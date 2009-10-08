 Skip to content
(Defense One)   Picture of US C-17 helping refugees flee the Taliban is sure to inspire the next generation of United Airlines seating   (defenseone.com) divider line
67
67 Comments
ZAZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
At least they made it to the inside of the plane.
 
somedude210 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
An Air Mobility Command crew has just set the new passenger count record for a Boeing C-17A Globemaster III.
(The C17-A is rated for 134 paratroopers. This load is at least 3 times that weight.)

The crew is based in Biden's home state of Delaware.
https://t.co/sk8h3r4Jj6
 
Merltech [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Another Vietnam.

images.csmonitor.comView Full Size
 
somedude210 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Merltech: Another Vietnam.

[images.csmonitor.com image 850x566]


Except it isn't. The problem with the fall of Saigon was that Nixon could've ended the war when he had the opportunity to in 1969, he didn't, expanded the war into Cambodia and Laos, killed tens of thousands of more Americans, and ultimately didn't make a damn bit of difference for the outcome of the country.

Biden had 7 months, didn't lose a single American
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Either way.
That's a quagmire
 
AsparagusFTW [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ZAZ: At least they made it to the inside of the plane.


This.

Saw a vid yesterday where someone fell at least a few hundred feet. They were still holding on at take off.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is nothing, Israel once packed 1088 people on a single 747 when they evacuated jews from Ethiopia in 1991.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Mother of fark..
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Same energy:

Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


Considerably different results.
 
Ragin' Asian [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I know it's probably a one way trip, but I hope there are covert operations to get more out. Especially the translators and fixers who risked their lives and those of their families to assist American forces.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

United execs:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Avigdore
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Didn't see any COVID protection masks.
 
gar1013
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

somedude210: Merltech: Another Vietnam.

[images.csmonitor.com image 850x566]

Except it isn't. The problem with the fall of Saigon was that Nixon could've ended the war when he had the opportunity to in 1969, he didn't, expanded the war into Cambodia and Laos, killed tens of thousands of more Americans, and ultimately didn't make a damn bit of difference for the outcome of the country.

Biden had 7 months, didn't lose a single American


Lol.

What was Joe Biden up to from early 2009 to early 2017?
 
mjones73
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: I know it's probably a one way trip, but I hope there are covert operations to get more out. Especially the translators and fixers who risked their lives and those of their families to assist American forces.


I thought I read they are sending 3500 troops back in to protect the areas and work on that but I'd need to go find the article.
 
solokumba [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
And not one mask.
 
CarnySaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
So much for women and children first.
 
Avigdore
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Avigdore: Didn't see any COVID protection masks.


Oh wait, there's a handful. My mistake.
 
gar1013
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: Either way.
That's a quagmire


i.gifer.comView Full Size
 
swahnhennessy
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
A conspicuous lack of women.
 
olorin604
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

somedude210: An Air Mobility Command crew has just set the new passenger count record for a Boeing C-17A Globemaster III.
(The C17-A is rated for 134 paratroopers. This load is at least 3 times that weight.)

The crew is based in Biden's home state of Delaware.
https://t.co/sk8h3r4Jj6


I doubt the weight was a problem, it can carry M1s
 
TheReject [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

solokumba: And not one mask.


There is one, bottom left.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

swahnhennessy: A conspicuous lack of women.


What do you think the men are using as cushions?
 
kpaxoid
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I see a sewage problem.
 
gar1013
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

CarnySaur: So much for women and children first.


Why should that be?

Either you support gender equality or you don't.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I hope everyone that has any type of skills, technical, medical, engineering and whatever else it takes to run things GTFO so the taliban can figure out how to do stuff. But I did hear hoe they are trying to be a nicer taliban (HA) so people will stay and do things, how you going to get a bunch of fighters to organize a town?
 
gar1013
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

swahnhennessy: A conspicuous lack of women.


Your dreams of a refugee bride still elude you.
 
TheReject [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

swahnhennessy: A conspicuous lack of women.


There is one, bottom left.
 
kpaxoid
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

gar1013: somedude210: Merltech: Another Vietnam.

[images.csmonitor.com image 850x566]

Except it isn't. The problem with the fall of Saigon was that Nixon could've ended the war when he had the opportunity to in 1969, he didn't, expanded the war into Cambodia and Laos, killed tens of thousands of more Americans, and ultimately didn't make a damn bit of difference for the outcome of the country.

Biden had 7 months, didn't lose a single American

Lol.

What was Joe Biden up to from early 2009 to early 2017?


Um ... up against the military industrial complex?
 
kobrakai
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

gar1013: CarnySaur: So much for women and children first.

