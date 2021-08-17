 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(KCRA 3 Sacramento)   "A person was seriously injured after they were shot in their car by a Jack in the Box." OK, now these 2nd Amendment activists have gone too far--it's ridiculous to arm jack-in-the-boxes as they obviously have poor trigger control   (kcra.com) divider line
12
    More: Facepalm, KCRA-TV, Sacramento, California, Hearst Television, NOWCAST, Hearst Television Inc., Sacramento County, Sac Sheriff, KQCA  
•       •       •

332 clicks; posted to Main » on 17 Aug 2021 at 6:30 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



12 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Cyberluddite [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
In case the story gets edited (as it should), here's a screenshot:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Hubris Boy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Technically it's "Jacks-in-the-Box"
/ducks
 
Cyberluddite [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

Hubris Boy: Technically it's "Jacks-in-the-Box"
/ducks


Actually, unless more than one shares the same box, wouldn't it be "jacks-in-the-boxes"?
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If the same thing happened to me, I could understand going on a shooting spree.  I mean... damn.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ISO15693
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Jack in the box has always been associated with senseless violence:

Jack In The Box 1980
Youtube BRqJjzLWA6Y
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Damn Chucky spinoffs are just getting ridiculous now.
 
JRoo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gaythiest Elitist
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Hubris Boy: Technically it's "Jacks-in-the-Box"
/ducks


https://www.theonion.com/william-safi​r​e-orders-two-whoppers-junior-181956573​5
 
2fardownthread
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Clodagh Rogers has a new bag: murder for hire.
 
Jack in the Box [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I had nothing to do with it.
 
Flincher
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Jack in the Box is disgusting.

Stick with Whataburger (if in Texas), McDonald's and Taco Bueno.
 
Turbo Cojones
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Originally it was written as "all up in" but the editor fixed it.
 
Displayed 12 of 12 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.