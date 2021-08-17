 Skip to content
 
(AL.com)   Alabama now only has 2 ICU beds available in entire state. Well, at least until next grandparent, parent, somebody's kid dies   (al.com) divider line
Smoking GNU
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Totally worth it for all that Lib Stigginit, amirite?
 
Aussie_As [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
the state has a net of only two ICU beds

So how many gross beds to they have in Alabama?
 
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Aussie_As: the state has a net of only two ICU beds

So how many gross beds to they have in Alabama?


Count up the republican voter registration numbers
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
You could free up a lot of beds by refusing to treat anti-vaxxers.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Aussie_As: the state has a net of only two ICU beds

So how many gross beds to they have in Alabama?


I was thinking that they were referring to a double hammock.
 
40 degree day
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Gov. Kay Ivey: "I want to be abundantly clear: there will be absolutely no statewide mandates, closures or the like."

Fark you Kay Ivey. You're letting your people die because of political fear. That is a failure to live up to the ideals of public service. That is you being craven and selfish.
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

40 degree day: Gov. Kay Ivey: "I want to be abundantly clear: there will be absolutely no statewide mandates, closures or the like."

Fark you Kay Ivey. You're letting your people die because of political fear. That is a failure to live up to the ideals of public service. That is you being craven and selfish.


And they'll be re-elected because of just that.
 
FatherChaos [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Tom Marvolo Bombadil: You could free up a lot of beds by refusing to treat anti-vaxxers.

[Fark user image 498x368] [View Full Size image _x_]


Unfortunately (as pointed out by others), not treating the disease leads to mutations. Thus, more variants. It's possible the Lambda variant is resistant to vaccines, so future variants could be as well.
 
Insain2
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

I don't remember what State it was but they had Zero beds available but they did have a Waiting list of over 500 for a hospital bed..........
 
