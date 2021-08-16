 Skip to content
Want to learn to grow fruit trees, but too scared to start? Grow a pear and join the Fark Gardening Thread for Tuesday August 17, 2021
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
Nothing to report from up here, it's Week 2 of quarantine and I can't even see my garden.  The neighbor who tends it is leaving me veggies, though, so something must be going right.  How are you guys faring?
 
Kitty2.0 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
I need to know how to make money grow on trees.
 
Schlubbe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
My (better boy) tomatoes are starting to split. I always do well with yellow pear or cherry tomatoes, but the big ones I always seem to lose about mid August. Wat do(ing wrong)?
 
meat0918 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
I just planted some fall/winter crops today. Daikon radishes, kale, and some mixed greens. I'm gonna see if there are some winter cabbage starts out there for sale this weekend.

Pruned back my weed plants too, I was told they needed thinning to "promote good airflow". The CBD one was more full than the other and had a lot of sun starved leaves in the center of it. It's much better now. The THC I've been a little more attentive too though.

For the other garden plants. The beans are done, the zucchini up front is infested with stink bugs, and the tomatoes refuse to ripen more than one at a time. One of the shinshiato peppers fell over it is so loaded with peppers. The other peppers are golden too.

Cukes are too crazy to deal with. I've got too many, and no one is eating them, so I'm thinking of pulling them and the beans and putting a cover crop there.

I dug up the last of the potatoes. Yukon Golds. So farking tasty fresh from the ground, fried in a little butter and oil. I made a sausage gravy to go over them on Sunday.

lh3.googleusercontent.comView Full Size
 
whatshisname [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  

Schlubbe: My (better boy) tomatoes are starting to split. I always do well with yellow pear or cherry tomatoes, but the big ones I always seem to lose about mid August. Wat do(ing wrong)?


That's usually uneven watering. If they are used to it being dry and they get a big drenching the insides grow faster than the skin.
 
whatshisname [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
I dug my last potatoes, too. And trimmed the garlic. I'm going to have hundreds of tomatoes in a couple of weeks.

Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


I planted some late season carrots, beets and peas, too.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
I'm  planting pie cherries from seeds this fall.

My dad and I grafted a bunch of odd fruits on a tree in the back yard for various blossoms and surprise fruits.
He would stroll out with guests and ask if they could identify it.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
The tomato plant which was *actually* doing well has a problem and sadly I may end up with a loooot of green tomatoes. Cherry size.

What should I do when it comes to that point? Pickle them? Or any other good options?
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
i.redd.itView Full Size
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  

kdawg7736: [i.redd.it image 850x850]


And Disney is now suing that plant.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
scontent-lga3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  

puffy999: The tomato plant which was *actually* doing well has a problem and sadly I may end up with a loooot of green tomatoes. Cherry size.

What should I do when it comes to that point? Pickle them? Or any other good options?


Pickle them would be my first thought, since they're small.
Green tomato salsa.
Substitute them for tomatillos.
You could try cutting them in halves, then breading and frying them, for a lark.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
scontent-lga3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
lysdexic [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
The peas are about ready to harvest, though the plants themselves have been invaded by ridiculously tiny bugs. I've been knocking them off with spray, but they're too established.  So far they're leaving the wee potato alone.
Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size


Everything else seems fine. I'm experimenting with microgreens for the speed of harvesting. The bed of salad mix took forever to mature.

Fark user imageView Full Size


/zone 9b
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
The potatoes got too tight so not as big. Oh well.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Got one plant balanced but the pH on the other is still a bit high. Added lime and have done a couple neutral flushes. I've also started balancing my feeding better, keeping it a bit closer to neutral than it was before.
Ahh, the sophomore grow. Learning a lot more this year.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  

cretinbob: Got one plant balanced but the pH on the other is still a bit high. Added lime and have done a couple neutral flushes. I've also started balancing my feeding better, keeping it a bit closer to neutral than it was before.
Ahh, the sophomore grow. Learning a lot more this year.


F*cking 8am math classes...
 
