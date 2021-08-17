 Skip to content
(Slate) We're only about three months away from Thanksgiving, which means it's time to have the conversation with your dumbass unvaccinated relatives where you inform them they won't be welcome in your house this year
Demetrius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Everybody in my house is vaxxed. What about the completely vaxxed relatives I don't want showing up?
 
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I have one BIL who is vaccinated.  Another BIL who is not.  The one who is not is *not* political, just a moron who is susceptible to the conspiratorial nonsense he hears at work.  He's already been told to stay away from the farking house until he gets vaccinated.

The one who *is* political, is actually vaccinated but his wife isn't...because of their politics, if that makes any sense.  So, a couple of weeks ago, political BIL and unvaccinated wife want to go visit my wealthy sister in-law at one of their houses in a picturesque vacation-like area.  She tells them that you can't come here unless you're vaccinated (different country).  That's when my political BIL's unvaccinated wife offers to get vaccinated so she can go on the trip.

*That's* what it farking takes - not protecting the public, protecting your co-workers, protecting your family, etc.  But being able to take a nice leisure trip.
 
theteacher [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Demetrius: Everybody in my house is vaxxed. What about the completely vaxxed relatives I don't want showing up?

Tell them to keep their 5G Lizard Bodies home.
 
theteacher [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

UberDave: I have one BIL who is vaccinated.  Another BIL who is not.  The one who is not is *not* political, just a moron who is susceptible to the conspiratorial nonsense he hears at work.  He's already been told to stay away from the farking house until he gets vaccinated.

The one who *is* political, is actually vaccinated but his wife isn't...because of their politics, if that makes any sense.  So, a couple of weeks ago, political BIL and unvaccinated wife want to go visit my wealthy sister in-law at one of their houses in a picturesque vacation-like area.  She tells them that you can't come here unless you're vaccinated (different country).  That's when my political BIL's unvaccinated wife offers to get vaccinated so she can go on the trip.

*That's* what it farking takes - not protecting the public, protecting your co-workers, protecting your family, etc.  But being able to take a nice leisure trip.


You must be talking about my family. Unvaccinated BIL and SIL wanted to go to see SIL in California. California, which...to them IS a foreign country (it is not)...said, YOU MUST BE VACCINATED to come here (or to fly or something.....we traveled there by car and no one checked our papers...so my Cali SIL might have said, You can't come here unless you are vaccinated.

Long story short, anti-vaxxers BIL and SIL got vaccinated...at least they say they did.

Whatever it takes.

Other SIL caught covid last year so everyone got to see what she went through. She's the runt of the family and if anyone was gonna get it, it was her.
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My one idiot sister who went full Q a few years ago still isn't vaccinated, despite working in the healthcare industry.   She's not welcome any holiday anyway, so no love lost there.
 
milkandcheese
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FirstDennis
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
done.
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
WhippingBoi
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Oh please. Your average Farker turned their back on their friends and family years ago.
 
Solty Dog
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Everyone coming to dinner is vaccinated. Even here in Hillbilly Hollow, there are pockets of smart.

I'm not inviting my neighbor down the street. He just put out a Trump/JFK Jr/Q flag, amongst his other textile based yelling, so I suspect he may not be vaccinated
 
Teddy Brosevelt [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Vaxxed or unvaxxed nobody is welcome at all.  Thanksgiving will be on zoom again this year.

/What's that uncle Larry? Covid is a hoax and the vaccines are the real racism?
//Think I have a bad connection I might be losing you guys if it cuts out just keep going without me
//*****CARRIER LOST*****
 
Ow! That was my feelings!
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Actually Trump Obama wrecked family Thanksgiving already.  So no worries here.
 
LoneCoon [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I'm actually looking forward to telling my step mother she's not welcome because she lied to me about being vaccinated when I came to visit last weekend. Then she told Mrs. Lonecoon she wasn't going to get vaccinated as if my own wife wouldn't tell me. Her and her idiot sons can get COVID and perish for all I care. Dad's vaccinated, so I'm only worried about their daughter who isn't old enough to get the shots.
 
houstondragon
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Any plague rats have had their invites long revoked. Same with Trumpers.
 
