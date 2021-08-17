 Skip to content
(BBC)   UK politician is caught speeding, asks the Court to ban him. "I need to be able to campaign about speeding on residential streets without any suggestion of hypocrisy". Bonus: Previous MP was jailed and voted out for lying about her speeding   (bbc.co.uk) divider line
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
That's refreshing, but...

Paul Bristow, who represents Peterborough, was caught driving at 76mph (122 km/h) on the 50mph (80 km/h) A1 at Buckden, Cambridgeshire.

"I need to be able to campaign about speeding on residential streets without any suggestion of hypocrisy," he wrote.

What residential street has a 50MPH speed limit?  How do the kids play hockey?
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
If you go much below 120km/h on the main highways around here, you better be in the slow lane or be driving a big ass truck.

Otherwise, all the tailgating and weaving around you will make you a nervous wreck.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

When someone yells "Car!" you better f*cking move
 
skybird659
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Sounds like a political stunt. Kind of like Gov. Abbott getting vaxxed THEN testing positive for covid. "See, folks? No symptoms, no big deal!"
 
RogueWallEnthusiast [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

"CA.." *THUMP THUMP...thump
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
So...slightly more work for his chauffeur?
 
Flincher
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Yet here an member of congress is definitely guilty of the sex trafficking of minor across state lines, voter against an anti-sex trafficking bill.
 
Chemlight Battery
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
"campaign about speeding"

These are hard issues to discuss, but we have to start the conversation.
 
The Red Zone
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

I've seen them at 45mph. Splitting hairs after that speed.
 
jokerscrowbar
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Hopefully he'll campaign that 50mph is ridiculous on a road like the A1.
Archie Goodwin
‘’ less than a minute ago  
"How can I campaign about speeding without knowing what I'm talking about!"
-- him, probably
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Alternate take: NO ONE should get any driving ban for any length of time for a speeding ticket. That's not hypocrisy.
 
