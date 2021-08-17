 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(BBC)   That arsehole British tourist has been evacuated from Afghanistan. Article fails to mention that putting him on a flight means someone else must have been left behind. Follow-up tag trumps Asinine   (bbc.co.uk) divider line
30
    More: Followup, Airport, Afghanistan, Royal Air Force, British Empire, British Army, Pakistan, Mughal Empire, friend of the student  
•       •       •

716 clicks; posted to Main » on 17 Aug 2021 at 7:28 PM (40 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



30 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I love traveling....especially foreign travel.

But I will never understand people who think it's a good idea to visit piece of sh*t countries where you could easily be murdered or kidnapped.

They're travel hipsters...or as I like to call them, tripsters.
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
He enjoys extreme tourism? So, why did they bother getting him out? Let him stay and enjoy his sick little thrills.
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Shoulda stuck him in the wheel well of the plane.
 
Abox
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

The_Sponge: I love traveling....especially foreign travel.

But I will never understand people who think it's a good idea to visit piece of sh*t countries where you could easily be murdered or kidnapped.

They're travel hipsters...or as I like to call them, tripsters.


Or missionaries.  All missionaries should be left to rot.
 
zbtop
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
You went there for the experience, stay for it.
 
I Love You You Pay My Rent
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Do not worry subs, help is on the way.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
nhoj1962
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I hope he is on a Do Not Fly list for ever coming to the US. I hope the State Department puts a Do Not Allow on his stupid ass.

His next international trip home should be in a body bag. Save the seat on the rescue flight for someone deserving of continuing to breathe.Better yet. let him rot in the street next time he pulls a stunt like this. Where's Darwin when we need him?
 
TheReject [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
"Mr Routledge has said on social media he does not regret his decision to travel to the country."

Bill him. He was not only a complete dumbass he is an unrepentant dumbass.
 
Nidiot
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
He still says he doesn't regret it; definitely should have left him there for the rest of his life so he can repent at leisure.
 
Palined Parenthood [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

I Love You You Pay My Rent: Do not worry subs, help is on the way.

[Fark user image 709x630]


Oh. The Babylon Bee. It's like The Onion but without all the humor. It's like satire for people who think Andy Borowitz is too edgy.

/I chuckled, sensibly
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Well...that's pretty much true of anyone on a plane, subby. There's always someone else who could have gotten that seat besides the one who was in it, you know?
 
Insain2
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

In putting it Mildly as I can......!
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Palined Parenthood: I Love You You Pay My Rent: Do not worry subs, help is on the way.

[Fark user image 709x630]

Oh. The Babylon Bee. It's like The Onion but without all the humor. It's like satire for people who think Andy Borowitz is too edgy.

/I chuckled, sensibly


Babylon Bee started off as apostate exMormons commenting on conservative America from their point of view and it used to be funny.  Then one or both of the founders returned to the cult and it was all down hill from there.
 
Don't Troll Me Bro!
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I didn't know about that asshole. It's sad an Afghan didn't get a chance to get out because of him. Chances are high that person would have brought more to British culture than that little shiatbird.
 
MikeyFuccon
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
As far as anybody knows, this guy's only crime was an extremely poor choice of holiday destination.

One day we'll find out what kinds of truly ugly customers the Western powers are evacuating. And I don't just mean the locally engaged SOB's.
 
Nidiot
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Plane rescues person in Afghanistan, unfortunately rescues wrong person...
 
RedWineBuzz
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Abox: The_Sponge: I love traveling....especially foreign travel.

But I will never understand people who think it's a good idea to visit piece of sh*t countries where you could easily be murdered or kidnapped.

They're travel hipsters...or as I like to call them, tripsters.

Or missionaries.  All missionaries should be left to rot.


I would lump people yachting in tropical storms requiring rescuing by the coast guard, or mountain climbers who get stuck and require saving. You're effing hobby shouldn't put others in harm's way. It makes you a dick head.
 
Mouser
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
The physics student shared on social media he chose Afghanistan because he enjoyed "dark" and "extreme" tourism.

Everyone hates a tourist, especially one who thinks it's all such laugh.
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

I Love You You Pay My Rent: Do not worry subs, help is on the way.

[Fark user image 709x630]


I Fully approve of this, especially the ones who say "Bruh" or "Brah" every other sentence
 
mrparks
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
The_Sponge:

Funny way to spell coont.
 
Palined Parenthood [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

winedrinkingman: Palined Parenthood: I Love You You Pay My Rent: Do not worry subs, help is on the way.

[Fark user image 709x630]

Oh. The Babylon Bee. It's like The Onion but without all the humor. It's like satire for people who think Andy Borowitz is too edgy.

/I chuckled, sensibly

Babylon Bee started off as apostate exMormons commenting on conservative America from their point of view and it used to be funny.  Then one or both of the founders returned to the cult and it was all down hill from there.


I do remember laughing at some of their stuff a while back. I never knew the backstory.
 
SanityIsAFullTimeJob
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

MikeyFuccon: As far as anybody knows, this guy's only crime was an extremely poor choice of holiday destination.

One day we'll find out what kinds of truly ugly customers the Western powers are evacuating. And I don't just mean the locally engaged SOB's.


Yeah. You wonder how many criminals just got their get-out-of-jail-free cards by hitching a ride out. Not even counting the defense contractors.
 
Sasquach
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Nidiot: He still says he doesn't regret it; definitely should have left him there for the rest of his life so he can repent at leisure.


Why should he regret it? He put himself into danger, and knew someone else would rescue him when things got bad.
And they did.
And he's fine.
And didn't have to pay a dime for it.
And now he's even more famous.

This guy won all around.

/definitely agree with making him pay
 
SanityIsAFullTimeJob
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Biden said he should have like 90 days to get out. He was just listening to government experts.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
frankb00th
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Abox: The_Sponge: I love traveling....especially foreign travel.

But I will never understand people who think it's a good idea to visit piece of sh*t countries where you could easily be murdered or kidnapped.

They're travel hipsters...or as I like to call them, tripsters.

Or missionaries.  All missionaries should be left to rot.


Fark user imageView Full Size

Like that stupid asshole.
 
FleshFlapps
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Shpuld have left him there to get the real experience.
 
AuralArgument
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Abox:

He was both.
 
whitroth
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I'm somewhat surprised that the gov't hadn't banned unnecessary travel there... oh, that's right, BoJo's PM.
 
frankb00th
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
How extreme is it if you have a get out of the sh*t card?
Climbing the Everest is extreme because past a certain point, if you fark up, you die.
Diving, cave exploring, all the same. This is just misery tourism
 
Magnus
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

The_Sponge: I love traveling....especially foreign travel.

But I will never understand people who think it's a good idea to visit piece of sh*t countries where you could easily be murdered or kidnapped.

They're travel hipsters...or as I like to call them, tripsters.


I love Chicago, too.
 
Displayed 30 of 30 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

The next best thing to UltraFark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.