(NBC News)   Taliban urge women to join their government. Statement was issued from a white, windowless van with "FREE CANDY" scrawled on the outside   (nbcnews.com) divider line
Merltech [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Free wine works better.

pics.me.meView Full Size
 
Alphax [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wait, I think Admiral Ackbar has something he wants to say..
 
Alphax [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Merltech: Free wine works better.


In a Muslim country?
 
Peki
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Alphax: Wait, I think Admiral Ackbar has something he wants to say..


Too busy running after cargo planes at the airport.
 
151 [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Alphax: Merltech: Free wine works better.

In a Muslim country?


Right? It's not like they're Mormons.
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They're seeking tokens to help smooth their transition from Terrorists to Legitimate Government. China recognizing them is also a big part of it.. they are looking forward to the fight to recognize the new government of Afghanistan at the UN. Anything that makes the US look incompetent makes China look better.
 
lincoln65
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Taliban had also announced that girls would have to wear hijabs to attend school, he added.

The horror
 
4seasons85! [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Merltech: Free wine works better.

[pics.me.me image 500x522]


Actually it's cheese. Remember.  Women really love cheese!!
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Take it easy there Shakahalmanazed, the Americans are almost gone....In two weeks we can have a Mardi Gras of head chopping but cool it for now."
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Tr0mBoNe: They're seeking tokens to help smooth their transition from Terrorists to Legitimate Government. China recognizing them is also a big part of it.. they are looking forward to the fight to recognize the new government of Afghanistan at the UN. Anything that makes the US look incompetent makes China look better.


Enh. The US doesn't need much help.
 
go_Oilers_go
‘’ 1 hour ago  
TWA offered free twa coffee or free Twa tea
and look how far they got!
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 1 hour ago  
cropper.watch.aetnd.comView Full Size
 
ColonelCathcart
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What is this backwards day or is it a trap?
 
usernameguy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm sure even the Taliban has their Aunt Lydias.
 
SVC_conservative [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Tr0mBoNe: They're seeking tokens to help smooth their transition from Terrorists to Legitimate Government. China recognizing them is also a big part of it.. they are looking forward to the fight to recognize the new government of Afghanistan at the UN. Anything that makes the US look incompetent makes China look better.


This is actually what I think is going on- and add Russia into that too.

The goal is to make the US withdrawal look terribly organized AND make their rhetoric/panic look bad too. This way the Taliban can go "See, look at these unfounded worries" and attack US Credibility.

Not that it takes a lot to make our credibility look bad on the world stage anymore.

Long game...
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm sure they'll find their share of Afghan Phyllis Schlafly's.
 
ColonelCathcart
‘’ 1 hour ago  

lincoln65: The Taliban had also announced that girls would have to wear hijabs to attend school, he added.

The horror


They're letting them attend school? Progress.
 
Sin'sHero [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Any chance the all girl schools made the students read The Anarchist Handbook and the Monkey Wrench Gang?
 
Farker Soze
‘’ 1 hour ago  

lincoln65: The Taliban had also announced that girls would have to wear hijabs to attend school, he added.

The horror


Something tells me you like watching beheading vids,
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gleeman [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ColonelCathcart: lincoln65: The Taliban had also announced that girls would have to wear hijabs to attend school, he added.

The horror

They're letting them attend school? Progress.


Pay no attention to the fundamentalism behind the curtain!
 
Merltech [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Alphax: Merltech: Free wine works better.

In a Muslim country?


It's more evil that way
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Tr0mBoNe: They're seeking tokens to help smooth their transition from Terrorists to Legitimate Government. China recognizing them is also a big part of it.. they are looking forward to the fight to recognize the new government of Afghanistan at the UN. Anything that makes the US look incompetent makes China look better.


It's because they need aid money from Germany to keep operating. It's the largest single aid package they have.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I was going to joke about what the job descriptions would sound like, but I just can't. The whole situation is grim, and only going to get even more grim once the evacuation's over & the Taliban can really get down to ruling again.

Decades of training & supplying Afghan government forces, and helping establish an Afghan government, only to watch as they farking bolt for the door the second Trump's Taliban buddies showed back up.
 
jjorsett
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fiddlehead
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Gleeman: ColonelCathcart: lincoln65: The Taliban had also announced that girls would have to wear hijabs to attend school, he added.

The horror

They're letting them attend school? Progress.

Pay no attention to the fundamentalism behind the curtain!


Women and girls have been attending Afghanistan schools and universities at ever increasing numbers since 2001.
 
lincoln65
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Farker Soze: lincoln65: The Taliban had also announced that girls would have to wear hijabs to attend school, he added.

The horror

Something tells me you like watching beheading vids,


What in the hell is that supposed to mean?
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

lincoln65: Farker Soze: lincoln65: The Taliban had also announced that girls would have to wear hijabs to attend school, he added.

The horror

Something tells me you like watching beheading vids,

What in the hell is that supposed to mean?


You're trivializing authoritarianism because compliance with one of its rules seems easy. The punishment for non-compliance, however, is a bit... drastic.
 
guinsu
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

SVC_conservative: Tr0mBoNe: They're seeking tokens to help smooth their transition from Terrorists to Legitimate Government. China recognizing them is also a big part of it.. they are looking forward to the fight to recognize the new government of Afghanistan at the UN. Anything that makes the US look incompetent makes China look better.

This is actually what I think is going on- and add Russia into that too.

The goal is to make the US withdrawal look terribly organized AND make their rhetoric/panic look bad too. This way the Taliban can go "See, look at these unfounded worries" and attack US Credibility.

Not that it takes a lot to make our credibility look bad on the world stage anymore.

