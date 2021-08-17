 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Gallup)   Nearly half of American adults have tried marijuana to get high. Some feel dumber for doing so, some don't know where they will land yet   (news.gallup.com) divider line
137
    More: Interesting, Generation Y, Generation, Generation X, Demographics, highest Gallup, Gallup poll, Baby boomer, smoke marijuana  
•       •       •

492 clicks; posted to Main » on 17 Aug 2021 at 12:50 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



137 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | 3 | » | Newest | Show all

 
thatguyoverthere70 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The other half tried it to get low.
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I used to smoke marijuana.

I still do, but I used to too
 
b0rscht [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'd say about 1/4 of Americans adults are lying.

Then again, I am a weed-loving motherfarker who may be a bit biased.
 
Outshined_One
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Some dance to remember.

Some dance to forget.
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
60 here, so boomer.

My generation never stopped.

My menopause now demands it, but since women have always been f*cked by the medical syatem, I expect no studies.

Gerontology and marijuana should, however, be a valid field of study for medical students.
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I tried it. First time went a bit to far, ended up nauseous. Since then, I feel drunk at best/worse. Haven't bothered for the past few months.
 
uttertosh [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
   "Wait... There's a *new* Mexico?!?"
 
IamTomJoad
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bullshiate that half the people in the poll had that much control over being peer pressures just once when young.
 
theflatline [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
51 here.  I did my fair share of x, acid, shrooms, pills, etc over the course of my years.  And drank a metric ass ton of booze.

I never really liked weed, unless I was jittery from something and it smoothed off the edges.

But maybe something in my brain chemistry changed.

Now instead of boozing so much at night I maybe have a beer hit the vape, make a snack and watch a little tv, and it. is farking perfect.
 
Solty Dog
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I smoked it back in the early 2000s. Didn't get much from it except now I can identify when someone nearby is smoking weed.
 
Zeroth Law
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bootleg: I tried it. First time went a bit to far, ended up nauseous. Since then, I feel drunk at best/worse. Haven't bothered for the past few months.


Same, like a longer buzz. Can't say I care for it really. Alcohol is easier to get and also wears off quicker. Not a big drinker anyway.
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nearly half of all American adults have a friend named Becky.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Only smoked it a couple times.  Meh.
You had to know somebody who knew somebody to get it, so that was the major obstacle.  Now I just don't care.
 
TheSlothAlive [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Gummies really seem to be very popular with pretty much everyone.
 
thisisyourbrainonFark
‘’ 1 hour ago  

b0rscht: I'd say about 1/4 of Americans adults are lying.

Then again, I am a weed-loving motherfarker who may be a bit biased.


A quarter? I see what you did there.

mk0hailmaryjanetr5kb.kinstacdn.comView Full Size
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Mari-what?
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Billy Liar: Only smoked it a couple times.  Meh.
You had to know somebody who knew somebody to get it, so that was the major obstacle.  Now I just don't care.


OMG!!!  IS THAT WHAT CAUSED MY LIFELONG APATHY???????
 
dr_blasto [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I have ingested no marijuana... today.

/so far
 
Confabulat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Zeroth Law: Bootleg: I tried it. First time went a bit to far, ended up nauseous. Since then, I feel drunk at best/worse. Haven't bothered for the past few months.

Same, like a longer buzz. Can't say I care for it really. Alcohol is easier to get and also wears off quicker. Not a big drinker anyway.


Alcohol is only easier to get if you live in one of the backwards states. I pay less for weed legally now than I did in 1986 meeting some moran behind a 7-11.

And I've been smoking weed on a regular basis since even before then and it's still the best thing ever!
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There's a lot of people still trying because they're not quitters.
 
TwowheelinTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Cafe Threads: 60 here, so boomer.

My generation never stopped.

My menopause now demands it, but since women have always been f*cked by the medical syatem, I expect no studies.

Gerontology and marijuana should, however, be a valid field of study for medical students.


