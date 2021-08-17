 Skip to content
 
(Sky News (Australia))   Middle-Earth goes into lockdown for one COVID case. The hobbits are not taking any chances   (skynews.com.au) divider line
Xcott [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Yeah, not taking any chances with a 17% vaccination rate.
 
dothemath
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
He is not vaccinated

Fu*king sh*t, people.
 
Persnickety [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Turns out the rest of the Hobbits were right about looking down on those who leave The Shire to go on adventures.
 
Lance Robdon
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
"New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said her country "needed to go hard and fast"

I'd let Jacinda Ardern go "hard and fast" on me....wink, wink.....nudge, nudge.

Seriously, though, I'd be happy to work as a janitor at Hobbiton High School if New Zealand will let me in.
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Soon, many will be departing to the Dying Lands. One variant to rule them all.
 
LL316
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Xcott: Yeah, not taking any chances with a 17% vaccination rate.


Citizens might not be taking it seriously, but at least their government is.
 
sniderman
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Nasssty hobbitses with their COVIDs diseaseses

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Por que tan serioso [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Lance Robdon: "New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said her country "needed to go hard and fast"

I'd let Jacinda Ardern go "hard and fast" on me....wink, wink.....nudge, nudge.

Seriously, though, I'd be happy to work as a janitor at Hobbiton High School if New Zealand will let me in.


They will most certainly not. Lance. The whole place is based on keeping people like you out. And good riddance.
 
ltdanman44
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
what about the smoking of pipe weed?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
They're taking the Covidiots to Isengard!
 
FarkingChas
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Lance Robdon:
Seriously, though, I'd be happy to work as a janitor at Hobbiton High School

Aren't you forbidden to get near children now?


/:)
//Kidding
///Could not resist
 
Por que tan serioso [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I do like the name "jacinta" it seems very lively.  You can screech it across the cotillion with just the right cackle.
 
Grungehamster
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


This will work out well; hardly noticable. Like when mom says "We have Middle Earth at home!"
 
montreal_medic [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

LL316: Xcott: Yeah, not taking any chances with a 17% vaccination rate.

Citizens might not be taking it seriously, but at least their government is.


Not every country has the glut of doses the USA has.

Canada only just barely started getting enough doses a couple of months ago, and now we went from nearly zero double vaxxed to about 70% of the eligible population. Given that our holdouts are mostly in the 20-30 group, most parents of school age children are vaccinated, and so most of the under-12 cohort will also be getting vaccinated as soon as approved
 
Gawdzila [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
And here I thought it was Madagascar that was supposed to be twitchy.
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
You'd think they'd have everyone vaccinated by now or at least be way over 17%.

/The "other people need it more than we do" is a really dumb excuse.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Are the kiwi birds still OK?
 
Parthenogenetic
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Grungehamster: [Fark user image image 425x352]

This will work out well; hardly noticable. Like when mom says "We have Middle Earth at home!"


Maybe they shot happy, peaceful "yay, Annatar is our BFF" scenes in NZ, and the "f*cked up Eregion and Numenor" story will be in the UK?
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Wow. Government following the advice of epidemiologists. What a concept.
 
geom_00 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Hobbits are smart!

/They may want second breakfast, but they do NOT want second lockdown!
 
spaceherpes
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NuvvuNikki
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

LL316: Xcott: Yeah, not taking any chances with a 17% vaccination rate.

Citizens might not be taking it seriously, but at least their government is.


It has nothing to do with citizens not taking it seriously. If citizens didn't take it seriously they'd be ignoring the lockdown rules. THEY DO NOT HAVE ACCESS TO VACCINES.

New Zealand is still at the stage of only vaccinating the vulnerable and healthcare workers.
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
They are putting off the inevitable.
 
thisispete
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Xcott: Yeah, not taking any chances with a 17% vaccination rate.


That's fully vaccinated. We're at 29.4% with at least a single dose - I'm among those, my second dose is in two weeks.

As for the lockdown strategy, I'm fine with it. Happy to trade a couple of weeks inside for months and months of relative normality.
 
thisispete
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Another Government Employee: They are putting off the inevitable.


That's what life is.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Over one f*cking case?  Yeesh.
 
NuclearPenguins [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

The_Sponge: Over one f*cking case?  Yeesh.


That's what a competent government does.
 
roc6783
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Gawdzila: And here I thought it was Madagascar that was supposed to be twitchy.


Thank you. Finally. How was that NOT the boobies?
 
