(KUCI)   Today's 2-hour serving of '80s alt/post-punk/new wave includes music from Love & Rockets, Bronski Beat, Gang of Four, and Mi-Sex. Hear what commercial radio doesn't sound like on pastFORWARD #245. Starts @ 1:00 PM ET, LGT streaming options   (kuci.org) divider line
12
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
good morning you beautiful lot
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Programming Note:

the station is giving away tickets to this year's Desert Daze Festival. they are limiting it to one entry per person (and yes they are enforcing this rule). you'll continue to hear announcements on the show, and you can enter the drawing for tickets here. i really, really, REALLY hope someone from the thread wins them.

it's not a festival that highlights a lot of the older (*cough*vintage*cough*) artists we play on the show, but if you've listened to the show very long, you will recognize a number of the new artists as having been played on our #debuTuesdays. or if you're just into the new music scene in general.
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hello all.
Farking ISP has knocked a plug out somewhere so I'm phone-bound for the time being.
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Pista: Hello all.
Farking ISP has knocked a plug out somewhere so I'm phone-bound for the time being.


sadtrombone.com
 
ultraluzer [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

socalnewwaver: Programming Note: the station is giving away tickets to this year's Desert Daze Festival.


I'm gonna do my bit by not applying so someone actually able to get there can win. You're welcome.
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Hi everybody.
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Today's show attire
Fark user imageView Full Size


Yeah I know. Another Sisters day.
But a cracking ep.
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Pista: Today's show attire

Yeah I know. Another Sisters day.
But a cracking ep.

Yeah I know. Another Sisters day.
But a cracking ep.


Fark user imageView Full Size


repping old school today. plus my dad's wedding ring, which was given to me by my stepmom after he died.

/RIP pops
// RIP frank tovey
 
ultraluzer [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

socalnewwaver: Pista: Today's show attire[Fark user image image 425x566]

Yeah I know. Another Sisters day.
But a cracking ep.

[Fark user image image 425x567]

repping old school today. plus my dad's wedding ring, which was given to me by my stepmom after he died.

/RIP pops
// RIP frank tovey


Fark user imageView Full Size

The cake is - and forever shall be - a lie
 
pc_gator [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size


Missed you lot most of all.
 
NeoMoxie [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

pc_gator: Missed you lot most of all.

Missed you lot most of all.


me too

The Young Gods ft. Mike Patton - Did You Miss Me (Live @ Montreux 2005) [HQ]
Youtube ZyYwjqkA-lw
 
ultraluzer [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

pc_gator: Missed you lot most of all.

Missed you lot most of all.


but enough about St Vincent, how was your trip?
 