Why should that be?

Either you support gender equality or you don't.


No one likes you.
 
ZAZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

olorin604: I doubt the weight was a problem, it can carry M1s


Balance is a bigger problem.  If everybody moved to the back of the plane it would probably crash.  Shifting cargo caused a plane crash in Afghanistan in 2013.
 
gar1013
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

kpaxoid: gar1013: somedude210: Merltech: Another Vietnam.

[images.csmonitor.com image 850x566]

Except it isn't. The problem with the fall of Saigon was that Nixon could've ended the war when he had the opportunity to in 1969, he didn't, expanded the war into Cambodia and Laos, killed tens of thousands of more Americans, and ultimately didn't make a damn bit of difference for the outcome of the country.

Biden had 7 months, didn't lose a single American

Lol.

What was Joe Biden up to from early 2009 to early 2017?

Um ... up against the military industrial complex?


Lol. That's some pretty bad white knighting.
 
somedude210 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

gar1013: somedude210: Merltech: Another Vietnam.

[images.csmonitor.com image 850x566]

Except it isn't. The problem with the fall of Saigon was that Nixon could've ended the war when he had the opportunity to in 1969, he didn't, expanded the war into Cambodia and Laos, killed tens of thousands of more Americans, and ultimately didn't make a damn bit of difference for the outcome of the country.

Biden had 7 months, didn't lose a single American

Lol.

What was Joe Biden up to from early 2009 to early 2017?


Arguing with Obama that we needed to GTFO of Afghanistan.

Obama didn't listen.
 
TenJed_77
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

gar1013: somedude210: Merltech: Another Vietnam.

[images.csmonitor.com image 850x566]

Except it isn't. The problem with the fall of Saigon was that Nixon could've ended the war when he had the opportunity to in 1969, he didn't, expanded the war into Cambodia and Laos, killed tens of thousands of more Americans, and ultimately didn't make a damn bit of difference for the outcome of the country.

Biden had 7 months, didn't lose a single American

Lol.

What was Joe Biden up to from early 2009 to early 2017?


Being vice-president, you know a largely ceremonial position.
 
Closed_Minded_Bastage [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

gar1013: somedude210: Merltech: Another Vietnam.

[images.csmonitor.com image 850x566]

Except it isn't. The problem with the fall of Saigon was that Nixon could've ended the war when he had the opportunity to in 1969, he didn't, expanded the war into Cambodia and Laos, killed tens of thousands of more Americans, and ultimately didn't make a damn bit of difference for the outcome of the country.

Biden had 7 months, didn't lose a single American

Lol.

What was Joe Biden up to from early 2009 to early 2017?


The Vice President isn't the CiC, AND Joe was against Obama's surge in 2009. Read some history.
 
reveal101
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

ZAZ: olorin604: I doubt the weight was a problem, it can carry M1s

Balance is a bigger problem.  If everybody moved to the back of the plane it would probably crash.  Shifting cargo caused a plane crash in Afghanistan in 2013.


Then I hope those pilots get medals for bravery.

They saved a lot of lives at great personal risk to themselves.
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

ZAZ: olorin604: I doubt the weight was a problem, it can carry M1s

Balance is a bigger problem.  If everybody moved to the back of the plane it would probably crash.  Shifting cargo caused a plane crash in Afghanistan in 2013.


There are so many in there they can't move. It's like being on a Tokyo subway.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
These often fly in to Dobbins over my neighborhood.  They come in at a very low speed sometimes with the back door open.  I once waved to a guy standing in the open door on the back from my driveway and he waved back.

/got nothin'
 
phimuskapsi [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Merltech: Another Vietnam.

[images.csmonitor.com image 850x566]


Almost a carbon copy of the end of the war, from left equipment, to running for our lives in the final days.
 
CarnySaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

gar1013: CarnySaur: So much for women and children first.

Why should that be?

Either you support gender equality or you don't.


I don't know if responding to an arguably dumb take with an even dumber take makes sense, but here we are.
 
Dinodork
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

ZAZ: olorin604: I doubt the weight was a problem, it can carry M1s

Balance is a bigger problem.  If everybody moved to the back of the plane it would probably crash.  Shifting cargo caused a plane crash in Afghanistan in 2013.


That was a whole MRAP smashing through control cables and the rear pressure bulkhead but sure, totally like a toddler wandering around in the cabin.
 
TheReject [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Dinodork: ZAZ: olorin604: I doubt the weight was a problem, it can carry M1s

Balance is a bigger problem.  If everybody moved to the back of the plane it would probably crash.  Shifting cargo caused a plane crash in Afghanistan in 2013.

