Amazon won't let traffic stop them from getting your prime delivery on time
18
Merltech [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wonder if they have something in the contract about being on time.  Or a bonus for being ahead of schedule.
 
dothemath
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Who hasnt done that?
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Merltech: I wonder if they have something in the contract about being on time.  Or a bonus for being ahead of schedule.


I would say the former, Jeff Bezos is not known for rewarding employees nor contractors. Punishing them for not doing things to a set schedule, that's what Jeff is known for.
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
If your stuff was on that truck you'd be okay with it.
 
justanotherfarkinfarker
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Good way to get farking stuck.
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
That's a good way to get a $5000+ tow bill.
 
12349876
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

dothemath: Who hasnt done that?


Not personally but was in a school bus that did it.  Missed the exit and the next ones 20 miles so u turn it is.
 
King Something
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Merltech: I wonder if they have something in the contract about being on time.  Or a bonus for being ahead of schedule.


Well I mean if you consider being able to just barely afford food and shelter until the next paycheck to be a "bonus," then I guess you could consider the drivers' compensation for not arriving late to be a bonus.
 
patrick767
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Doesn't anyone remember why Domino's dropped their 30 minute delivery guarantee?

I wonder how many fatal traffic accidents caused by Amazon drivers doing stupid shiat it will take.
 
Solty Dog
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Merltech: I wonder if they have something in the contract about being on time.  Or a bonus for being ahead of schedule.


Amazon is all about quotas at every level. Don't meet a quota, don't have a job.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

12349876: dothemath: Who hasnt done that?

Not personally but was in a school bus that did it.  Missed the exit and the next ones 20 miles so u turn it is.


That's so dangerous in a cheese wagon I can only assume:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dothemath
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

12349876: dothemath: Who hasnt done that?

Not personally but was in a school bus that did it.  Missed the exit and the next ones 20 miles so u turn it is.


Its a pretty low skill traffic move.

I did it on 610 once in Houston and saw a HP car get off about 500 yds back and start coming after me, no lights, so I ducked into a residential area and just started making turns and lost him.
 
Gentlequiet
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
"All three of the videos use a snippet of Bo Burnham's "Bezos I," a tongue-in-cheek ode to the greatness of Amazon founder and former CEO Jeffrey Bezos, often utilized on TikTok to highlight the disconcerting working conditions at Amazon or just mock Bezos for his life choices."

I would think someone would have a gif for this...
 
MelGoesOnTour
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I resent the fact I get things from Amazon. I didn't used to for the longest time until the actual stores where I'd buy those things stopped carrying them...probably due to competition from Amazon.

So my only real choice is Amazon or nothing. I guess, like for certain dog treats, I *can* drive way out of my way to pick some up but that'd be kind of silly.

And now that Pet Supermarket (I think it is) is owned by Chewy, going to a store may not be much better than Amazon.

/ymmv
 
RadicalMiddle
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Eastbound and down.

Was a black Trans-Am involved?
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

MelGoesOnTour: I resent the fact I get things from Amazon. I didn't used to for the longest time until the actual stores where I'd buy those things stopped carrying them...probably due to competition from Amazon.

So my only real choice is Amazon or nothing. I guess, like for certain dog treats, I *can* drive way out of my way to pick some up but that'd be kind of silly.

And now that Pet Supermarket (I think it is) is owned by Chewy, going to a store may not be much better than Amazon.

/ymmv


City Hall: We can buy supplies from Amazon now!
Senior Center: No thanks, we'll continue to buy from Walmart and the local farkup vendor.
Museum: No thanks, we'll continue to buy from Grainger and University Products.

/not sure about other departments
 
Odd Bird
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

dothemath: Who hasnt done that?


Once or twice in 40 years, I try to avoid giving highway patrol additional reasons for ticketing me.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
