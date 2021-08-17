 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(KFOR Oklahoma City)   Man who wouldn't get the COVID shot even after own father died from the virus gives his ex-wife an eternity of 'I Told You So'   (kfor.com) divider line
100
    More: Facepalm, Oklahoma, Life, Government, Vaccine, Death, Michael Stevenson, lot of people, Political philosophy  
•       •       •

2784 clicks; posted to Main » on 17 Aug 2021 at 9:30 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



100 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
"Next Moron Up"
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Conservative Media - America's Death Camp Supplier
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
It turns out Facebook is the real death panel.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Is it Tuesday already.

I think almost every single covid death in america going forward will have a version of this story.
 
labman [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Gubbo: Is it Tuesday already.

I think almost every single covid death in america going forward will have a version of this story.


unfortunately, many of the dead will end up being children not eligible or those who can't have the shot.
 
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
They need to start filming the last conscious moment of these people.  The gurgles of regret from a dying anti-vaxxer is one of the few things that *may* convince others who are not getting the vaccine because of politics and/or sheer stupidity.
 
Psychopusher [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
For the family: Sad.

For the victim: You reaped what you sowed, moron.

As I've said before, I'm done with these feckless idiots.  His father died of COVID.  If that wasn't a wakeup call, nothing would wake him up, and the global average IQ is a tiny fraction higher with his passing.  Keep farking around and finding out, morons.  The more of you that off yourself with your stupidity, the better off we'll all be in the long run.
 
namegoeshere [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

UberDave: They need to start filming the last conscious moment of these people.  The gurgles of regret from a dying anti-vaxxer is one of the few things that *may* convince others who are not getting the vaccine because of politics and/or sheer stupidity.


I wish. I used to respond to antivaxxers with videos of babies choking and gasping with Pertussis, which if you can stand more than a few seconds of that... and nothing changed for them. They do not care if their own children suffer horribly from entirely preventable diseases. They are not capable of empathy, which is needed in order to learn from the suffering of others.
 
sniderman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That is some Ironman Pro level stigginit right there.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Come on, Fark, how many of these stories do we need to keep seeing?

...The answer is, all of them. As dog is my witness I will never get tired of reading about plague rats doing the FAFO thing. You could carve marble with the schadenboner I have right now.
 
gonegirl [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

namegoeshere: UberDave: They need to start filming the last conscious moment of these people.  The gurgles of regret from a dying anti-vaxxer is one of the few things that *may* convince others who are not getting the vaccine because of politics and/or sheer stupidity.

I wish. I used to respond to antivaxxers with videos of babies choking and gasping with Pertussis, which if you can stand more than a few seconds of that... and nothing changed for them. They do not care if their own children suffer horribly from entirely preventable diseases. They are not capable of empathy, which is needed in order to learn from the suffering of others.


The happiest day of a conservative Christian's life is when their kid dies and they can finally start that GoFundMe.
 
kbronsito
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nothing of value was lost. I hope his stupidity was a nurture thing. Dude already had three kids, so if it was nature, he likely passed it on.
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Within 48 hours of being admitted, he wished he would have got the shot because he was already that miserable," Young shared. "His body was hurting. He couldn't breathe. He wished he would have gotten it."

Fark user imageView Full Size


they should have his funeral at the sad trombone noise factory
 
king of vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The world just lost another Biden/Harris voter I guess.
 
sniderman
‘’ 1 hour ago  

king of vegas: The world just lost another Biden/Harris voter I guess.


You guessed wrong, sport.
 
Deathfrogg
‘’ 1 hour ago  

king of vegas: The world just lost another Biden/Harris voter I guess.


Derp.
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

king of vegas: The world just lost another Biden/Harris voter I guess.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
HoodRich White Man [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

labman: Gubbo: Is it Tuesday already.

I think almost every single covid death in america going forward will have a version of this story.

unfortunately, many of the dead will end up being children not eligible or those who can't have the shot.


Death rate is (or at least was, pre-Delta) lower than the death rate of yearly flu, for young children.  I'm absolutely concerned and am hoping they authorize the vaccine for young children very soon, but put the risk in perspective.  Honestly, the people dying now are mostly brain dead.  There are absolutely innocent casualties to this reckless ignorance, but percentages wise, the right is literally killing their base.

