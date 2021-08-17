 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Daily Mail)   Gang accused of breaking into a fancy restaurant to steal pricey booze will be charged with, unlawful entry, stealing, property damage and fined $5000 for not wearing face masks   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
7
    More: Spiffy  
•       •       •

346 clicks; posted to Main » on 17 Aug 2021 at 3:05 PM (33 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



7 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Did they find out the pricey booze was watered down Rot 'd Gute'?

Herb Tarlick pouring booze from one cheap bottle in to a fancier bottle
Andy:  Herb, what are you doing?
Herb:  I'm aging scotch.
 
Eightballjacket [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Police charged the men - aged 31, 33, 44 and 58 - with contravening an emergency declaration, unlawful entry and stealing.


These turds a way too old to not have learned something most people learn when they are six years old:  If you are going to crime it up, wear a mask whether there is a pandemic or not.
 
Insain2
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Yupperz, don't be a fool while trying to Rob or Steal cause you'll be caught not wearing that Mask in trying to fill your Flask......

What an Azz you, your buddy & buddies of that thieving lower Class...!!!!!!
 
Marcos P
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Salmon
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Pee Wee's is the name of a fancy restaurant?

/I love it
 
BretMavrik [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Four men charged with breaking into an upmarket Darwin restaurant to steal alcohol amid a COVID-19 lockdown will also be slapped with thousands of dollars in fines for not wearing face masks.

"Your honor, I move that all charges against my clients be dropped given the false premise that there is such a thing as an upmarket restaurant in Darwin."
 
Displayed 7 of 7 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

The next best thing to UltraFark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.