Klivian
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Teddy Brosevelt: Vaxxed or unvaxxed nobody is welcome at all.  Thanksgiving will be on zoom again this year.

/What's that uncle Larry? Covid is a hoax and the vaccines are the real racism?
//Think I have a bad connection I might be losing you guys if it cuts out just keep going without me
//*****CARRIER LOST*****


Early last year my brother in law made a couple cakes, I forget the exact thresholds, but it was something like "congrats COVID on 1000 kills" and however many confirmed cases. He was doing it sarcastically, about how insignificant it was.

I really did not miss Thanksgiving last year, and only had to put up with an hour on Zoom. I had connection issues when he started ranting about how schools needed to reopen immediately because his kids were falling behind.
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Best decision I ever made was cutting my extended family out of holiday events. they're not even necessarily bad people, but its such a nice feeling to just be able to hang out with my wife for a few days, not working, and not having to worry about the whole performative nature of holiday dinners. Just nice relaxing days, doing whatever we want, and the family gets a phone call. I recommend trying it if you havent. Holidays dont have to be stressful.
 
TuckFrump [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Most of my family are right-wing dipshiats who believe Covid is a left-wing lie, Biden is the anti-christ, and Trump is still really the President

/Except for my cousin. He's the only sane one in my family
 
Erebus1954
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Just put up a 'Happy Birthday, Barrack Obama!' sign and it's all good.
 
Invincible [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Demetrius: Everybody in my house is vaxxed. What about the completely vaxxed relatives I don't want showing up?


Tell them their blood is tainted and you don't want them shedding virus particles in your home. If that doesn't work, smear poop on the door handles.
 
GregInIndy [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I'm not into being in close quarters for a long time with the unvaccinated and neither is my spouse. Normally we go visit her rural right-wing family in IA. We didn't last year due to the pandemic and it was fine, but I think us not going may more fraught/divisive this year. But there're a lot of them and I imagine almost all of them are unvaccinated. Just ugh.
 
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Demetrius: Everybody in my house is vaxxed. What about the completely vaxxed relatives I don't want showing up?


Why are you inviting them if you don't  want them there?
 
meanmutton
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
We're just going to do Thanksgiving at home alone again this year. It was wonderful last year.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Karma Chameleon: Best decision I ever made was cutting my extended family out of holiday events. they're not even necessarily bad people, but its such a nice feeling to just be able to hang out with my wife for a few days, not working, and not having to worry about the whole performative nature of holiday dinners. Just nice relaxing days, doing whatever we want, and the family gets a phone call. I recommend trying it if you havent. Holidays dont have to be stressful.


Oh yeah.  College, grad school, starting off on my own, my parents expected me to visit their house for holidays.  My sisters said no and could get away with it, but I lived a few thousand miles away and they would buy me plane tickets without asking.  It is great to just spend holidays by myself.

Plus, my parents are hoarders and far-right nutjobs, so not seeing them eliminates that stress too.
 
My Klezmer Metal Cover Band
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I haven't even told those dipshiats we're moving to Los Angeles much less given them the address. (There has been a smoldering contretemps ever since Mama Klez died which  over the last couple weeks has burst into open flame.) Am I gonna laugh when they all show up here, as has been traditional even in the years I was absent?

You bet your sweet fanny I am.
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
My aunt and step uncle usually host Thxgiving and Xmas. They are hard-right Pentecostals fundies. Wonderful people otherwise, but they won't get vaxxed and we won't go. Shame.
 
AuralArgument
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Rumproast42
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

houstondragon: Any plague rats have had their invites long revoked. Same with Trumpers.


Fine with the plague rats, but come on, why do you have to be so mean to the mentally handicapped?  They're people too, just not all there in the head.
 
Elliot8654
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Already told sister in law that she and her boyfriend are not allowed if they aren't vaxxed. They refuse, her for almost zero reason other than "umm, err, I dunno." and him because "I don't trust all that s**t, dude. You dunno what's in there."

They have a 6 month old that has gotten all his vaccines. At this point my wife is openly lobbing truth bombs. "What are you going to do when you and he get COVID? If you aren't vaccinated, it's going to happen at some point. Who will take care of your kid if you are hospitalized?"

