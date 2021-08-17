 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Fox News)   What ever happened to Lady Gaga's dog walker? If you guessed being homeless and living in a van, collect your reward   (foxnews.com) divider line
207
    More: Followup  
•       •       •

2227 clicks; posted to Main » and Entertainment » on 17 Aug 2021 at 2:05 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



207 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | 3 | 4 | 5 | » | Newest | Show all

 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
DOWN BY THE RIVER!
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I love how Fox seeks out and destroys celebrities they hate.

Assholes
 
KC Dutchman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
On the upside, he can now start his career as a motivational speaker

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kosherkow
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Lady Gaga's dog walker Ryan Fischer has revealed he's struggling to stay financially afloat after ditching Hollywood to embark on a journey toward spiritual healing.

Found the problem!  how much does spiritual healing pay these days?
 
oldfool
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NewportBarGuy: I love how Fox seeks out and destroys celebrities they hate.

Assholes


True they are a-holds but this is self inflicted.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Obviously lady gagas fault right fox...
 
GRCooper
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kosherkow: Lady Gaga's dog walker Ryan Fischer has revealed he's struggling to stay financially afloat after ditching Hollywood to embark on a journey toward spiritual healing.

Found the problem!  how much does spiritual healing pay these days?


Less than picking up dog shiat, I'd guess
 
King of Monkeys
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I should make a Chris Farley SNL sketch character joke before anyone else can...

Damn. My mom was right you guys have really really fast fingers.
 
bababa [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

oldfool: NewportBarGuy: I love how Fox seeks out and destroys celebrities they hate.

Assholes

True they are a-holds but this is self inflicted.


Well, yes, but think of the trauma. Anybody would be stressed out after being shot and robbed. I'm not surprised he is having trouble dealing with the aftermath.
 
skybird659
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Faux (not) News. 'nuff said.
 
Glitchwerks
‘’ 1 hour ago  

King of Monkeys: I should make a Chris Farley SNL sketch character joke before anyone else can...

Damn. My mom was right you guys have really really fast fingers.


You have to pay $10 a month to post jokes before other Farkers.
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kosherkow: Lady Gaga's dog walker Ryan Fischer has revealed he's struggling to stay financially afloat after ditching Hollywood to embark on a journey toward spiritual healing.

Found the problem!  how much does spiritual healing pay these days?


We'll see how the gofundme works out.
 
FunkJunkie [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm not gonna pretend like I understand what the trauma of being shot and left for dead over another person's dogs would be like, but I do know that I wouldn't try to work through it in quite as...stupid a way as this guy.

Like...bruh, whatever you thought your path was supposed to be, this ain't it.
Get back to civilization and stop trying to sponge strangers of cash to give to sponge spiritual healers and shiat.
 
kosherkow
‘’ 1 hour ago  
weird that there is no mention of $97,000.00 LG paid toward his medical bills listed in the article... and by weird, i mean totally predictable.
 
ditka80
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Glitchwerks: King of Monkeys: I should make a Chris Farley SNL sketch character joke before anyone else can...

Damn. My mom was right you guys have really really fast fingers.

You have to pay $10 a month to post jokes before other Farkers.


Is that the going rate to become a site admin these days?
 
covfefe
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ttycook
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Marcos P: Obviously lady gagas fault right fox...


Lady Gaga is no more innocent than Elon Musk....all rich assholes should be vilified until they care.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This story is all over the place.  But I don't get this:  traveling cross-country in a 1991 Ford Falcon rental.

What?  A 1991 rental?  A 1991 Ford Falcon?
 
Headso
‘’ 1 hour ago  
and began traveling cross-country in a 1991 Ford Falcon rental

He rented a 30 year old car?
 
Salmon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FunkJunkie: I'm not gonna pretend like I understand what the trauma of being shot and left for dead over another person's dogs would be like, but I do know that I wouldn't try to work through it in quite as...stupid a way as this guy.

Like...bruh, whatever you thought your path was supposed to be, this ain't it.
Get back to civilization and stop trying to sponge strangers of cash to give to sponge spiritual healers and shiat.


Could've hit the talk show circuit, published a book, "I'm Gaga for dogs", probably even got a record deal and duet with her and the pups. In the very least, some reality show on Discovery.

Total miss.
 
davynelson
‘’ 1 hour ago  
so 'lady' gaga has half a million for the dogs, and nothing for this guy?
 
Joe Peanut
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe he's not a very good at business management?  My sister lives in an affluent neighborhood.  Her dog walker drives around in a $80k+ Lexus LX SUV always full of dogs.
 
caguru
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NewportBarGuy: I love how Fox seeks out and destroys celebrities they hate.

Assholes


There is literally nothing in TFA negative about Lady Gaga. Calm down.
 
Glitchwerks
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Headso: and began traveling cross-country in a 1991 Ford Falcon rental

He rented a 30 year old car?


He should have gone for the 1974 version.

Fark user imageView Full Size

It's very good for wasteland wanderers.
 
kozlo [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Headso:

That's what I came to say! And an Australian one no less.
 
