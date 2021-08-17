 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Futurism)   Taliban bans the Covid vaccine   (futurism.com) divider line
42
    More: Obvious, Afghanistan, Taliban, dire situation, regions of the country, Shamshad News, Afghani news platform, Afghani President Ashraf Ghani, COVID-19 vaccine  
•       •       •

635 clicks; posted to Main » on 17 Aug 2021 at 3:40 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



42 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Tanqueray [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Interesting how much right-wing authoritarians have in common, isn't it?
 
Alphax [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I wonder if Afghan hospitals even have any staff anymore.  If they force all the women out of employment, and the educated people just fled the country, they're probably pretty darn empty right now.
 
MrBallou [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: Interesting how much right-wing authoritarians have in common, isn't it?


Are you sure you won't marry me?
 
monsatano [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
GOP: "Biden is abandoning these people to the Taliban, and to the horrors that will become them."

Also GOP: "Dying for a lost cause so we can get power is a worthwhile endeavor."
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

MrBallou: Benevolent Misanthrope: Interesting how much right-wing authoritarians have in common, isn't it?

Are you sure you won't marry me?


Sorry, toots.  I'm just not good enough for you. *smooch*
 
MrBallou [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: MrBallou: Benevolent Misanthrope: Interesting how much right-wing authoritarians have in common, isn't it?

Are you sure you won't marry me?

Sorry, toots.  I'm just not good enough for you. *smooch*


A guy can dream...
 
Dasher McHappenstance [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Well...an enchanted moment.
 
MattytheMouse [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

MrBallou: Benevolent Misanthrope: MrBallou: Benevolent Misanthrope: Interesting how much right-wing authoritarians have in common, isn't it?

Are you sure you won't marry me?

Sorry, toots.  I'm just not good enough for you. *smooch*

A guy can dream...


You still have Matty. YOU ALL STILL HAVE MATTY!
 
erik-k [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Calling it: Thanks to these pig farkers, Afghanistan-Pakistan is going to be the last redoubt for both Polio and Coronavirus... in 2050.
 
TorpedoOrca
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I have had it with these vanilla ISIS snakes on this Monday through Friday plane
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The free country of Afghanistan, after ousting the occupiers and colonizers, should be free to ban or mandate anything they want.

If your country has a problem with that, declare war and go make them do what you want by force.

Problem solved.
 
TeddyRooseveltsMustache
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is it too late to send them a gift basket full of aerosolized Covid?

/What, like you all weren't thinking it?
//Make it a glitter bomb too
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 1 hour ago  
To be fair, people in that part of the world have been suspicious of doctors and nurses giving out vaccinations since Bin Laden was killed.
 
dyhchong
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Name checks out.
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Be ironic/hilarious AF if the Covid ended up getting back into China to be spread around by the Taliban's new PRC BFFs.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And Republicans are gonna say "how dare Biden let this happen" with not a hint of irony.
 
backhand.slap.of.reason [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It doesn't surprise me, like the GOP, the Taliban are known for their deeply held Conservative beliefs.
 
dyhchong
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Alphax: I wonder if Afghan hospitals even have any staff anymore.  If they force all the women out of employment, and the educated people just fled the country, they're probably pretty darn empty right now.


It may turn into a post-apocalyptic wasteland where conveniences and electricity are only remembered fondly, but it's god's apocalyptic wasteland, just like he'd want it.
 
ProbablyDrunk
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Any respectable experiment has a control group. We all owe a debt of gratitude to the far-right folks of the world for volunteering to be in said role.
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dyhchong: It may turn into a post-apocalyptic wasteland where conveniences and electricity are only remembered fondly, but it's god's apocalyptic wasteland, just like he'd want it.


That comment could be used to talk about Texas soon.
 
W_Scarlet
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MattytheMouse: MrBallou: Benevolent Misanthrope: MrBallou: Benevolent Misanthrope: Interesting how much right-wing authoritarians have in common, isn't it?

Are you sure you won't marry me?

Sorry, toots.  I'm just not good enough for you. *smooch*

A guy can dream...

You still have Matty. YOU ALL STILL HAVE MATTY!