That was a whole MRAP smashing through control cables and the rear pressure bulkhead but sure, totally like a toddler wandering around in the cabin.


What if it's a really fat toddler
 
thehobbes
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

reveal101: ZAZ: olorin604: I doubt the weight was a problem, it can carry M1s

Balance is a bigger problem.  If everybody moved to the back of the plane it would probably crash.  Shifting cargo caused a plane crash in Afghanistan in 2013.

Then I hope those pilots get medals for bravery.

They saved a lot of lives at great personal risk to themselves.


People climbed the ramp as it was going up.. it'd have taken longer to grab some SPs or soldiers to clear the bay.

It's supposed in the manual about how many they can carry if needed
Supposedly got over 700 on a flight out of the Phillipines after a hurricane.

Yesterday they were using apache to buzz the runway to clear civilians...
 
PTP_Professor
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: These often fly in to Dobbins over my neighborhood.  They come in at a very low speed sometimes with the back door open.  I once waved to a guy standing in the open door on the back from my driveway and he waved back.

/got nothin'


Pretty sure Dobbins doesn't regularly see C-17s. Units based there fly C-130s. They usually fly over my house a few times a week.
 
Lvl 19 bureaucrat
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

kpaxoid: gar1013: somedude210: Merltech: Another Vietnam.

[images.csmonitor.com image 850x566]

Except it isn't. The problem with the fall of Saigon was that Nixon could've ended the war when he had the opportunity to in 1969, he didn't, expanded the war into Cambodia and Laos, killed tens of thousands of more Americans, and ultimately didn't make a damn bit of difference for the outcome of the country.

Biden had 7 months, didn't lose a single American

Lol.

What was Joe Biden up to from early 2009 to early 2017?

Um ... up against the military industrial complex?


wait, up against?
 
Surpheon
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

gar1013: somedude210: Merltech: Another Vietnam.

[images.csmonitor.com image 850x566]

Except it isn't. The problem with the fall of Saigon was that Nixon could've ended the war when he had the opportunity to in 1969, he didn't, expanded the war into Cambodia and Laos, killed tens of thousands of more Americans, and ultimately didn't make a damn bit of difference for the outcome of the country.

Biden had 7 months, didn't lose a single American

Lol.

What was Joe Biden up to from early 2009 to early 2017?


Telling anyone who'd listen Afghanistan was a hopeless clusterfark, as has been well documented from articles at that time.

https://www.nytimes.com/2009/10/14/wo​r​ld/14biden.html
"From the moment they took office, Mr. Biden has been Mr. Obama's in-house pessimist on Afghanistan, the strongest voice against further escalation of American forces there and the leading doubter of the president's strategy. It was a role that may have been lonely at first, but has attracted more company inside the White House as Mr. Obama rethinks the strategy he unveiled just seven months ago."
 
Opula
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

gar1013: CarnySaur: So much for women and children first.

Why should that be?

Either you support gender equality or you don't.


The point of women and children first isn't about gender anything, it's about breeding. Men die, and men die. Women/children die, and the future dies. You overly simpleminded fark.
 
flamark [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

PTP_Professor: Rapmaster2000: These often fly in to Dobbins over my neighborhood.  They come in at a very low speed sometimes with the back door open.  I once waved to a guy standing in the open door on the back from my driveway and he waved back.

/got nothin'

Pretty sure Dobbins doesn't regularly see C-17s. Units based there fly C-130s. They usually fly over my house a few times a week.


Are you sure that's not the C-5 flying over? When I worked across the street from Dobbin's runway we would get C-5s flying low overhead all the time. Bigger than C-17s.
 
fargin a
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I see bin laden in the very back.
 
Netrngr
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: I know it's probably a one way trip, but I hope there are covert operations to get more out. Especially the translators and fixers who risked their lives and those of their families to assist American forces.


That would be nice but if they aren't already in hiding, they most certainly are either dead or waiting to be so.
 
Lvl 19 bureaucrat
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Surpheon:Telling anyone who'd listen Afghanistan was a hopeless clusterfark, as has been well documented from articles at that time.

https://www.nytimes.com/2009/10/14/wor​ld/14biden.html
"From the moment they took office, Mr. Biden has been Mr. Obama's in-house pessimist on Afghanistan, the strongest voice against further escalation of American forces there and the leading doubter of the president's strategy. It was a role that may have been lonely at first, but has attracted more company inside the White House as Mr. Obama rethinks the strategy he unveiled just seven months ago."


So Biden plan was to push forward the date of this fiasco by a decade or so?
 
