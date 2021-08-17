 Skip to content
(Law and Crime)   Florida Man discovers Twitter on August 8th, by August 9th his count had been suspended, by August 12th he was under arrest for his Tweets. Don't Fark with the House of Mouse in Florida   (lawandcrime.com) divider line
    More: Florida, Police, Steven James Jordan, Twitter account, arrest affidavit, Twitter, Miranda warning, Pinellas County Jail, California Department of Fair Employment  
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
funvizeo.comView Full Size



I wonder if the 200 tweets in 3 hours triggered a bot.
 
Rwa2play [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Yeah, fark this guy.  Lock him up, throw away the key and let the bastard fend for himself.
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
It's getting so that a man can't even freedom.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Meanwhile Dotard threatened nuclear war with north korea and still stayed POTUS.
 
Trik
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
That's a rough 31.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
"@Disney I will toss a hand grenade threw their loft window"

a.  Disney execs live in a loft?
b.  Don't never fark with the grammar police

Hang on, theirs grammar cops at my door.
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Did he own a grenade?
 
Masakyst
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bdub77
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
And thus ended Mike_LowELL's career in the gaming industry.
 
doctorguilty
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
His mug shot says "Yeah, I'm sobering up, but I'm still not registering how screwed I am."
 
Summoner101
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
On the bright side he was very helpful to the police creating them lots of evidence.
 
Samfucious [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
This dude is serious about entertainment.
 
robertus [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
There were several other tweets directed toward Activision Games in reference to their video games, derogatory comments about their executives, and other current litigation issues

Look man I don't like it when patch day runs longer than expected, but stuff happens and it's been like this for years. Hell, Dire Maul knocked the game offline for like two weeks.

/They need to shiatcan upper management
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
1.033333333333... Tweets a minute. I'd love to see the whole thread.

/Would not
 
king of vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
America has a mental health crisis that must be addressed.
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Trik: That's a rough 31.


Meth is a helluva drug.
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Did the cops find any C4?  I'm going to assume this was a nice, friendly visit by the Pinellas County cops and not a police RV smashing in the front door and tacticool cops swarming the trailer court.

He also threatened a Masonic Lodge.  It's sad that the cops put him in a jail cell with a wood chipper and he accidentally fell in to the wood chipper feet first.  "We heard his screaming but we ignored it.  He's kind of an attention whore, you know?"  After about 45 minutes, we decided to investigate.  We found the upper portion of the suspect being processed by the wood chipper.  We ordered to the wood chipper to stop but it didn't listen.   We called 911 but that just went to the front desk.  But then, it was too late."
 
bdub77
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Snapper Carr: [i.imgur.com image 850x782]


she should probably lighten up
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: "@Disney I will toss a hand grenade threw their loft window"

a.  Disney execs live in a loft?
b.  Don't never fark with the grammar police

Hang on, theirs grammar cops at my door.


Most of the Disney execs don't even live in Florida.
 
bdub77
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Counterterrorism advisor to Bush Jr...and Activision executive. Man you can't make this sh*t up.
 
Private_Citizen
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
From sign up to banned and arrested in under 4 days...
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Peki
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I wanna know more about the various investigative techniques. Was this guy just plain stupid or did Twitter give up info on the guy?
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
We all want to say those things about Activision.  Ever since Jungle Jim.  But we don't because they'll just make things worse.
 
IamTomJoad
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Anytime I hear something that dumb I think about the guy that got breast implants for a year to win $100,000.

Both are stupid, but one guy got $100,000 and one guy got jail.
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
One more slip-up and he'll be thrown off Scarlett Johansson's legal team for good.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

king of vegas: America has a mental health crisis that must be addressed.


A guy tweeked to the gills is not a mental health issue.
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
It is fascinating that, when this guy went crazy, the biggest issues rattling around in his brain were Disney and ActiVision.
Fark user imageView Full Size

/I probably still would, though...
 
jclaggett
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Another one?
 
Englebert Slaptyback
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: "@Disney I will toss a hand grenade threw their loft window"

a.  Disney execs live in a loft?
b.  Don't never fark with the grammar police

Hang on, theirs grammar cops at my door.



Fark user imageView Full Size
 
imauniter [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
fark jack@
All the crap Twitter allows every day and yet I get a permanent ban for writing "butter face" under a pic of a girl in a swimsuit who had a big yellow photoshop smudge covering her face.
 
Godscrack
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

And it's been awhile
Since I could say that I wasn't addicted
And it's been awhile
Since I've gone and farked things up just like I always do
 
Salmon
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
he looks stable.
 
Teddy Brosevelt [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Rwa2play: Yeah, fark this guy.  Lock him up, throw away the key and let the bastard fend for himself.


Sterilize him so he can't reproduce.
 