... I heard that in his voice. You fiend. lol
 
schecter [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Afghanistan withdrawal is now the Katrina of the central Asia.

Thanks, Trump.

/eyeroll.gif
 
vrax
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
It would be something if the Taliban forcing women to cover their faces helps save them from C19 while the lunatics drop dead.  One can dream.
 
Majin_Buu [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: Interesting how much right-wing authoritarians have in common, isn't it?


Healthy, informed and upwardly mobile populations are harder to subjugate.
 
erik-k [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

AAAAGGGGHHHH: Be ironic/hilarious AF if the Covid ended up getting back into China to be spread around by the Taliban's new PRC BFFs.

[Fark user image 467x467]


Maybe you're thinking of Australia, where they're been pussyfooting around with stamping the virus out in Sydney all through two full months where almost every single day is a record number of cases.

In China, when the virus got in they immediately took action to stomp it out, locking down whole cities and ports and testing the entire population of large cities repeatedly in a single week to exterminate it. Sure enough, even though Sinovac has as good as no effect preventing transmission, China is on course to have it exterminated again nationwide by the end of august.

Meanwhile, Fortress New Zealand detected one single case today and immediately took the entire country to alert level 4 (complete shutdown). They get it: You only get one chance to stop this out.
 
Insain2
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
In my honest opinion, the whole WORLD should shut themselves off & lock the doors to Afghanistan & let Covid-19 finish the war.
Cleansing Afghanistan won't be that hard either cause there will be nothing but bodies/bones in that part of the desert, cause there won't be anyone left to bury or burn the bodies either.

Fark user imageView Full Size

Yupperz!!!!
 
Alphax [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MattytheMouse [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

W_Scarlet: MattytheMouse: MrBallou: Benevolent Misanthrope: MrBallou: Benevolent Misanthrope: Interesting how much right-wing authoritarians have in common, isn't it?

Are you sure you won't marry me?

Sorry, toots.  I'm just not good enough for you. *smooch*

A guy can dream...

You still have Matty. YOU ALL STILL HAVE MATTY!

... I heard that in his voice. You fiend. lol


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dyhchong
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Insain2: In my honest opinion, the whole WORLD should shut themselves off & lock the doors to Afghanistan & let Covid-19 finish the war.
Cleansing Afghanistan won't be that hard either cause there will be nothing but bodies/bones in that part of the desert, cause there won't be anyone left to bury or burn the bodies either.

[Fark user image 400x225] [View Full Size image _x_]
Yupperz!!!!


Uhh, I'm assuming this is facetious but if not.

It's deadly, but it's not, 'humanity won't survive' deadly. It's more, 'everyone will know at least someone who has died from it but we aren't really big fans of the "which of my friends or family will die" lottery'.
 
King of Monkeys
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

backhand.slap.of.reason: It doesn't surprise me, like the GOP, the Taliban are known for their deeply held Conservative beliefs.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Alphax: [Fark user image image 850x1423]


Well that settles it.  Let's go back and reoccupy Afghanistan.  But this time we have to do it FOREVER!  Or at least until the Taliban come around and learn the way of peace.  In the new age of Aquarius.

What's the over under on number of years it will take to transform Afghanistan into the Aquarian ideal?  Before the sun goes red giant?

I had suggested a long time ago evacuating all the women and letting Afghanistan be a sausage party state.  But that was ridiculed.  Is that back on the table?
 
Likwit
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

erik-k: AAAAGGGGHHHH: Be ironic/hilarious AF if the Covid ended up getting back into China to be spread around by the Taliban's new PRC BFFs.

[Fark user image 467x467]

Maybe you're thinking of Australia, where they're been pussyfooting around with stamping the virus out in Sydney all through two full months where almost every single day is a record number of cases.

In China, when the virus got in they immediately took action to stomp it out, locking down whole cities and ports and testing the entire population of large cities repeatedly in a single week to exterminate it. Sure enough, even though Sinovac has as good as no effect preventing transmission, China is on course to have it exterminated again nationwide by the end of august.

Meanwhile, Fortress New Zealand detected one single case today and immediately took the entire country to alert level 4 (complete shutdown). They get it: You only get one chance to stop this out.