/dad is in his 70's and had a quintuple heart bypass. Not risking him because SIL and her BF are stupid.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Just say you're not doing the Holidays because of covid. If you want to have a small gathering and eat food with just your parents and siblings, just do that whenever. Why does it need to be done on a specific date?

If it's not on a holiday, other family members probably won't be offended that they weren't invited.
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Invincible: Demetrius: Everybody in my house is vaxxed. What about the completely vaxxed relatives I don't want showing up?

Tell them their blood is tainted and you don't want them shedding virus particles in your home. If that doesn't work, smear poop on the door handles.


Wait, you're saying we should ONLY be smearing poop on the door handles as a LAST resort?!

Excuse me...  I have to make a phone call...
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Jokes on you, I put the Bill Gates 5G trackers in the cranberry sauce!
 
Almea Tarrant
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Solty Dog: textile based yelling


I like this, lovely turn of phrase.
 
ChubbyTiger
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
We've bailed already on the big family gathering. One anti-vaxxer coming home from college (you read that right) and we're out. Invited the BIL and family over - they're all vaxxed.
 
Juc
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Two months subby, two months.
 
TheCruxOfTheBiscuitIsTheApostrophe
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Nah, your family members already knew what a self righteous political pr*ck you are and were only coming for Thanksgiving before CoVid to maintain some semblance of a functional family.
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Tell me you're unvaccinated without telling me you're unvaccinated
 
Jadedgrl
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
None of the extended family came last year to my parents, which was good. Especially because the year before my alcoholic uncle got drunk and my aunt stormed out of the house pissed at him because he was being a dick. Awkward to say the least.
 
eagles95
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Elliot8654: Already told sister in law that she and her boyfriend are not allowed if they aren't vaxxed. They refuse, her for almost zero reason other than "umm, err, I dunno." and him because "I don't trust all that s**t, dude. You dunno what's in there."

They have a 6 month old that has gotten all his vaccines. At this point my wife is openly lobbing truth bombs. "What are you going to do when you and he get COVID? If you aren't vaccinated, it's going to happen at some point. Who will take care of your kid if you are hospitalized?"

/dad is in his 70's and had a quintuple heart bypass. Not risking him because SIL and her BF are stupid.


I had that argument with SIL a few weeks ago. She is anti-vax and now is refusing ANY vaccine for her 8 year old because she knows from her research that all the other vaccines her kid has taken caused her ADHD diagnosis. I told her wife and I won't take the kid and their mom and dad are in their late 70s and cant raise a kid. Baby daddy's family is out of the question as well. She said that my wife and I will get the kid no matter what.
Me: well the dog hates your kid. She literally falls over and lets anyone else rub her belly or ears including the mail man. I trust my dog's sense of character.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
That reminds me I need to book an out of town vacation that week
 
Skarekrough
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Everyone is vaccinated.  We have a few family members that work in hospitals and hold medical degrees.  That shiat isn't going to fly.

The hard part of this coming year is that last Thanksgiving was 90 shades of awesome.  We stayed home and did out own thing.  The in-laws Turkey is usually terrible so I did one on the smoker.  They never have mashed potatoes so my daughter did them along with Mac and Cheese.  They usually do some sort of egregious overcooked vegetable casserole that everyone politely tries to choke down.  We did fresh vegetables and they were fantastic.  Did a nice German Chocolate Cake for dessert and it was amazing!

Had the projector playing in the living room all day watching movies.  Kids laid around on couches hanging out and helping.  Coffee was Irished-up, first beer at 10 and at noon, had a nice buzz going all day.

After dinner we took the dogs for a long walk.

Back to fighting traffic, choking down vegetable casserole and questions as to why I wouldn't want seconds.
 
GregInIndy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

eagles95: I had that argument with SIL a few weeks ago. She is anti-vax and now is refusing ANY vaccine for her 8 year old because she knows from her research that all the other vaccines her kid has taken caused her ADHD diagnosis.


This will be the version 2.0 knock-on effect of all this political anti-Covid vaccine conspiracism. It'll circle back to far, far more people refusing all vaccines for their kids.

More children will die of idiotic things like diphtheria & rubella.
 
