: Yeah this is worth going to prison for. *galactic jerkoff motion*

[nypost.com image 450x675]

There is a lot of perishable food in that refrigerator. So she is stocking it up herself, or the owners of the house are not absent for more than a couple of days.


It's entirely possible that the staff is instructed to keep certain items stocked in case people show up. That would mean that perishable items get thrown out and replaced as necessary. Wasteful? You bet. But what about the wealthy lifestyle isn't?
 
bigdog1960
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I'm in vrbo that came with fresh eggs and a bottle of wine. Are you telling me I could have just squated.
 
khatores
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Ignoramist: EvilEgg: I don't know if it makes her an asshole, she is stealing from people who won't ever notice.

Would I want it done to me?  No, of course not.  But do I care that she does it to the ultrawealthy?  No, not really.

So I guess any of your stuff that you're not paying attention to is free to use by anybody who isn't likely to break it, plus food/water/power.

Trust me, there are plenty of people who consider you to be wealthy.


This is not squatting and I am far from outraged about it. Sounds more like some college kids who "know" the owners, so they are showing up, eating crumbs and hanging out. The owners clearly don't care enough to do anything about it. Probably never a problem until someone finds a way to break their neck and files a lawsuit.

This is roughly equivalent to neighborhood kids eating fruit from a tree in your yard, you using the bathroom at Burger King but not actually ordering any food or taking napkins but not ordering any food. We've all done it along with everyone who works there but correctly thought, "They don't care and won't notice."

I can't opine on the morality of it...it's "stealing" from an entity which has already stolen thousands of times over.
 
dothemath
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Porous Horace: Above a certain level of income you're automatically guilty.

Is what I'm getting from the comments here.


If you make 100 million dollars they should give you a trophy saying you won at capitalism and the rest should go to building schools and curing cancer.
 