You need a pliant populous and/or brutal authoritarianism. The US has neither. A bunch of pick up driving fatasses squawk about their freedom and there's not much we can do.
 
cman [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Alphax: [Fark user image 850x1423]


American's don't care. Post those stories all you want, they just dont care.

They've given up.
 
Likwit
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

cman: Alphax: [Fark user image 850x1423]

American's don't care. Post those stories all you want, they just dont care.

They've given up.


It really sucks, but what are we supposed to do? Occupy Afghanistan forever?
 
Alphax [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

AmbassadorBooze: Alphax: [Fark user image image 850x1423]

Well that settles it.  Let's go back and reoccupy Afghanistan.  But this time we have to do it FOREVER!  Or at least until the Taliban come around and learn the way of peace.  In the new age of Aquarius.

What's the over under on number of years it will take to transform Afghanistan into the Aquarian ideal?  Before the sun goes red giant?

I had suggested a long time ago evacuating all the women and letting Afghanistan be a sausage party state.  But that was ridiculed.  Is that back on the table?


Occupation won't work.  Evacuating the women?  Perhaps.. though there's some US states that may be worthy of that, too.  We're nearly a 100% Force Birth state in Missouri.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Likwit: cman: Alphax: [Fark user image 850x1423]

American's don't care. Post those stories all you want, they just dont care.

They've given up.

It really sucks, but what are we supposed to do? Occupy Afghanistan forever?


We should have evacuated all the women and made Afghan a sausage party state.

One of the ways to win a war is to take all the women.  The men cannot replenish their ranks through buggery, and in one generation the war is won.

Unless they figure out how 99 Hitler clones having butt sex with the 100th Hitler clone got it's butt pregnant and made Trump.  Then we are screwed.  If the Taliban can make TaliTrumps through butt pregnancy...
 
mojuba
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Majin_Buu: Benevolent Misanthrope: Interesting how much right-wing authoritarians have in common, isn't it?

Healthy, informed and upwardly mobile populations are harder to subjugate.


That's what gerrymandering is for
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Alphax: AmbassadorBooze: Alphax: [Fark user image image 850x1423]

Well that settles it.  Let's go back and reoccupy Afghanistan.  But this time we have to do it FOREVER!  Or at least until the Taliban come around and learn the way of peace.  In the new age of Aquarius.

What's the over under on number of years it will take to transform Afghanistan into the Aquarian ideal?  Before the sun goes red giant?

I had suggested a long time ago evacuating all the women and letting Afghanistan be a sausage party state.  But that was ridiculed.  Is that back on the table?

Occupation won't work.  Evacuating the women?  Perhaps.. though there's some US states that may be worthy of that, too.  We're nearly a 100% Force Birth state in Missouri.


Yes.  Wall off Missouri, and evacuate all the women.  Let nature takes its course.  When the sausage party is over portion out the land to loyal party member and repopulate the state with party members.
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

erik-k: Sure enough, even though Sinovac has as good as no effect preventing transmission, China is on course to have it exterminated again nationwide by the end of august.


Oh, you poor Summer Child you.

i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
Insain2
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

dyhchong: Insain2: In my honest opinion, the whole WORLD should shut themselves off & lock the doors to Afghanistan & let Covid-19 finish the war.
Cleansing Afghanistan won't be that hard either cause there will be nothing but bodies/bones in that part of the desert, cause there won't be anyone left to bury or burn the bodies either.

[Fark user image 400x225] [View Full Size image _x_]
Yupperz!!!!

Uhh, I'm assuming this is facetious but if not.

It's deadly, but it's not, 'humanity won't survive' deadly. It's more, 'everyone will know at least someone who has died from it but we aren't really big fans of the "which of my friends or family will die" lottery'.


Yeah I've had a family member ta die of Covid-19 just recently........

But they didn't live in a country that would cut off all aid towards this deadly disease  either.....!!!!!
 
ViolentEastCoastCity [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Ok. But like, do we think the Taliban leaders are vaccinated? The way our RWNJ asshole leaders are?
 
Displayed 42 of 42 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.