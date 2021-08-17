 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(KFOR Oklahoma City)   'Tiger King' finally abdicates his throne. Hey, anyone remember Tiger King?   (kfor.com) divider line
13
    More: Obvious, Federal government of the United States, United States Department of Justice, Tiger, Federal Bureau of Investigation, Endangered species, United States, rest of his animals, Justice Department  
•       •       •

465 clicks; posted to Main » on 17 Aug 2021 at 12:20 PM (15 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



13 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
No.
 
Barfmaker [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
The Lowes took over operations of the zoo, which was previously run by Joseph Maldonado-Passage, who is also known as Joe Exotic, and was featured in Netflix's "Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness."

That wasn't the real Tiger King, he's an usurper to the throne!
 
someonelse
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Funny how the last thing anybody cared about in this whole saga was the tigers.
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
NNNNNAAAAAAAAANTS IGONYAMA....

Oh, wait.  Cancel that.
 
rfenster
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I remember Sofa King.

He was Sofa King cool.
 
Heamer [BareFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
He's never gonna financially recover from this.
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

?
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I remember Tony the tiger. Does that count?
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Herr Morgenstern
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I haven't heard that name since last summer, ten years ago.
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

rfenster: I remember Sofa King.

He was Sofa King cool.


Gotta say that I prefer the Sofa Queen.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
emersonbiggins
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Is the limo still waiting outside prison once Trump pens his pardon?
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ less than a minute ago  
The DOJ is taking possession of lions?

Sounds like the start of a gladiator reality show.
 
Displayed 13 of 13 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come check out what's behind the curtain.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.