CSB - Someone on my wife's facebook unironically said her friends were "LITERALLY blowing up".  And she capitalized literally to further emphasize her lack of understanding the English language.  It served to entertain me, however, and so I pass it on to you, in these dark times.
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yes. The vaccine is the best way the government can track you.

Now before you all start: People say they can track you through your cellphone. But there are laws that prohibit that.

/dripping sarcasm. I have to include this disclaimer here, because there are people that really believe the above.
//They're morons.
///I do a lot of dumb things. But nothing that dumb.
 
debug
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A week-and-a-half after being admitted, doctors asked to pull Stevenson off the machines. Young granted the permission.
"It was the worst thing I've ever done in my life," she said.

No, it was the best thing you have ever done in your life.  In time you will come to realize this.
 
debug
‘’ 1 hour ago  

king of vegas: The world just lost another Biden/Harris voter I guess.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh look, this thread again.
 
king of vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Prank Call of Cthulhu: Come on, Fark, how many of these stories do we need to keep seeing?

...The answer is, all of them. As dog is my witness I will never get tired of reading about plague rats doing the FAFO thing. You could carve marble with the schadenboner I have right now.


Your newsletter please
 
Lady J [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NotThatGuyAgain: Oh look, this thread again.


oh look, this guy again
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you read about the history of seat belt usage and specifically, requiring seat belt usage you'll find all the same arguments about civli liberties and dangers of the fix and so on. No matter what issue comes up, a big percentage of Americans will do the stupidest thing they can just to prove no one tells them what to do and they're willing to die to prove their point.

Good riddance to all of them.
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Target Builder [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'd feel sorry for these people if they were dying of smallpox after refusing Edward Jenner's vaccine.

There were anti-vax folks then too. But at the same time nobody could explain how it worked, Germ Theory wouldn't appear on the cutting edge of medical research for another 50 years, and what passed for "medicine" consisted of a few herbal remedies of varying efficacy, thoughts and prayers, and snake oil salesmen. The anti-vax folks suspicions about some dude trying to give them cowpox were wrong, but reasonable.

Now though - we have almost universal literacy, unprecedented access to information, germ theory has been settled science for over a century, we know how vaccines work and have study after study to back them up. The anti-bad crowd today are proudly, willfully, aggressively ignorant in a bed of shiat that's their own making.
 
namegoeshere [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NotThatGuyAgain: Oh look, this thread again.


Yep. And I'm not sick of them yet.

/not sick
//vaccinated
///
 
Baron Harkonnen
‘’ 1 hour ago  
memegenerator.netView Full Size
 
tmyk [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Prank Call of Cthulhu: Come on, Fark, how many of these stories do we need to keep seeing?

...The answer is, all of them. As dog is my witness I will never get tired of reading about plague rats doing the FAFO thing. You could carve marble with the schadenboner I have right now.


If there were enough of these stories to warrant their own FAFO tab I'd still not tire of reading them.
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NotThatGuyAgain: Oh look, this thread again.


Fark user imageView Full Size


I can only handle about ∞ of them.

/don't forget to grab your complimentary bag of dicks on your way out of the thread
 
Lady J [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Deathfrogg: king of vegas: The world just lost another Biden/Harris voter I guess.

Derp.


such toddler level trolling as well...

news story: RWNJ does stupid, terrible thing.

troll dropout: omg omg OMG! All I have to do is cross out RWNJ and write in liberal... and I AM THE CLEVEREST MAN ALIVE!!
 
Lady J [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Giant Clown Shoe: NotThatGuyAgain: Oh look, this thread again.

[Fark user image image 850x464]

I can only handle about ∞ of them.

/don't forget to grab your complimentary bag of dicks on your way out of the thread


what... in the pink floyd...?
 
namegoeshere [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

edmo: If you read about the history of seat belt usage and specifically, requiring seat belt usage you'll find all the same arguments about civli liberties and dangers of the fix and so on. No matter what issue comes up, a big percentage of Americans will do the stupidest thing they can just to prove no one tells them what to do and they're willing to die to prove their point.

