(The Daily Beast)   Here's a new one: anti-vaxxers and Covid deniers think blood from vaccinated people is "tainted," refuse transfusions   (thedailybeast.com) divider line
OdradekRex [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Good. As soon as they realize that vaccinated people frequent grocery stores, they'll be reduced to eating what they can grow, as well as the occasional roadkill treat.
 
Alphax [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Well, it goes with the ones who think vaccinated people give off poison from their skin.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Let them die.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Excellent.  I hope they're turning down transplant organs too.
 
DoBeDoBeDo [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Tell me you don't understand how vaccines work without telling me you don't understand how vaccines work
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good. They shouldn't be offered any in the first place.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
keep dying
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
🎵 Tainted Blood *da thump thump* Ohhhh Tainted blood! 🎵
 
broomballwilson [BareFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
You do you.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Why are we not denying any medical services to anti-vaxxers?
 
Adamata
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Again, and I have said it before, this is a self-fixing problem
 
neongoats
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Good. I wouldn't want my donated blood tainted by having it put in a filthy anti-vaxxer.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Beggars can't be choosers.
 
WickerNipple [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Death cult with suicide pact.  Example #6834
 
stoli n coke
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
There's been a blood shortage for more than a year. If they don't want it, there's plenty of people at the hospitals who do.
 
Theeng [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Good lord it's a tumor of stupidity.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
surprised it took them this long.

/too many stupid zombie books, movies, TV shows
 
sunsetlamp
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Blue Öyster Cult - "Tainted Blood" - Music Video
Youtube 8H0iX-_Vts0
 
Serious Black
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Big surprise that people who refuse vaccinations also refuse to donate blood so they and others like them can have unvaccinated blood transfusions.
 
Shatners Agent [BareFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Can I designate by pint donation will only be provided to the vaxxed?
 
Wobambo
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Almost shocking there hasn't been a mass shooting related to this (that I know of). This farking country.
 
CheekyMonkey
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Good.  We should probably let me them know that, at some point, all of the food in the US has been touched by a vaccinated person, and thus, is tainted as well.

\die quicky, stupid assholes
 
Netrngr
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

FrancoFile: surprised it took them this long.

/too many stupid zombie books, movies, TV shows


Bullshiat. I've been looking for zombies since this shiat started and I haven't found one yet. I'm very depressed about this.
 
discoballer
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Wobambo: Almost shocking there hasn't been a mass shooting related to this (that I know of). This farking country.


Don't jinx it. 🤦♂
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Sergeant Condon agrees

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: Why are we not denying any medical services to anti-vaxxers?


Because the longer Covid remains in the wild, the more likely it is likely to mutate into more virulent vaccine resistant strains.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Wobambo: Almost shocking there hasn't been a mass shooting related to this (that I know of). This farking country.


There was always a police presence at the vax site here because they thought someone was going to do something stupid
 
Skwrl
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Netrngr: FrancoFile: surprised it took them this long.

/too many stupid zombie books, movies, TV shows

Bullshiat. I've been looking for zombies since this shiat started and I haven't found one yet. I'm very depressed about this.


You mean you haven't seen the mindless automatons walking around mumbling incoherent things like "muh freedums" and "don't Fauci my Florida"?   Because I've seen plenty of those zombies.
 
pehvbot
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Approves of this message
 
lolmao500
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Jake Havechek: Let them die.


If they're adults yes. If antivaxxers parents brainwash their kids into that crap and they die, the parents should be charged with murder.
 
IamTomJoad
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
What a wonderful time we live in where people feel so free and unencumbered by the outdated norms and mores society once shackled us with in the past.

Now, chains broken, the scales from the eyes removed......shouting for all to hear GRADE SCHOOL SCIENCE IS BEYOND ME!!

Imaging how liberating it must be to never having to pretend you understand what others are talking about.
 
Fireproof [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Skwrl: Netrngr: FrancoFile: surprised it took them this long.

/too many stupid zombie books, movies, TV shows

Bullshiat. I've been looking for zombies since this shiat started and I haven't found one yet. I'm very depressed about this.

You mean you haven't seen the mindless automatons walking around mumbling incoherent things like "muh freedums" and "don't Fauci my Florida"?   Because I've seen plenty of those zombies.


Anti-Vaxxers in a Zombie Apocalypse
Youtube SLGuhKuGxIM
 
davynelson
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
This is fine.  No, really, it's fine.
 
Deathfrogg
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

SirDigbyChickenCaesar: Wobambo: Almost shocking there hasn't been a mass shooting related to this (that I know of). This farking country.

There was always a police presence at the vax site here because they thought someone was going to do something stupid


When I got my first dose, there were several Sheriff's Deputies standing around outside the building. Apparently there were some rather nonspecific threats made by "unknown persons".

With that, I have been given a 30-day timeout from FB because I called someone a plague rat, after she'd gone on a multi-post rant about how she wasn't going to get the vaccine because "it is made from aborted fetuses" and is going to make Covid worse because more people are dying from the vaccine than the disease itself.

Apparently, viruses aren't diseases.

I'm starting to feel like I should move to Yellowknife and build a whiskey still.
 
Pants full of macaroni!! [BareFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
A guy at work says you can just use chicken blood, it's the same thing.
 
cakeman [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

sunsetlamp: [YouTube video: Blue Öyster Cult - "Tainted Blood" - Music Video]


I used to be friends with Donald during high school, we hung out when they were trying to get a band together and eventually they got help from Sandy Pearlman (another Smithtown local)
 
Nimbull
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
These people don't know what they're missing. The free wifi from the Bill Gates chip alone is enough to beat their dialup or DSL service in most of America. I can even connect with an assimulation tubial to their intubator in the ICU and play original Doom on their CPAP.
 
FlashHarry [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Barnhawk72
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
brilett
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
That's why you always have to read the label when blood shopping.
 
Cthulhukefka
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

sunsetlamp: [YouTube video: Blue Öyster Cult - "Tainted Blood" - Music Video]


Love this album so much. Not many bands can release a new album after almost 20 years and have it be pretty damn good.

Oh, also

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Honestly, this is the best news I've heard all day. Die you farking plague rats, die.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

brilett: That's why you always have to read the label when blood shopping.


I only buy free range, organic, non-GMO, gluten-free, fair trade, ethically sourced platelets.
 
khitsicker [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

HotWingConspiracy: A guy at work says you can just use chicken blood, it's the same thing.


chicken blood infusion is an interesting way to get salmonella.
 
Number 216
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Netrngr: FrancoFile: surprised it took them this long.

/too many stupid zombie books, movies, TV shows

Bullshiat. I've been looking for zombies since this shiat started and I haven't found one yet. I'm very depressed about this.


arc-anglerfish-washpost-prod-washpost.s3.amazonaws.comView Full Size


They're out there
 
Trevt
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Yeah, this has been happening for a while now:
https://respectfulinsolence.com/2021/​0​6/04/bigtree-refused-transfusion-from-​donors-vaccinated-covid-19/
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Admittedly, it does seem a bit gross to inject other people's blood into myself.  But if it is a choice between transfusions and dying, damn right I hope to be pumped full of stranger blood.
 
Slaxl
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

cakeman: sunsetlamp: [YouTube video: Blue Öyster Cult - "Tainted Blood" - Music Video]

I used to be friends with Donald during high school, we hung out when they were trying to get a band together and eventually they got help from Sandy Pearlman (another Smithtown local)


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
