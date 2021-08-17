 Skip to content
(CBS News)   Sure Haiti just suffered a major earthquake, but at least they also have Tropical Storm Grace to deal with   (cbsnews.com) divider line
yohohogreengiant [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Grace appears to have passed Port Salut as a depression, it mostly stayed South. It's spinning back up now to TS approaching Cuba.

As I mentioned elsewhere, it's going to be rain and the mudslides and flooding that will be dangerous in Haiti. Grace isn't a big storm, but it's wet.
 
king of vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
And a recently assassinated President
 
lolmao500
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Oh subby, the tropical storm is just gonna clean up the mess and extinguish the fires or something.

/evacuate haiti to france already
 
ketkarsa
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
And COVID.
 
Erebus1954
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Haiti would be a good place for Afghani refugees.
 
KangTheMad [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
i.makeagif.comView Full Size
 
LegacyDL
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
The Grand Tour
Youtube up0ql8YXxP0


My recommendation for the new Haitian national anthem.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Only one question...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
guestguy
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Summoner101
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

yohohogreengiant: Grace appears to have passed Port Salut as a depression, it mostly stayed South. It's spinning back up now to TS approaching Cuba.

As I mentioned elsewhere, it's going to be rain and the mudslides and flooding that will be dangerous in Haiti. Grace isn't a big storm, but it's wet.


Sounds like your mom
 
GOSH BARN IT
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Red Zone
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Went there on a humanitarian effort a few years ago.  It was rubble, tents and corrugated shacks.  Can't imagine it looking much worse after this all goes down.
 
BrerRobot
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
dothemath
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Kinda makes Afghanistan look not so bad, huh?
 
Subtonic [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

dothemath: Kinda makes Afghanistan look not so bad, huh?


And COVID is just like the flu!
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Haiti just needs to be evacuated and have a bunch of trees planted.  Maybe after 40 years or so we can try resettling.
 
Yellow Beard
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Did the earthquake do tens of dollars of damage?
 
yohohogreengiant [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Summoner101: yohohogreengiant: Grace appears to have passed Port Salut as a depression, it mostly stayed South. It's spinning back up now to TS approaching Cuba.

As I mentioned elsewhere, it's going to be rain and the mudslides and flooding that will be dangerous in Haiti. Grace isn't a big storm, but it's wet.

Sounds like your mom


It does
 
deanis
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

GOSH BARN IT: [Fark user image 850x572]


Did you help in any farking notable way? or just another right wing troll?
 
durbnpoisn [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Yeah, and thank goodness they have a stable government to deal with all this.
 
oldfool
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Don't forget Fred he just said bye
I think he's in Miami now
 