Good riddance to all of them.


My town hosted  an anti-motorcycle helmet law rally a few years back. One guy dumped his bike at low speed, in what should have been a minor accident resulting in some bumps and bruises. Only the handlebar hit him directly in the helmetless temple, killing him. These threads are like that over, and over, and over. Well, except that his was kind of a freak accident and unvaccinated covid deaths are entirely predictable.
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
To be fair, they are making America great again, if only by degrees.
 
Por que tan serioso [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

born_yesterday: That is some Ironman Pro level stigginit right there.


Like Tu Pac. Straight rider.
 
FleshFlapps
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good thing those side effects from being untested won't get him i guess.
 
SplittingAces [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And he's already made the list.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She believes saving lives can be Stevenson's legacy.


Well he did free up a hospital bed for someone else so, maybe.
 
Farker Soze
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Almost time for the Cabal to release into the wild the ultra-deadly version that kills every single unvaxxed infected. Soon the average IQ of 'Muricans will skyrocket. Sorry immunocompromised individuals, your sacrifice will not be in vain.
 
Godscrack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When the news tells you stories of people you have never met, and never will meet.

TOTALLY REAL.
 
anuran
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Target Builder: I'd feel sorry for these people if they were dying of smallpox after refusing Edward Jenner's vaccine.

There were anti-vax folks then too. But at the same time nobody could explain how it worked, Germ Theory wouldn't appear on the cutting edge of medical research for another 50 years, and what passed for "medicine" consisted of a few herbal remedies of varying efficacy, thoughts and prayers, and snake oil salesmen. The anti-vax folks suspicions about some dude trying to give them cowpox were wrong, but reasonable.

Now though - we have almost universal literacy, unprecedented access to information, germ theory has been settled science for over a century, we know how vaccines work and have study after study to back them up. The anti-bad crowd today are proudly, willfully, aggressively ignorant in a bed of shiat that's their own making.


Anti-germ-theory  is gaining ground among the plague rats. Seriously.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Because it's the people that love you that you need to research, do your homework, to see why you need that shot."

No, you do not need to do your own research.  The research has already been done for you by competent professionals who underwent years of training to do that research.

This is like telling me I need to do my own plumbing.  Why?  I'm not a plumber.  I'll let the people who trained for plumbing do the plumbing.

This doesn't even get into the fact that when people "do their own research" they commonly mean watching lunatic videos served up by YouTube's algorithm.
 
elaw [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I have decided we need a new word for this, and here it is: "stupidcide"

You're welcome.
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 1 hour ago  

anuran: Target Builder: I'd feel sorry for these people if they were dying of smallpox after refusing Edward Jenner's vaccine.

There were anti-vax folks then too. But at the same time nobody could explain how it worked, Germ Theory wouldn't appear on the cutting edge of medical research for another 50 years, and what passed for "medicine" consisted of a few herbal remedies of varying efficacy, thoughts and prayers, and snake oil salesmen. The anti-vax folks suspicions about some dude trying to give them cowpox were wrong, but reasonable.

Now though - we have almost universal literacy, unprecedented access to information, germ theory has been settled science for over a century, we know how vaccines work and have study after study to back them up. The anti-bad crowd today are proudly, willfully, aggressively ignorant in a bed of shiat that's their own making.

Anti-germ-theory  is gaining ground among the plague rats. Seriously.


They're like the iconoclasts, but with regards to science and knowledge rather than religious depictions.

/They tried to teach my baby science!
 
Begoggle
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The good news is, the Trumper's finally gone before he can hurt more innocent people.
 
kb7rky
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lolmao500
‘’ 1 hour ago  

labman: unfortunately, many of the dead will end up being children not eligible or those who can't have the shot.


Yup. Lets open schools even if kids arent vaxxed and the new delta variant kills kids! I mean, what could go wrong!

Life must go on and we mustnt do anything to protect people even if we need to kick antivaxxers in the groin and send a couple thousands of em to gitmo for promoting mass death even if kids die by the tens of thousands because even mass murdering religious extremists got constitutional rights to murder their fellow men or something.
 
FunkJunkie [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 50 of 100 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.