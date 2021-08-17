 Skip to content
(WCAX Vermont)   Good boy stuck in Lazy boy   (wcax.com) divider line
nmrsnr [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Better than vice versa.
 
the_rhino
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The dog was reported to be "So very scared".
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"I'm so scared. Please send help"
i.dailymail.co.ukView Full Size

/seems to happen a lot
//pics from 2015
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
I thought dogs were not allowed on couches or chairs. Bad dog.
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Walker: "I'm so scared. Please send help"
[i.dailymail.co.uk image 636x382]
/seems to happen a lot
//pics from 2015


Dude, you're not a cat.
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
I had all the neighbours out looking for my hound last night.  She is getting so old that she can't go on hikes anymore. I found a nice, flat 3km trail and took her for a hike on there. She made it, but was sore when we got home. He neck was full of knots and she was feeling really down.  She disappeared and I figured she got outside and went into the forest to curl up and wait for death. The neighbours saw us walking around the area calling for our dog and they came out to help. Everyone was in tears and spirits were low.
I decided to go inside and post a lost ad on Facebook and grab a sweater. Found the farking dog curled up in a dark corner of the closet. Poor thing. :(  I can't get into the vet for another week to get pain meds.
 
eclecticman666
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Schmerd1948: I thought dogs were not allowed on couches or chairs. Bad dog.


In a couch is not exactly the same as On a couch... Dogs will break a rule when it is ambiguous (and then play dumb).
 
danielscissorhands
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Could be worse...

wideopenspaces.comView Full Size
 
rick42
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

eclecticman666: Dogs will break a rule when it is ambiguous (and then play dumb).


The cat says they're not playing.
 
jimjays
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Scavenging for food scraps? Hiding from a storm?

My dog is more afraid of storms than most. With impressive instinct, she took to hiding in the interior bathroom, then against the tub. Learning that's allowed, she now bunkers in the tub if there's any rain at all. (It was something of a relief to learn it was her fur I was finding and that I don't have clumps like that on my already-hairy back.)
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

eclecticman666: Schmerd1948: I thought dogs were not allowed on couches or chairs. Bad dog.

In a couch is not exactly the same as On a couch... Dogs will break a rule when it is ambiguous (and then play dumb).


So he's a mixed breed... Lawyer/dog. I don't like the idea of that, that's how you get lawyer/cat, and nobody wants that.
 
sharbear [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

SumoJeb: I had all the neighbours out looking for my hound last night.  She is getting so old that she can't go on hikes anymore. I found a nice, flat 3km trail and took her for a hike on there. She made it, but was sore when we got home. He neck was full of knots and she was feeling really down.  She disappeared and I figured she got outside and went into the forest to curl up and wait for death. The neighbours saw us walking around the area calling for our dog and they came out to help. Everyone was in tears and spirits were low.
I decided to go inside and post a lost ad on Facebook and grab a sweater. Found the farking dog curled up in a dark corner of the closet. Poor thing. :(  I can't get into the vet for another week to get pain meds.


You've earned your dog halo. It tough, I know. Many hugs.
 
Insain2
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Yupperz, Meow that Mutt was in my Chair so I folded his butt up into the Chair mew mew!!!!!
 
CarpathianPandaShaman
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I read the headline "Good boy stuck in Lazy boy" as "Good boy stuck in Lady boy"

I felt let down when I read the article
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

CarpathianPandaShaman: I read the headline "Good boy stuck in Lazy boy" as "Good boy stuck in Lady boy"

I felt let down when I read the article


img.gifglobe.comView Full Size
 
