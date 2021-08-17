 Skip to content
(Kotaku)   Man who made Sudoku famous stops adding numbers to his age   (kotaku.com) divider line
17
BKITU [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
He made it to 69. That's a nice run.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
He committed sudoko?
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
This doesn't add up
 
yakmans_dad
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I love sudoku. I love to do the Hard category and not use any tick marks. Just memory. (Fear of dementia.) I figure if I can keep the interactions of 30 or 40 numbers in mind, I'm good to go. My times are shiat, of course. But time isn't the point. It's keeping 30 or 40 numbers in mind.

There are web channels that feature sudoku. Amazing puzzles that have no numbers pre-slotted -- just a couple of rules -- and you're supposed to do the rest. My son sends me those, and I wind up looking at them like a dog looking at a washing machine. I told him, "It tickles me to think you imagine my mind is like yours."
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Originally called Number Place, Sudoku is short for Suji wa Dokushin ni Kagiru, which means "numbers must remain single.

How do you say, Sexy Jesus must remain single, in Japanese?

/Incel but not mad
//Volturbator
 
Dwedit
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
And in other news, the Sudoku Killer will kill either 1, 4, or 9 victims next.
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: He committed sudoko?


Seppuku Sudoku was an underappreciated film in the Saw franchise.
 
Insain2
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Never touched it along w/ Crosswords now Word Search I'm good at!!!!!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mrs.Sharpier
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
We always counted on him
 
MBooda
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Stop saying numbers! Sudoku has nothing to do with numbers. It's a symbol logic game.
 
shoegaze99
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

yakmans_dad: I love sudoku. I love to do the Hard category and not use any tick marks. Just memory. (Fear of dementia.) I figure if I can keep the interactions of 30 or 40 numbers in mind, I'm good to go.


I'm sorry to break this news to you.

Also, you don't have a son. It's your brother who has a son. You have three cats. Is everything okay with you?
 
Samfucious [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
MBooda
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: He committed sudoko?


He ate fugu at karaoke after leaving his dojo.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

MBooda: Stop saying numbers! Sudoku has nothing to do with numbers. It's a symbol logic game.



No, it's decompression.
 
yakmans_dad
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

shoegaze99: yakmans_dad: I love sudoku. I love to do the Hard category and not use any tick marks. Just memory. (Fear of dementia.) I figure if I can keep the interactions of 30 or 40 numbers in mind, I'm good to go.

I'm sorry to break this news to you.

Also, you don't have a son. It's your brother who has a son. You have three cats. Is everything okay with you?


Have you brought in the tea? That girl who usually brings in the tea is stealing from me.
 
Soccerhead
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

BKITU: He made it to 69. That's a nice run.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
