(AP News)   Boosters, engaged   (apnews.com)
16
Klivian
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Hey, at least we won't be throwing out vials anymore

...Right?
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
December it is then. Hopefully they can tweak it for Lambda, which should be in the on-deck circle by then.

/ or, at least Delta
 
kittyhas1000legs
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
A combination flu shot/Covid shot season?

Yall better not be biatchin about long lines at the pharmacy.
 
A Fark Handle
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Can't get the Gates microchip software update, if you ain't had the first one.

/that's science.
 
sniderman
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
A Fark Handle
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
There are engineering solutions we should be considering.
 
odinsposse
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I think that's what we've all been expecting. Now let's all agree that the dummies who charge in here with "proof" this is a terrible decision aren't even worth engaging with.
 
ssaoi
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

A Fark Handle: Can't get the Gates microchip software update, if you ain't had the first one.

/that's science.


As long as it doesn't blue screen...
 
Creoena
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
An announcement on the U.S. booster recommendation was expected as soon as this week, according to two people familiar with the matter who spoke to The Associated Press on the condition of anonymity to discuss internal deliberations.

It was expected this week?  Today is Tuesday, so is it not happening?  Are we all time traveling to Saturday?
 
Xythero [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
We should be focusing on getting everyone in the world their first shot, rather than giving people in rich countries a third.  It will save more lives in the long run.
 
freakdiablo
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
So the microchip batteries last 8 months? Got it.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
The more vaccines we have, the lower the vaccination rate will be...

And the antivaxxers will continue to die by the thousands every year.

Oh noes, anyway
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Xythero: We should be focusing on getting everyone in the world their first shot, rather than giving people in rich countries a third.  It will save more lives in the long run.


We can probably do both.
 
Xythero [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Prank Call of Cthulhu: Xythero: We should be focusing on getting everyone in the world their first shot, rather than giving people in rich countries a third.  It will save more lives in the long run.

We can probably do both.


There isn't enough vaccine to do both.
 
White_Scarf_Syndrome
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
This is just a ploy from Big Graphene.
 
A Fark Handle
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Xythero: Prank Call of Cthulhu: Xythero: We should be focusing on getting everyone in the world their first shot, rather than giving people in rich countries a third.  It will save more lives in the long run.

We can probably do both.

There isn't enough vaccine to do both.


We can make more...
 
