(Some Guy)   Macaque monkeys show preference for brand logos that are paired with macaque genitals and high status monkeys. Uh huh huh. 'Macaque'   (researchgate.net) divider line
11
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
"Some day you'll be watching TV and a beautiful nude woman will come on. She's sitting in a chair, legs spread, and is slowly rubbing her pussy. Then a voice over comes on and says "Drink Coke"."

- Bill Hicks (paraphrased)
 
TheReject [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I giggled. Also, I'm 12.
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I always buy Big Johnson surfboard tshirts.
 
DoBeDoBeDo [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Someone got funding to show dick pics to monkeys?

I'm impressed!
 
iodized attic salt
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Oo oo, aa aa
 
Psychopusher [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
So what exactly is this research for?  Are they trying to find the most effective, foolproof way to market things to far-right Republicans?
 
J_Kushner
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Trump watches the Gorilla Channel.

They weren't making it up.
 
Devolving_Spud [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
So...I can get laid if I put a Pizza Hut tattoo on macaque?
 
Baron Harkonnen
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
True Facts: Macaques
Youtube wZ4cadzCZUI

And that is how the macaques just do it.
 
algman
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Devolving_Spud: So...I can get laid if I put a Pizza Hut tattoo on macaque?


Macaques are trashy.  You can get a bj just for showing them a Dole banana sticker, but it may be more toothy than you would like.
 