Oddly enough most people I know our age have stopped using it. Even most of my friends here in Humboldt don't use it anymore.

My garden this year will be bountiful.
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I tried it twice in college.  Meh - it just made me stupid and sleepy.  I prefer alcohol for mild intoxication.
 
Confabulat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Billy Liar: Only smoked it a couple times.  Meh.
You had to know somebody who knew somebody to get it, so that was the major obstacle.  Now I just don't care.


You DO know that it takes a few times till that ol' brain chemistry starts to kick in, right? Weed does nothing for a first-timer.
 
Teddy Brosevelt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
meg12279 [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I feel like that's low.
 
Trotskyghost
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Only 49%, seems low.
 
meg12279 [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Cafe Threads: 60 here, so boomer.

My generation never stopped.

My menopause now demands it, but since women have always been f*cked by the medical syatem, I expect no studies.

Gerontology and marijuana should, however, be a valid field of study for medical students.


My mom is the biggest stoner I know.

It's all "Meg, why are you friends with so many dirtbags" til someone needs weed.
 
Confabulat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: I tried it twice in college.  Meh - it just made me stupid and sleepy.  I prefer alcohol for mild intoxication.


Well you've literally never been high then. It doesn't work until maybe about the fourth time.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I never could figure out why people like a drug that makes you paranoid and sleepy. It also turns out that "I don't like my reaction to weed" gets translated by potheads to "My life is incomplete because I haven't tried your weed, and the key to Nirvana involves pestering me about it over and over."
 
yakmans_dad
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Carter wasn't yet president the last time I smoked some grass. It always went the same way. A minute of "ooh" and hours of "why." I saw too many pre-med guys smoke themselves into business majors to think it has any benefit at all..
 
RodneyToady [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I didn't start smoking regularly until a couple of years ago, when I realized that "hey, this really helps with my sleep apnea and insomnia."  A couple of hits off an indica vape and 20 minutes later I'm out.  I wake up refreshed in the morning.

Unlike trazodone, which got me to sleep, and made me useless until like 2 pm the following day.

/sleep doesn't come easy when you're on 300 mg of wellbutrin every day
 
thisisyourbrainonFark
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Zeroth Law: Bootleg: I tried it. First time went a bit to far, ended up nauseous. Since then, I feel drunk at best/worse. Haven't bothered for the past few months.

Same, like a longer buzz. Can't say I care for it really. Alcohol is easier to get and also wears off quicker. Not a big drinker anyway.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Netrngr
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Billy Liar: Only smoked it a couple times.  Meh.
You had to know somebody who knew somebody to get it, so that was the major obstacle.  Now I just don't care.


User name checks out
 
Wasilla Hillbilly
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Confabulat: Billy Liar: Only smoked it a couple times.  Meh.
You had to know somebody who knew somebody to get it, so that was the major obstacle.  Now I just don't care.

You DO know that it takes a few times till that ol' brain chemistry starts to kick in, right? Weed does nothing for a first-timer.


More likely that first timers aren't doing it right if they experience this. I certainly got higher than shiat my first time
 
Ow! That was my feelings!
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Confabulat: Billy Liar: Only smoked it a couple times.  Meh.
You had to know somebody who knew somebody to get it, so that was the major obstacle.  Now I just don't care.

You DO know that it takes a few times till that ol' brain chemistry starts to kick in, right? Weed does nothing for a first-timer.


Fark user imageView Full Size

Not sure if serious.
 
skyotter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't think I've ever been high enough to eat my pot with chopsticks.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Nora Gretz [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No word on whether they got nervous every time, had bad coordination, or could see their lifetime piling up.
 
dereksmalls
‘’ 1 hour ago  

UltimaCS: I never could figure out why people like a drug that makes you paranoid and sleepy. It also turns out that "I don't like my reaction to weed" gets translated by potheads to "My life is incomplete because I haven't tried your weed, and the key to Nirvana involves pestering me about it over and over."