Turbo Cojones
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kosherkow: weird that there is no mention of $97,000.00 LG paid toward his medical bills listed in the article... and by weird, i mean totally predictable.


Gee as his employer she has an obligation to do that.  You make it sound as if she is doing him a favor.

Also, she offered 5 times that to get the dog back.  BFD.  Its like me throwing down a Cnote in a titty bar.
 
SirGunslinger
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ttycook: Marcos P: Obviously lady gagas fault right fox...

Lady Gaga is no more innocent than Elon Musk....all rich assholes should be vilified until they care.


AFAIK, she paid his medical bills before all this became a media story unless there is something I'm missing.
 
ttycook
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SirGunslinger: ttycook: Marcos P: Obviously lady gagas fault right fox...

Lady Gaga is no more innocent than Elon Musk....all rich assholes should be vilified until they care.

AFAIK, she paid his medical bills before all this became a media story unless there is something I'm missing.


She makes millions.....people are starving. You cannot accept both facts without accepting that she is a bad person.
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Headso: and began traveling cross-country in a 1991 Ford Falcon rental

He rented a 30 year old car?


Have you seen the rental market these days? That probably cost him 40 grand.
 
FunkJunkie [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Turbo Cojones: kosherkow: weird that there is no mention of $97,000.00 LG paid toward his medical bills listed in the article... and by weird, i mean totally predictable.

Gee as his employer she has an obligation to do that.  You make it sound as if she is doing him a favor.

Also, she offered 5 times that to get the dog back.  BFD.  Its like me throwing down a Cnote in a titty bar.


I'm gonna throw out the possibility that she was willing to help dude out but wasn't going to become an ATM for his journey

Would you finance a misadventure like this?
I wouldn't.

LG seems pretty cool, don't think she'd have just turned him out without cause
 
ttycook
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lsherm: Headso: and began traveling cross-country in a 1991 Ford Falcon rental

He rented a 30 year old car?

Have you seen the rental market these days? That probably cost him 40 grand.


I have seen another article on fark about the classic ford falcon....sponsorship maybe?
 
SirGunslinger
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ttycook: SirGunslinger: ttycook: Marcos P: Obviously lady gagas fault right fox...

Lady Gaga is no more innocent than Elon Musk....all rich assholes should be vilified until they care.

AFAIK, she paid his medical bills before all this became a media story unless there is something I'm missing.

She makes millions.....people are starving. You cannot accept both facts without accepting that she is a bad person.


A false dichotomy AND a strawman argument in one statement. Kudos! You are well on your way to being a generic anime antagonist. Just get some snazzier clothes and a deeper voice.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NewportBarGuy: I love how Fox seeks out and destroys celebrities they hate.

Assholes


Don't be famous.
¯\_(ツ)_/¯
 
luna1580 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i feel like this is less than half of a story. remember gaga offered a half MILLION dollar reward for the dogs, and she did get them back safe. some lady "found" them in LA after a few days.

was that lady later found to be an accomplice of the shooter/s? or did she get the reward?

and if gaga was willing to give out $500,000, did she initially give ryan some kind of "bonus" for taking a bullet for those dogs?

did he even have health insurance? i'm pretty sure "professional dog walkers to the stars" file their taxes as self-employed. he was in the hospital for a long time and had multiple surgeries, losing part of a lung, so physical rehab probably followed. did gaga pay all the bills for that?

considering her "generous reward" i feel like she SHOULD have helped him financially, for moral reasons, she can certainly afford it. but she wasn't legally obligated to.

BUT what if she already did? he blew all the money irresponsibly, and now is using his "connected to a celebrity" status to beg online to fund a "queer spiritual adventure road trip"?

information is definitely being left out of his current, public plea.

and fox news can't be trusted.

so basically nobody buy ryan and gaga have any idea what the truth is here.
 
Glitchwerks
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ttycook: SirGunslinger: ttycook: Marcos P: Obviously lady gagas fault right fox...

Lady Gaga is no more innocent than Elon Musk....all rich assholes should be vilified until they care.

AFAIK, she paid his medical bills before all this became a media story unless there is something I'm missing.

She makes millions.....people are starving. You cannot accept both facts without accepting that she is a bad person.


She supports over 50 charities.

Sean Hannity of Fox News only supports his own charity which is a scam.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kosherkow: Lady Gaga's dog walker Ryan Fischer has revealed he's struggling to stay financially afloat after ditching Hollywood to embark on a journey toward spiritual healing.

Found the problem!  how much does spiritual healing pay these days?


??????? And?
WTF 😒
 
ttycook
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SirGunslinger: ttycook: SirGunslinger: ttycook: Marcos P: Obviously lady gagas fault right fox...

Lady Gaga is no more innocent than Elon Musk....all rich assholes should be vilified until they care.

AFAIK, she paid his medical bills before all this became a media story unless there is something I'm missing.

She makes millions.....people are starving. You cannot accept both facts without accepting that she is a bad person.

