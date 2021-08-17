 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Some Guy at Work)   "A trash truck erupted in flames Monday in Temecula, causing a liquid propane fuel tank to explode, hurling debris into nearby fire engines" Garbage men on the scene heard to say 'and the air...just right...for drinking'   (nbcpalmsprings.com) divider line
22
    More: Scary, Propane, nearby fire engines, crew members, dozen firefighters, California Highway Patrol, trash truck, Riverside County, California, minor injuries  
•       •       •

499 clicks; posted to Main » on 17 Aug 2021 at 11:35 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



22 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
ZAZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
At first I thought somebody tossed a propane tank in the trash. But no, the truck is fueled by something explosive instead of diesel.
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ZAZ: At first I thought somebody tossed a propane tank in the trash. But no, the truck is fueled by something explosive instead of diesel.


Isn't diesel explosive if you get it hot enough?

/I mean, isn't that how ICEs work?
 
Lifeless
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It looks like someone just found out the true meaning of "See you in Temecula!"
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ZAZ: At first I thought somebody tossed a propane tank in the trash. But no, the truck is fueled by something explosive instead of diesel.


Around here some of them run on compressed natural gas.
 
King Something
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Does anyone have any questions about propane or propane accessories?
 
zbtop
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ZAZ: At first I thought somebody tossed a propane tank in the trash.


I mean, it's Temecula, you're not far off.
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bootleg: ZAZ: At first I thought somebody tossed a propane tank in the trash. But no, the truck is fueled by something explosive instead of diesel.

Isn't diesel explosive if you get it hot enough?

/I mean, isn't that how ICEs work?


High compression.
 
Ponzholio [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

King Something: Does anyone have any questions about propane or propane accessories?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bertuccio
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Bootleg: ZAZ: At first I thought somebody tossed a propane tank in the trash. But no, the truck is fueled by something explosive instead of diesel.

Isn't diesel explosive if you get it hot enough?

/I mean, isn't that how ICEs work?


Diesel is hard to light in most cases. The stupid farm trick to clean up diesel is to pour gasoline on it and light that, otherwise you're probably not going to get it to start.

Diesel engines use lots of trickery to make it explodey enough for motion.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Bertuccio: Bootleg: ZAZ: At first I thought somebody tossed a propane tank in the trash. But no, the truck is fueled by something explosive instead of diesel.

Isn't diesel explosive if you get it hot enough?

/I mean, isn't that how ICEs work?

Diesel is hard to light in most cases. The stupid farm trick to clean up diesel is to pour gasoline on it and light that, otherwise you're probably not going to get it to start.

Diesel engines use lots of trickery to make it explodey enough for motion.


If by lots of trickery you mean "vaporize it with air and compress the bejesus out of it".
 
MBFGeek
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Bootleg: ZAZ: At first I thought somebody tossed a propane tank in the trash. But no, the truck is fueled by something explosive instead of diesel.

Isn't diesel explosive if you get it hot enough?

/I mean, isn't that how ICEs work?


You can actually boil it off into diesel steam by pouring it onto hot coals - that vapor is then a lot more reactive to open flame

/If that's what you mean
//WHOMP
///Subby
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mekkab
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

FrancoFile: Bertuccio: Bootleg: ZAZ: At first I thought somebody tossed a propane tank in the trash. But no, the truck is fueled by something explosive instead of diesel.

Isn't diesel explosive if you get it hot enough?

/I mean, isn't that how ICEs work?

Diesel is hard to light in most cases. The stupid farm trick to clean up diesel is to pour gasoline on it and light that, otherwise you're probably not going to get it to start.

Diesel engines use lots of trickery to make it explodey enough for motion.

If by lots of trickery you mean "vaporize it with air and compress the bejesus out of it".


I mean, science is just another name for witchcraft, so yeah.  Trickery.
 
mekkab
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
oh and this is for you, Subby
Men at work Golf Clap Short
Youtube CP6v4T3VT7I
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

mekkab: oh and this is for you, Subby
[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/CP6v4T3V​T7I]


Agreed, but I'll post the animated gif:

i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
SolomonKing [BareFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
nobody11155
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Bootleg: Isn't diesel explosive if you get it hot enough?


Pretty much.  It takes a higher temperature to ignite it but it contains about 30% more energy than gasoline so once it is burning look out.
 
1funguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Isn't jet fuel a construct of diesel fuel?
 
Raoul Eaton [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

MBFGeek: Bootleg: ZAZ: At first I thought somebody tossed a propane tank in the trash. But no, the truck is fueled by something explosive instead of diesel.

Isn't diesel explosive if you get it hot enough?

/I mean, isn't that how ICEs work?

You can actually boil it off into diesel steam by pouring it onto hot coals - that vapor is then a lot more reactive to open flame

/If that's what you mean
//WHOMP
///Subby


I found this to be true when I was 17 years old.  Fortunately no one was hurt, but it was quite exciting for a moment there.

///do NOT do this
//do not
/just don't
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

King Something: Does anyone have any questions about propane or propane accessories?


You must be a blast at parties.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 1 minute ago  

ZAZ: At first I thought somebody tossed a propane tank in the trash. But no, the truck is fueled by something explosive instead of diesel.


California emissions regulations. Diesel is being strangled.
 
Displayed 22 of 22 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come check out what's behind the curtain.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.