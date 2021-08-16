 Skip to content
(Twitter)   And then the school shutdowns began   (twitter.com) divider line
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
EvilEgg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
This has got to be very frustrating for potential school shooters. Imagine, being all prepped for your big day and finding out the school is closed for two weeks.   It would be enough to make you want to go on a shooting rampage, but you can't. Because no one is around to participate.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They are talking about shutting down work again, so that will be fun.
 
havocmike
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It was always going to happen this way. That false little glimmer of normal from late March - late June made us put our guard down, and for the dumbest and cruelest among us, it was an excuse to drop all pretense of even thinking about caring about this virus any more.
 
Fano
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

groppet: They are talking about shutting down work again, so that will be fun.


They won't shut my office down again now unless martial law were declared
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
School bus sized hearses.  Yellow is the new black.
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
I hate to be the one that has to point out the obvious but what in the ever loving motherf*ck did these motherf*cking f*cks motherf*cking expect?
 
makerofbadjokes
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

born_yesterday: I hate to be the one that has to point out the obvious but what in the ever loving motherf*ck did these motherf*cking f*cks motherf*cking expect?


Expertly said.  No cap.

Fano: groppet: They are talking about shutting down work again, so that will be fun.

They won't shut my office down again now unless martial law were declared


Or, you know, the gov just says stay the Fark home.  If your boss thinks your pay is worth risking jail time... might want to have a heart to heart.  With a knife.
 
A Fark Handle
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Vaccinate the children!
It's the only way.
 
cameroncrazy1984
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

born_yesterday: I hate to be the one that has to point out the obvious but what in the ever loving motherf*ck did these motherf*cking f*cks motherf*cking expect?


They expected the virus to kill Democrats because it started out in blue states and big cities. Once they form a narrative they can't change it.
 
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Fano: groppet: They are talking about shutting down work again, so that will be fun.

They won't shut my office down again now unless martial law were declared


You just jinxed it.

encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
Gaythiest Elitist
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Time to start boxing up some Aidens, Braedenns and Kaydyns.
 
A Fark Handle
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

cameroncrazy1984: born_yesterday: I hate to be the one that has to point out the obvious but what in the ever loving motherf*ck did these motherf*cking f*cks motherf*cking expect?

They expected the virus to kill Democrats because it started out in blue states and big cities. Once they form a narrative they can't change it.


Mass transit is a farking nightmare for public health. And where is there mass transit? In those farking whiney biatch ass urban smug liberal cities.
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

A Fark Handle: cameroncrazy1984: born_yesterday: I hate to be the one that has to point out the obvious but what in the ever loving motherf*ck did these motherf*cking f*cks motherf*cking expect?

They expected the virus to kill Democrats because it started out in blue states and big cities. Once they form a narrative they can't change it.

Mass transit is a farking nightmare for public health. And where is there mass transit? In those farking whiney biatch ass urban smug liberal cities.


Thank you for proving his point so thoroughly.
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

havocmike: It was always going to happen this way. That false little glimmer of normal from late March - late June made us put our guard down, and for the dumbest and cruelest among us, it was an excuse to drop all pretense of even thinking about caring about this virus any more.


Even decent people farked this one up. Our governor had done a great job managing the pandemic here, yet for some inexplicable reason he decided at the end of June to go on a George W. Bush-esque "Mission Accomplished" tour across WA state, celebrating re-opening. And now we are starting to see counties reinstate mask mandates as delta-variant cases rise. We did it y'all!!!
 
Insain2
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


I'm just gonna wait for the other Shoe to drop before I get too excited & before I will go to any SUPER SPREADER events!
Mask or no Mask......Vaccinated or no Vaccine I'll wait it out period & at Home!
 
Space Station Wagon
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

EvilEgg: This has got to be very frustrating for potential school shooters. Imagine, being all prepped for your big day and finding out the school is closed for two weeks.   It would be enough to make you want to go on a shooting rampage, but you can't. Because no one is around to participate.


Participate is the wrong word.
 
X-Geek
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

havocmike: It was always going to happen this way. That false little glimmer of normal from late March - late June made us put our guard down, and for the dumbest and cruelest among us, it was an excuse to drop all pretense of even thinking about caring about this virus any more.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BrerRobot
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
As long as live music is still a go all that matters.
 
uttertosh [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
B.. Bu.. But Sweden!!!

/sorry, couldn't help myself
 
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Jeremy coughed in class today. 🎶
 
