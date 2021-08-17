 Skip to content
Psychopusher [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Bloody bin bag bandits.

Honestly, though, if a stranger wants to take out my rubbish, I say let him.
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yesterday, some hooligans knocked over a dustbin in Shafsbry...
 
Teddy Brosevelt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i think we all know whats going on here

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
doomsdayaddams
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If smells are wafting from them, maybe another neighbor got rid of them?
 
stuffy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
th.bing.comView Full Size

How to ruin an ID thief's day.
 
aremmes
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What a bin bag bandit might look like:

theexeterdaily.co.ukView Full Size


Also, Bin Bag Bandits is the name of my Black Sabbath/Funkadelic crossover band.
 
saddestmanonearth [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Decades ago, my garbage bags, tagged and left at the curb the night before, were gone before the city collection the next day.   OK?   It was a mystery until a month later I saw a news report about a community college art exhibit that ended.   One piece, addressing our contemporary culture of waste, was recorded as it was dismantled.  The audio caught the artist saying, "Eww.  This one has cat litter."   Bingo.
 
special20
‘’ 1 hour ago  
HAH! Let them come... I have maxed out every stitch of credit those foolish banks could throw at me. Reading over my life insurance policy here, it says first gear is fine if I die going over a cliff. So at least the cat shelter will be doing just fine when it all comes together.

/s (not suicidal at all)
 
I'm no expert but...
‘’ 1 hour ago  
For those who are wondering, Harwich is pronounced 'Ha' as in 'ha-ha' and 'rich' as in "the council doesn't even seem to be rich enough to supply bins to residents".
 
IamTomJoad
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Three teens approached standing at stop sign at 22:16. officer inquired "what they were doing?" Individuals replied "Nothing"
Officer said "ok" and advised them to go home and they did.......more at 11
 
LesserEvil [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
...or a neighbor is simply being nice and putting her extra bags in their bin.

How do you end up with extra bags on such a regular basis, anyway, that they do not fit in your bins?

I get that once in a while, like once every couple of months... but it's usually when Mrs LesserEvil gets a cleaning bug and starts throwing out all sorts of stuff in the house.

/Now where the hell did my Penthouse collection go?
 
oldfarthenry
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That article was so British that I sharted Marmite in my underpants whilst reading it.
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
I was at the Chevron in Jefferson GA the night before last and had to wait while the attendant went outside to tell some folks that they could not take the trash from the cans around the pumps, half of which they had already loaded into their car.  They drove away quickly, like they were afraid they would have to give the trash back.  I asked dude wtf that was about and he said they come take the trash, go through it looking for winning lottery tickets that were mistakenly thrown out and leave the rest of the trash somewhere. He said the police had been threatening to charge the store with littering/dumping and so now they are looking at getting rid of the trash receptacles around the pumps. Just another thread running through the rich tapestry that is life in the USA.
 
mudpants
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

oldfarthenry: That article was so British that I sharted Marmite in my underpants whilst reading it.


this post is relevant to my interests.
 
