 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Daily Mail)   Boris Johnson either has to be in the gym in 14 minutes or his social media team have totally screwed up   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
16
    More: Dumbass  
•       •       •

626 clicks; posted to Main » on 17 Aug 2021 at 10:50 AM (15 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



16 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Some people set their watches ahead just so they can be early getting places, but keep shiatting your pants.

Really, I think this is a great example of how stupid and petty a lot of people are.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I should stop using your in a general sense, shouldn't I....
 
atomic-age
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I doubt his watch is 'running fast' so much as set to Boris time so he (thinks he) won't be late. Some people do this.

I find Bojangles as hideous as the next person does, but this is a whole lot of nothing. If his watch keeps time that poorly, it's crap. It's far more likely that he set it (or a minder did) that way deliberately.
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
11.14?  Can someone convert that time from metric to freedom units?  My math tells me that 11.14 = 11:08.
 
dothemath
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
This guy always looks like his head caught on fire and someone put it out with a weed wacker.
 
lincoln65
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Classic British media story. A photo op of a moment of silence and the bizarre celebrity-politician coverage they seem to love.
 
Tom-Servo
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
oldfool
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

cretinbob: Some people set their watches ahead just so they can be early getting places, but keep shiatting your pants.

Really, I think this is a great example of how stupid and petty a lot of people are.


Do you mean like Nixon, refer to yourself in third person? :-)
 
Ragin' Asian [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
If The Daily Mail is calling out a Conservative PM on his shiat, he done farked up.
 
Salmon
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

cretinbob: Some people set their watches ahead just so they can be early getting places, but keep shiatting your pants.

Really, I think this is a great example of how stupid and petty a lot of people are.


I used to do this when I was working multiple jobs so I'd hustle between locations and not be late; pretty sure this was a very common trick before smartphones.
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
David Cameron, England football fan. From Time Trumpet.
Youtube AhTbOfXU5Gw
 
Teddy Brosevelt [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
My wife sets her watch and car clock 10 mins ahead cause she always runs late.  Lotta people do.  This is probably nothing.

/fark bojo the clown tho...
 
Insain2
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Time is just Running away from us now!

Fark user imageView Full Size



Mr. Johnson is no different even if he does or doesn't Run fast.......
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

atomic-age: I doubt his watch is 'running fast' so much as set to Boris time so he (thinks he) won't be late. Some people do this.

I find Bojangles as hideous as the next person does, but this is a whole lot of nothing. If his watch keeps time that poorly, it's crap. It's far more likely that he set it (or a minder did) that way deliberately.


it's true because Prime Minister of United Kingdom and bits of Ireland has no personnel to take care of such things
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Boris looks like his elevensies aren't sitting well with him at all.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Is 11 o'clock significant for some reason? If not, who cares when he did it? He still did it.
I imagine you're kind of busy when running a country and maybe are few minutes late for things from time to time.
 
Displayed 16 of 16 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.