Lunakki [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

meat0918: Cukes are too crazy to deal with. I've got too many, and no one is eating them


What?! What kind of household do you have there where no one will eat cucumbers? I'd probably eat at least one a day if I had them handy in a garden. Alas, that didn't work out for me this year.

I tried growing a lemon and lime tree once. They struggled for a long time, and got flowers several times but never any fruit. Then they died, as my plants usually do.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Fruit Tree
Youtube lBBeyHk8Gmw
 
meat0918 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

Lunakki: meat0918: Cukes are too crazy to deal with. I've got too many, and no one is eating them

What?! What kind of household do you have there where no one will eat cucumbers? I'd probably eat at least one a day if I had them handy in a garden. Alas, that didn't work out for me this year.

I tried growing a lemon and lime tree once. They struggled for a long time, and got flowers several times but never any fruit. Then they died, as my plants usually do.


i've had bad luck the last few years so I planted 4 Japanese cukes and 2 lemon. For a household of 3 people.

So many cucumbers!

The chickens love them at least.
 
rosekolodny [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

kdawg7736: [scontent-lga3-1.xx.fbcdn.net image 526x584]


And is apparently a boy.
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Fun fact: fig trees will produce fruit at nealy any size or age.

I absconded with some cuttings from a ghost town in Slovenia that had been overrun by its old crops. Stuck some fig cuttings in a pot an overwinter'd them inside. They are now about meter tall and setting fruit on the terrace.
 
sukotto
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Checkin them lockdown seedlings.... looks good.... (took the princess on a review of the garden)
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Canned 16 pints of ratatouille - yellow squash, tomatoes, and herbs from my garden; eggplant from garden + farmers market; rest of veggies from farmers market too.  Still want to fiddle with adjusting the recipe for the pressure canner but they came out fine.

Still getting plenty of cherry tomatoes; picked a few romas, and the big beefsteaks are juuuuuust about ready.

The bees are going nuts now that my oregano and thyme have flowered.  Between that, the coneflower prairie in the back yard, and a bunch of big rose of sharon bushes, I'm making a hive very happy.

Going to start picking green beans, too.  We'll see how much I get, I'm want to weigh them so I can judge in the future how many rows to plant.  They occupy the entirety of a 4'x8' raised bed.

I did a bunch of weeding over the weekend; I really let stuff get away from me over the last two or three weeks.  Also emptied out half of the compost bin, I'll finish weeding one section of the main garden and get that rototilled in over the next week or two, then get a fall crop of greens sowed.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

puffy999: The tomato plant which was *actually* doing well has a problem and sadly I may end up with a loooot of green tomatoes. Cherry size.

What should I do when it comes to that point? Pickle them? Or any other good options?


You can turn green tomatoes into a form of mincemeat pie filling and can it or freeze it.  An old friend from New England used to do that.  I see a bunch of recipes online.
 
CatRevenge [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

lysdexic: The peas are about ready to harvest, though the plants themselves have been invaded by ridiculously tiny bugs. I've been knocking them off with spray, but they're too established.  So far they're leaving the wee potato alone.
[Fark user image 425x239][Fark user image 425x239]

Everything else seems fine. I'm experimenting with microgreens for the speed of harvesting. The bed of salad mix took forever to mature.

[Fark user image 425x239]

/zone 9b


I bought a bundle of stuff for growing microgreens, that has been fun.   My favorite so far has been sunflower.  They add a nice flavor to salads and sandwiches.   The kit came with hydroponic growing pads, so i don't have to mess with soil.

The outside garden seems to have the summer blues.  We've been getting lots of rain at least.   Still eyeing those cantaloupe.   Had to look up when to harvest, because I've never been successful with those before.
 
Spawn_of_Cthulhu
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I have an apple tree.  I don't know what kind of apples.  They are small and I think they are already ripe as they are falling off the tree.  Very tart.  How can I find out what kind of apples they are?
 
BeadHack [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

meat0918: I just planted some fall/winter crops today. Daikon radishes, kale, and some mixed greens. I'm gonna see if there are some winter cabbage starts out there for sale this weekend.