Paranoid; you smoked too much, or the pot was too strong. lightweight.
Sleepy; probably Indica. try some Sativa.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Young Ones - Neil stoned on a bong
Youtube xJytqvwZR34
 
Confabulat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

UltimaCS: I never could figure out why people like a drug that makes you paranoid and sleepy. It also turns out that "I don't like my reaction to weed" gets translated by potheads to "My life is incomplete because I haven't tried your weed, and the key to Nirvana involves pestering me about it over and over."


So you're saying you don't understand people who don't understand you?
 
Zeroth Law
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Confabulat: Zeroth Law: Bootleg: I tried it. First time went a bit to far, ended up nauseous. Since then, I feel drunk at best/worse. Haven't bothered for the past few months.

Same, like a longer buzz. Can't say I care for it really. Alcohol is easier to get and also wears off quicker. Not a big drinker anyway.

Alcohol is only easier to get if you live in one of the backwards states. I pay less for weed legally now than I did in 1986 meeting some moran behind a 7-11.

And I've been smoking weed on a regular basis since even before then and it's still the best thing ever!


That's great and all but it doesn't do anything for me really. Maybe it's my brain chemistry. Much easier to have a can of my favorite beer and relax vs inhaling burning fumes into my lungs. I suppose I could vape but that seems like a lot of fuss for something that I would only imbibe on occasion. I am glad it works for you, I could honestly take it or leave it
 
Pershing123 [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It stopped being fun in the 70s, so I stopped.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 1 hour ago  

thatguyoverthere70: The other half tried it to get low.


Well now I get low, and I get high
And if I can't get either, I really try
Got the wings of heaven on my shoes
I'm a dancin' man, and I just can't lose...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
meanmutton
‘’ 1 hour ago  

IamTomJoad: Bullshiate that half the people in the poll had that much control over being peer pressures just once when young.


I never tried it until I was in my 40s. Most of my friends growing up had never tried it either.
 
Confabulat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Weed has never made me paranoid, quite the opposite, I love dealing with crazy people when I'm high.

I wish weed made me sleepy. I like sleeping.

I just smoked a bowl and it was a lovely time.
 
yakmans_dad
‘’ 1 hour ago  
One other thing that should tell you "No." The only thing drug users talk about is drugs. They are the most boring people on the planet.
 
Netrngr
‘’ 1 hour ago  
All my adult life every job I've had from the military til my last one required a piss test. I finally land a job that doesn't do testing and wouldn't you know it, my doctors office does quarterly to check for weed and other things before they write your scripts.
I just cant fuggin win.
 
Zeroth Law
‘’ 1 hour ago  

thisisyourbrainonFark: Zeroth Law: Bootleg: I tried it. First time went a bit to far, ended up nauseous. Since then, I feel drunk at best/worse. Haven't bothered for the past few months.

Same, like a longer buzz. Can't say I care for it really. Alcohol is easier to get and also wears off quicker. Not a big drinker anyway.

[Fark user image image 240x240]


Well, anecdote and all that but I have a couple beers, I get a buzz (half Asian, lightweight), wait an hour or two, done. With the weed I had (bong hit), after a couple hours I wanted to be done but it took another 2 or 3 (5 total) before the buzz and impairment subsided. So maybe if I didn't have to do anything sure, but the lack of control over the dosage did not sell me on it. I know, need to experiment with it but in all honesty I really don't care enough to seek it out more.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've only used it for medicinal purposes.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Confabulat: UltimaCS: I never could figure out why people like a drug that makes you paranoid and sleepy. It also turns out that "I don't like my reaction to weed" gets translated by potheads to "My life is incomplete because I haven't tried your weed, and the key to Nirvana involves pestering me about it over and over."

So you're saying you don't understand people who don't understand you?


I don't understand you for not understanding me who doesn't understand you. Understand?
 
Displayed 50 of 137 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | 3 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$10 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.