Long game...


Christ, I was wondering how long it would take for Russia to come up in this thread.  You know, not everything is about the USA.  And not everything that happens in the USA happens because of Russia or China.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

lincoln65: The Taliban had also announced that girls would have to wear hijabs to attend school, he added.

The horror


And in schools, they gonna learn how to be a good sex slaves for their taliban daddies.
 
ColonelCathcart
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

fiddlehead: Gleeman: ColonelCathcart: lincoln65: The Taliban had also announced that girls would have to wear hijabs to attend school, he added.

The horror

They're letting them attend school? Progress.

Pay no attention to the fundamentalism behind the curtain!

Women and girls have been attending Afghanistan schools and universities at ever increasing numbers since 2001.


Keyword since 2001.

Let's see what comes of it. Even if Afghanistan moves up to Saudi levels of repression, it is still progress.
 
Gleeman [BareFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

fiddlehead: Gleeman: ColonelCathcart: lincoln65: The Taliban had also announced that girls would have to wear hijabs to attend school, he added.

The horror

They're letting them attend school? Progress.

Pay no attention to the fundamentalism behind the curtain!

Women and girls have been attending Afghanistan schools and universities at ever increasing numbers since 2001.


True, but how many attended school form 1996-2001 when the Taliban was previously in charge of the country?
 
jjorsett
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
If they want to prove how enlightened and forgiving they are, we should ask them to let the UN take all the people who wanted out and our bungled withdrawal left behind. The reaction to that would be all that's needed to show if they mean any of this.
 
macadamnut
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SVC_conservative [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

guinsu: SVC_conservative: Tr0mBoNe: They're seeking tokens to help smooth their transition from Terrorists to Legitimate Government. China recognizing them is also a big part of it.. they are looking forward to the fight to recognize the new government of Afghanistan at the UN. Anything that makes the US look incompetent makes China look better.

This is actually what I think is going on- and add Russia into that too.

The goal is to make the US withdrawal look terribly organized AND make their rhetoric/panic look bad too. This way the Taliban can go "See, look at these unfounded worries" and attack US Credibility.

Not that it takes a lot to make our credibility look bad on the world stage anymore.

Long game...

Christ, I was wondering how long it would take for Russia to come up in this thread.  You know, not everything is about the USA.  And not everything that happens in the USA happens because of Russia or China.


Umm, not sure where you've been but Russia has been actively involved in opposing the US by courting the Taliban for several years now....

We're talking specifically about Afghanistan, in which case Russia is an absolute geopolitical power in the region, both from their history and ambitions.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Alphax: Wait, I think Admiral Ackbar has something he wants to say..


Fark user imageView Full Size


Eeeeeeeh I got nothin.
 
Kitty2.0 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Taliban 3 days ago: Oh my!! I can aww your pinky toe in that sandal. 40 public lashings for you!

Taliban 24 hours ago: Please come work for us and we'll protect you.

The ENTIRE WORLD right now: It's a trap!!!! Run!!!!
 
Kitty2.0 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
See*
 
mikaloyd [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Al WIlson - The Snake (Enhanced Audio)
Youtube bhXjd88SFrk
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Kitty2.0: See*


Aww... :-(
 
Magnus
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

fiddlehead: Gleeman: ColonelCathcart: lincoln65: The Taliban had also announced that girls would have to wear hijabs to attend school, he added.

The horror

They're letting them attend school? Progress.

Pay no attention to the fundamentalism behind the curtain!

Women and girls have been were attending Afghanistan schools and universities at ever increasing numbers since 2001.
 
Kitty2.0 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen: Kitty2.0: See*

Aww... :-(


Guess it would have worked either way.

Interesting name choice, btw. Her story is fascinating, sad, and eerie.
 
dothemath
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

MythDragon: [live.staticflickr.com image 600x750]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
blondambition [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

MythDragon: [live.staticflickr.com image 600x750]


What the hell is wrong with you?
 
Meez
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
FYI If you are a gay man in Afghanistan stay away from tall buildings, the Taliban has a history of throwing  you off of them !
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
The UN said offer asylum to anyone who wants to leave with priority for women.

Unless you are a hardcore Muslim, you'd be a fool to stay.
 
fiddlehead
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Gleeman: fiddlehead: Gleeman: ColonelCathcart: lincoln65: The Taliban had also announced that girls would have to wear hijabs to attend school, he added.

The horror

They're letting them attend school? Progress.

Pay no attention to the fundamentalism behind the curtain!

Women and girls have been attending Afghanistan schools and universities at ever increasing numbers since 2001.

True, but how many attended school form 1996-2001 when the Taliban was previously in charge of the country?


According to the Wiks:

About 1.2 million students were enrolled in schools during the period of Taliban rule, with fewer than 50,000 of them girls.
Between 2001 and 2016, primary school enrollment rose from around 1 million to 9.2 million (a ninefold increase in fifteen years) and the proportion of girls from virtually zero to 37%.

Almost like good old Col. is being disingenuous. Imagine that.
 
dothemath
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

TheGreatGazoo: The UN said offer asylum to anyone who wants to leave with priority for women.

Unless you are a hardcore Muslim, you'd be a fool to stay.


shiats about to get real biblical. Real fast.
 
macadamnut
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

blondambition: MythDragon: [live.staticflickr.com image 600x750]

What the hell is wrong with you?


You can still funny a deleted post? Ha ha!
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Meez: FYI If you are a gay man in Afghanistan stay away from tall buildings, the Taliban has a history of throwing  you off of them !


Queer people around the world are more acutely aware of their predicaments than you will ever be. We don't need warnings, thanks.
 