Pruned back my weed plants too, I was told they needed thinning to "promote good airflow". The CBD one was more full than the other and had a lot of sun starved leaves in the center of it. It's much better now. The THC I've been a little more attentive too though.

For the other garden plants. The beans are done, the zucchini up front is infested with stink bugs, and the tomatoes refuse to ripen more than one at a time. One of the shinshiato peppers fell over it is so loaded with peppers. The other peppers are golden too.

Cukes are too crazy to deal with. I've got too many, and no one is eating them, so I'm thinking of pulling them and the beans and putting a cover crop there.

I dug up the last of the potatoes. Yukon Golds. So farking tasty fresh from the ground, fried in a little butter and oil. I made a sausage gravy to go over them on Sunday.

[lh3.googleusercontent.com image 456x607]


I have plenty ofarkes also. Found a recipe for cucumber jelly I'll try this week. Been eating a lot of cucumber tomato salad up to this point.
 
holdmybones
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Lunakki: meat0918: Cukes are too crazy to deal with. I've got too many, and no one is eating them

What?! What kind of household do you have there where no one will eat cucumbers? I'd probably eat at least one a day if I had them handy in a garden. Alas, that didn't work out for me this year.

I tried growing a lemon and lime tree once. They struggled for a long time, and got flowers several times but never any fruit. Then they died, as my plants usually do.


I started indoor key lime and meyer lemon trees last year. My key limes never grew larger than dimes and were full of seeds (they would fall off the branch). It's flowering now but once it's done I may move it to a bigger pot to give it room to grow.

The lemons are present and good sized but have been green for about five months. Im starting to realize they aren't going to fully ripen but don't want to do anything just in case. Again, I'll probably move to another pot to give the tree room to grow.

I'm also about to move them back inside after a summer of colorado sun.
 
Supadope
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I got a nice cantaloupe before the farking squirrels did!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
outtatowner [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Kitty2.0: I need to know how to make money grow on trees.


Grow fruit, make wine.
 
Supadope
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Farking squirrels!!!

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Lee451
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
The passionflower a are growing all over the place. The Lady Magareth is starting to bloom. I've gotten a few spaghetti squash (I tossed a few seeds I saved from one I cooked last year out back) and they are tasty with some Iirish butter and garlic.

Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size


And finally, my guard:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LoneCoon [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I got three pounds of tomatoes out of the garden yesterday. My cherry tomato plant has now vined out to take over all the tomato cages on its side, clung to the fence and is now trying to take up residence in the other row of tomatoes.

Also: Burpee's tomato cages are awesome.I recommend them entirely.
 
Anoria [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Supadope: Farking squirrels!!!

[Fark user image 425x535]
[Fark user image 422x750]


As I pulled up in front of my house after work last night, a squirrel was running across the street with something red and orange in its mouth. I actually yelled "that's one of MY peaches, you little bastard!" as I threw the car in park and chased it across the neighbor's yard. I think it laughed at me.

I don't think any of the ones still on the tree are going to have a chance to ripen without similar things happening :( starting to think I should just pull off anything that doesn't look green anymore and let it soften on the windowsill.
 
Anoria [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
CatRevenge:
I bought a bundle of stuff for growing microgreens, that has been fun.   My favorite so far has been sunflower.  They add a nice flavor to salads and sandwiches.   The kit came with hydroponic growing pads, so i don't have to mess with soil.

Just curious, was it a HAMAMA kit? Their owners came to do an in-person sales pitch at the garden store I was working at in 2017 and we started carrying their stuff. I always wished them well and thought the idea was neat, but couldn't justify the cost (of that or much of anything else) while paying rent for a studio apartment in the Bay Area.
 
hughesrep
‘’ 1 minute ago  
So many cucumbers, green beans, and hot peppers.

Two of the four tomatoe plants got taken out by a hail storm. Yellow cherry tomatoes and Roma's are going strong though.

I planted Concord grape plants this spring.  Trellised up and spreading like crazy, probably a couple of years before any fruit though.

Five blueberry bushes we planted this year got a few blueberries on them, that was unexpected. Just letting them go crazy until I prune them late next winter.

Time to start thinking about fall veggie plantings here in NJ.
 
