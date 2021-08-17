 Skip to content
(KNBC 4 Los Angeles)   Cowabunga! Rad Pups will be holding their 16th annual Surf Dog Surf-A-Thon in September to raise funds for the Helen Woodward Animal Center, plus there will be a costume contest where your pet can strut their stuff. Welcome to Woofday Wetnose Wednesday   (nbclosangeles.com) divider line
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Miss Lady Lulu proudly posing with her pet dinosaur that she got on her first birthday
 
Wadded Beef [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  
Edie shuts it down.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  

Wadded Beef: Edie shuts it down.
[Fark user image 425x318]
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
Mitch Taylor's Bro [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 hours ago  

Bathia_Mapes: [Fark user image 720x960]
Miss Lady Lulu proudly posing with her pet dinosaur that she got on her first birthday


She's so pretty and looks so happy!
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  

Mitch Taylor's Bro: Bathia_Mapes: [Fark user image 720x960]
Miss Lady Lulu proudly posing with her pet dinosaur that she got on her first birthday

She's so pretty and looks so happy!


Son & DIL love her dearly and spoil her rotten. I do too on the occasions when I can see her.
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  
RUFF!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
powerful katrinka [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  
Kalinka the day we brought her home.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  

Diocletian's Last Cabbage: RUFF!
[Fark user image 425x280]


BARK!
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  
Broken refrigerator was supposed to be installed this morning, but the idiots that they sent out didn't know how to take the refrigerator out of the house or put the new one in. They got mad at us and drove off without saying a word. And then made up some story obviously to their boss. Can't believe that a company would hire a refrigerator delivery team didn't know how to do it.
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  

powerful katrinka: Kalinka the day we brought her home.

[Fark user image 850x609]


♥♥
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  

Fark that Pixel: Broken refrigerator was supposed to be installed this morning, but the idiots that they sent out didn't know how to take the refrigerator out of the house or put the new one in. They got mad at us and drove off without saying a word. And then made up some story obviously to their boss. Can't believe that a company would hire a refrigerator delivery team didn't know how to do it.


Oof! Hope you get things worked out. :(
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  

Diocletian's Last Cabbage: RUFF!
[Fark user image 425x280]


i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 hours ago  

Bathia_Mapes: Fark that Pixel: Broken refrigerator was supposed to be installed this morning, but the idiots that they sent out didn't know how to take the refrigerator out of the house or put the new one in. They got mad at us and drove off without saying a word. And then made up some story obviously to their boss. Can't believe that a company would hire a refrigerator delivery team didn't know how to do it.

Oof! Hope you get things worked out. :(


hope so!
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 hours ago  

Fark that Pixel: Broken refrigerator was supposed to be installed this morning, but the idiots that they sent out didn't know how to take the refrigerator out of the house or put the new one in. They got mad at us and drove off without saying a word. And then made up some story obviously to their boss. Can't believe that a company would hire a refrigerator delivery team didn't know how to do it.


What?!  Did you get on the horn and bellow at their boss?
 
Mitch Taylor's Bro [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 hours ago  

Bathia_Mapes: Mitch Taylor's Bro: Bathia_Mapes: [Fark user image 720x960]
Miss Lady Lulu proudly posing with her pet dinosaur that she got on her first birthday

She's so pretty and looks so happy!

Son & DIL love her dearly and spoil her rotten. I do too on the occasions when I can see her.


I would, too! Never had a golden, but never met one I didn't like :-)
 
Mitch Taylor's Bro [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 hours ago  

powerful katrinka: Kalinka the day we brought her home.

[Fark user image 850x609]


Polar bear puppy!
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
CrankyAndi [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  
I'm having photos printed of my dear departed furkids. This is Hoover's photo

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
CrankyAndi [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  
I'm having smaller photos printed of the furkids still with me

Dyson's photo....silly and sweet.

Fark user imageView Full Size



Fark user imageView Full Size
 
CrankyAndi [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


I'm thinking this one for Tootsie
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  

CrankyAndi: I'm having photos printed of my dear departed furkids. This is Hoover's photo

[Fark user image 845x732]
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  

CrankyAndi: I'm having smaller photos printed of the furkids still with me

Dyson's photo....silly and sweet.

[Fark user image 850x637]


[Fark user image 850x637]
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  

CrankyAndi: [Fark user image 850x894]

I'm thinking this one for Tootsie
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
scontent-lga3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
scontent-lga3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
scontent-lga3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
scontent-lga3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
Mitch Taylor's Bro [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  

CrankyAndi: [Fark user image 850x894]

I'm thinking this one for Tootsie


They're all great :-)
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
Mitch Taylor's Bro [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  

Bathia_Mapes: [i.chzbgr.com image 602x584 ...must allow pocket puppies]


A friend of mine works for the local humane society (where I adopted Primo and Dulce, but we didn't know each other then). Anyway, she works the business side but gets to help socialize kittens and puppies in her office. Her FB feed is full of "guess who today's assistant is?" pics of adorable kitties and puppers on, and sometimes in, her desk. They don't pay her much, but that's a heckuva perk!
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  

Diocletian's Last Cabbage: Fark that Pixel: Broken refrigerator was supposed to be installed this morning, but the idiots that they sent out didn't know how to take the refrigerator out of the house or put the new one in. They got mad at us and drove off without saying a word. And then made up some story obviously to their boss. Can't believe that a company would hire a refrigerator delivery team didn't know how to do it.

What?!  Did you get on the horn and bellow at their boss?


yep
 