A false dichotomy AND a strawman argument in one statement. Kudos! You are well on your way to being a generic anime antagonist. Just get some snazzier clothes and a deeper voice.


How is it either of what you say? You failed to explain.
 
oldfool
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bababa: oldfool: NewportBarGuy: I love how Fox seeks out and destroys celebrities they hate.

Assholes

True they are a-holds but this is self inflicted.

Well, yes, but think of the trauma. Anybody would be stressed out after being shot and robbed. I'm not surprised he is having trouble dealing with the aftermath.


I didn't read the word walker in the Fark headline
I have myself farkied as "try to keep up" and once again I have not.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bababa: oldfool: NewportBarGuy: I love how Fox seeks out and destroys celebrities they hate.

Assholes

True they are a-holds but this is self inflicted.

Well, yes, but think of the trauma. Anybody would be stressed out after being shot and robbed. I'm not surprised he is having trouble dealing with the aftermath.


Or just maybe lady poopy face didn't bother to hook the guy up

Or she speaks he was in on the dog napping
 
Subtonic [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Walker: DOWN BY THE RIVER!


PLENTY OF TIME FOR ROLLING DOOBIES NOW!
 
DoctorWhat
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ttycook: Marcos P: Obviously lady gagas fault right fox...

Lady Gaga is no more innocent than Elon Musk....all rich assholes should be vilified until they care.


Lady Gaga is rich. Elon Musk is worth three orders of magnitude more than she is. Roughly, Lady Gaga is to Elon Musk what the median American is to Lady Gaga.
 
ttycook
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Glitchwerks: ttycook: SirGunslinger: ttycook: Marcos P: Obviously lady gagas fault right fox...

Lady Gaga is no more innocent than Elon Musk....all rich assholes should be vilified until they care.

AFAIK, she paid his medical bills before all this became a media story unless there is something I'm missing.

She makes millions.....people are starving. You cannot accept both facts without accepting that she is a bad person.

She supports over 50 charities.

Sean Hannity of Fox News only supports his own charity which is a scam.


I dont like sean hannity either. Why would bringing up a wosrse person make a bad person better?
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FunkJunkie: I'm not gonna pretend like I understand what the trauma of being shot and left for dead over another person's dogs would be like, but I do know that I wouldn't try to work through it in quite as...stupid a way as this guy.

Like...bruh, whatever you thought your path was supposed to be, this ain't it.
Get back to civilization and stop trying to sponge strangers of cash to give to sponge spiritual healers and shiat.


???????
Maybe the baby Jesus out of shoots you? 🤦🤦🤦
 
gar1013
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NewportBarGuy: I love how Fox seeks out and destroys celebrities they hate.

Assholes


Yes, they're the villains.

Not the guys who shot the dog walker in the chest.

Not Lady Gaga who was willing to fork out money on a reward for her dogs, but who has allowed someone to become homeless who nearly died as a result of working for her.

Seriously, do you even think about how dumb you sound right now?
 
Ketchuponsteak [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He could go back to being a dog walker, but charge 3 times as much, now that people know he'll take a bullet for those dogs.

As I recall, he was only shot after resisting?
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kosherkow: weird that there is no mention of $97,000.00 LG paid toward his medical bills listed in the article... and by weird, i mean totally predictable.


Did you realize that's only fair?
But I guess you're used to companies not giving a fark about their employee?
Also that's just the shooting bill did she put the motherfarker in therapy?
 
SirGunslinger
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ttycook: SirGunslinger: ttycook: SirGunslinger: ttycook: Marcos P: Obviously lady gagas fault right fox...

Lady Gaga is no more innocent than Elon Musk....all rich assholes should be vilified until they care.

AFAIK, she paid his medical bills before all this became a media story unless there is something I'm missing.

She makes millions.....people are starving. You cannot accept both facts without accepting that she is a bad person.

A false dichotomy AND a strawman argument in one statement. Kudos! You are well on your way to being a generic anime antagonist. Just get some snazzier clothes and a deeper voice.

How is it either of what you say? You failed to explain.


*yawn* second half is a false dichotomy and the first half is a strawman to support the second.
 
gar1013
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bababa: oldfool: NewportBarGuy: I love how Fox seeks out and destroys celebrities they hate.

Assholes

True they are a-holds but this is self inflicted.

Well, yes, but think of the trauma. Anybody would be stressed out after being shot and robbed. I'm not surprised he is having trouble dealing with the aftermath.


I'm sure his Obamacare paid for counseling.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ttycook: Marcos P: Obviously lady gagas fault right fox...

Lady Gaga is no more innocent than Elon Musk....all rich assholes should be vilified until they care.


Why not?
 
gar1013
‘’ 1 hour ago  

skybird659: Faux (not) News. 'nuff said.


Yes, they totally lied about his GoFundMe, and there's no way you could possibly go to that website and see it for yourself.

Farking moron.
 
Displayed 50 of 207 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | 3 | 4 | 5 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$10 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.