 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(10TV Columbus)   Truck carrying Jack Daniels overturns. Instant Fark party in progress. Bring your own straw   (10tv.com) divider line
39
    More: Sad, east side ramp, East, Relative direction, Maryland, Interstate 70, Boxing the compass, ODOT, drivers  
•       •       •

444 clicks; posted to Main » on 17 Aug 2021 at 9:35 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



39 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
notmyjab [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
They said "don't cry over spilt milk".... how'd it get so dusty in here?
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Quick, someone throw out the stop sticks when that Coke Truck drives by!
 
Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And nothing of value was lost.
 
Kriggerel
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Jack Daniels?
Yeah, no thank you.
Any more than Coors Light is 'beer'.
I'll just skip a step, and stick to water.
 
Katwang
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTFA: The crash happened just after 2 a.m. A spokesperson with the Ohio Department of Transportation later confirmed the bottles were empty at the time of the crash.

Of course the bottles were empty. How else does a truck end up on its side at 2am?
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Kriggerel: Jack Daniels?
Yeah, no thank you.
Any more than Coors Light is 'beer'.
I'll just skip a step, and stick to water.


Yeah, go ahead and drink a few glasses of Jack Daniels. It's totally just water.

Yeah, it's probably overrated.  The distillery tour is a hoot and it is what it is.
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs: And nothing of value was lost.


Kriggerel: Jack Daniels?
Yeah, no thank you.
Any more than Coors Light is 'beer'.
I'll just skip a step, and stick to water.


The Edgelords take the field!

i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
Godscrack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
JD sucks. This is Fark failmitter.

Makers Mark all the way.
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NotThatGuyAgain: Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs: And nothing of value was lost.

Kriggerel: Jack Daniels?
Yeah, no thank you.
Any more than Coors Light is 'beer'.
I'll just skip a step, and stick to water.

The Edgelords take the field!

[i.kym-cdn.com image 500x281]


I suspect that the problem is that Jack Daniel's is "too mainstream" for these two.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Now let's get Jose and Jim so we can have three wise men.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Doesn't JD come in all plastic bottles now?
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen: NotThatGuyAgain: Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs: And nothing of value was lost.

Kriggerel: Jack Daniels?
Yeah, no thank you.
Any more than Coors Light is 'beer'.
I'll just skip a step, and stick to water.

The Edgelords take the field!

[i.kym-cdn.com image 500x281]

I suspect that the problem is that Jack Daniel's is "too mainstream" for these two.
[Fark user image 305x457]


The guy in that pic looks like he's searching for a reason to be offended.  By anything, the topic doesn't matter as long as he is offended.
 
Solty Dog
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Mixing a little JD with Yukon Jack made for some memorable nights that I can't remember.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just a whiff of Jack Daniel's instantly harkens me back to my youth and an early experience with alcohol.

*HORK*
 
Theeng [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I grew up a few miles from the JD Distillery, I hate the taste of it but that may be from smelling it for years and years.   JD as far as I can tell was simply an alright whiskey that had some smart marketing behind it.

The hate for it smacks of the hate that Bud Light gets, yeah it's boring, kinda bland compared to the myriad choices, but at same time it's still a decent reasonably-priced product with high QC.  It's easy to hate on because it's just one of those defaults you can compare others to.

/Moore County (where JD is made) is supposedly dry, except beer can be sold and JD can be sold as it is "commemorative of the county's history.
//JD essentially owns the damn county.
 
Subtonic [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
It's a good whisky for making mixed drinks.

Any cheap whisky is a good whisky for making mixed drinks.
 
croesius [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
This was just a distraction so the truck carrying the Uncle Nearest could get through unscathed.
 
dryknife
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
It's got electrolytes.
 
Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen: NotThatGuyAgain: Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs: And nothing of value was lost.

Kriggerel: Jack Daniels?
Yeah, no thank you.
Any more than Coors Light is 'beer'.
I'll just skip a step, and stick to water.

The Edgelords take the field!

[i.kym-cdn.com image 500x281]

I suspect that the problem is that Jack Daniel's is "too mainstream" for these two.
[Fark user image 305x457]


No, the problem is that Jack Daniels just tastes like shiat. I'd much rather have Early Times or Crown Royal and those aren't exactly niche brands.
 
Farker Soze
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: It's a good whisky for making mixed drinks.

Any cheap whisky is a good whisky for making mixed drinks.


It's sold at mid to premium price though. Like spending money on Patron, it's not worth it.
 
Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

NotThatGuyAgain: Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs: And nothing of value was lost.

Kriggerel: Jack Daniels?
Yeah, no thank you.
Any more than Coors Light is 'beer'.
I'll just skip a step, and stick to water.

The Edgelords take the field!

[i.kym-cdn.com image 500x281] [View Full Size image _x_]


Anyone disagreeing with your poor taste is an edgelord now? I'm sorry so much for your personality is tied up in your choice of bad whiskey.
 
spleef420
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Godscrack: JD sucks. This is Fark failmitter.

Makers Mark all the way.


Bulleit Rye or Knob Creek.
 
NoGods
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Godscrack: JD sucks. This is Fark failmitter.

Makers Mark all the way.


Yeah, in general bourbon is the superior subset of whiskies. You can't go wrong with Makers Mark or Elijah Craig. Just sip it straight or over ice. JD is for mixing with (capital C) Coke.

I picked up a fifth of Four Roses Single Barrel last week and it's not for sharing. I encourage you to get some for yourself.
 
Subtonic [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

spleef420: Godscrack: JD sucks. This is Fark failmitter.

Makers Mark all the way.

Bulleit Rye or Knob Creek.


Seagram's 7 in a plastic McDonalds promotional cup with a warm tap water chaser. Classy AF.
 
The Flexecutioner
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Jack Knife Daniels?

/Dnrtfa
 
NoGods
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

spleef420: Godscrack: JD sucks. This is Fark failmitter.

Makers Mark all the way.

Bulleit Rye or Knob Creek.


Woodford Reserve. Pappy is over-rated.
 
bucket_pup [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
My "straw"
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
It's not like a first date when you show up with a bag of Whataburger and a pint of Old Grandad.
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I pretty much only mix bourbon, so a lower shelf is fine. I hate wasting good booze in a mixed drink unless it's gin in a martini.

/ single malt for sippin'
 
justanotherfarkinfarker
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs: And nothing of value was lost.


Damn it beat me to it!

It's fine for what it is and you can get it anywhere in the world (or at least something refilling an empty bottle of it). A bar in the middle of nowhere Africa will have a bottle of JD. That's a hell of a brand distribution.

/much better stuff for less get evan williams or something
 
MythDragon
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

big pig peaches: Just a whiff of Jack Daniel's instantly harkens me back to my youth and an early experience with alcohol.

*HORK*


Jack Daniel's smells like puke to me.
Probably because I puked it so many times in my youth.
 
Godscrack
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

spleef420: Godscrack: JD sucks. This is Fark failmitter.

Makers Mark all the way.

Bulleit Rye or Knob Creek.


Right. I tried Knob Creek awhile back. Damn good by golly
 
Osama bin Limbaugh
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

bucket_pup: My "straw"
[Fark user image 850x850]


I DRINK YOUR MILKSHAKE!
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
doubleextra
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Something similar to what is proposed occurred at the beginning of "A Tale of Two Cities," except that it was a barrel of wine that was spilled-
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
He came in a little hot.
 
oldfool
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Ah well that's a bummer
Wanders off to another thread
 
Displayed 39 of 39 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.