(Institute for Policy Studies)   That's 5.5 TRILLION...with a 'T'   (ips-dc.org) divider line
48
    More: Interesting, Wealth, world's billionaires, global billionaires, Poverty, percent tax, wealth surge, pandemic gains, national governments  
•       •       •

(16 Aug 2021 at 10:02 PM)



48 Comments     (+0 »)
Picklehead [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nobody should have that much wealth while millions live in poverty. If it wasn't for workers, they wouldn't have that kind of money.

CEOs are getting paid too much. There shouldn't be that much disparity in wages where the bottom workers are living near the poverty level while they live in luxury.
 
duppy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The one-time tax on that obscene windfall alone could vaccinate every adult on Earth, pay all unemployed persons $20,000 -- and STILL leave super-rich $55 billion extra to fart around with outer space LARPing or whatever.
 
SoupGuru [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just remember, someday, if you work hard enough, they could gain another trillion.
 
valenumr
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
I've kept saying that the biggest thing nobody is paying attention to during this pandemic is the massive transfer of wealth. Somebody is noticing finally, I guess.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

SoupGuru: Just remember, someday, if you work hard enough, they could gain another trillion.


Yeah right.  Like people are willing to work hard these days.
 
Ktonos
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Obligatory:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kudayta [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

duppy: The one-time tax on that obscene windfall alone could vaccinate every adult on Earth, pay all unemployed persons $20,000 -- and STILL leave super-rich $55 billion extra to fart around with outer space LARPing or whatever.


Or we could've stayed in Afghanistan for 40 more years.  Which, let's face it, is where the money would've gone.
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Liberals dont understand hard work ethic. Bezos was able to single handedly build a trillion dollar empire from the ground up by rolling up his sleeves and accepting hundreds of thousands of dollars from his parents.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Cue the cucks who carry water for companies.
ForShameSLP.mp4
 
emonk
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
It takes money to make money.  A trillion in the bank, even at only 2% interest is....ummm...calculator puked.
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

kudayta: duppy: The one-time tax on that obscene windfall alone could vaccinate every adult on Earth, pay all unemployed persons $20,000 -- and STILL leave super-rich $55 billion extra to fart around with outer space LARPing or whatever.

Or we could've stayed in Afghanistan for 40 more years.  Which, let's face it, is where the money would've gone.


I'm sick of liberals making shiat up to suit their narrative. That's 10 years in Afghanistan, tops.
 
TomDooley
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Picklehead: Nobody should have that much wealth while millions live in poverty. If it wasn't for workers, they wouldn't have that kind of money.

CEOs are getting paid too much. There shouldn't be that much disparity in wages where the bottom workers are living near the poverty level while they live in luxury.


They could care less about the wealth.  It's about the power.  Power obtained from exploiting both workers and resources.
 
rga184
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Picklehead: Nobody should have that much wealth while millions live in poverty. If it wasn't for workers, they wouldn't have that kind of money.

CEOs are getting paid too much. There shouldn't be that much disparity in wages where the bottom workers are living near the poverty level while they live in luxury.


I think we do need a worldwide 90 percent tax on income above a certain amount, say, 10 million.  Could even make the first year an exception, so that lottery winners keep their millions, but after that,anything else someone like Bezos makes goes to the treasury.of whatever county he's in.
 
kudayta [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

foo monkey: kudayta: duppy: The one-time tax on that obscene windfall alone could vaccinate every adult on Earth, pay all unemployed persons $20,000 -- and STILL leave super-rich $55 billion extra to fart around with outer space LARPing or whatever.

Or we could've stayed in Afghanistan for 40 more years.  Which, let's face it, is where the money would've gone.

I'm sick of liberals making shiat up to suit their narrative. That's 10 years in Afghanistan, tops.


My bad.
 
Wings4Marie
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Well, guess I better set for another day of work. Kudos to them for their success. Doesn't change my reality though so no point in getting fired up and losing sleep over their bank balance. Life goes on.
 
guinsu
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Didn't Congress give Wall Street like 3.5 trillion at the start of the pandemic with pretty much no questions asked?  There's a huge chunk of it right there, Amazon didn't even need to sell anything, we just transferred it right over to the wealthy.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Wings4Marie: Well, guess I better set for another day of work. Kudos to them for their success. Doesn't change my reality though so no point in getting fired up and losing sleep over their bank balance. Life goes on.


🙄
 
The Brains
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: SoupGuru: Just remember, someday, if you work hard enough, they could gain another trillion.

Yeah right.  Like people are willing to work hard these days.


LOL.
That was likely written by someone who works at a desk
 
DOCTORD000M
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Feed the rich to the homeless.

/kind of kidding
//kind of
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Leavejeffbezosalone.jpeg
 
howdoibegin
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

rga184: Picklehead: Nobody should have that much wealth while millions live in poverty. If it wasn't for workers, they wouldn't have that kind of money.

CEOs are getting paid too much. There shouldn't be that much disparity in wages where the bottom workers are living near the poverty level while they live in luxury.

I think we do need a worldwide 90 percent tax on income above a certain amount, say, 10 million.  Could even make the first year an exception, so that lottery winners keep their millions, but after that,anything else someone like Bezos makes goes to the treasury.of whatever county he's in.


The numbers are not nearly as important as yes, we need a unilateral global tax policy, otherwise there will always be places for kajillionaires and their ninja lawyer accountants to dodge taxes.
 
ImOscar
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Ktonos: Obligatory:

[Fark user image 700x1124]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
invictus2
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
cdn.geekwire.comView Full Size



But, my penis rocket
 
Rogue Surf
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

valenumr: I've kept saying that the biggest thing nobody is paying attention to during this pandemic is the massive transfer of wealth. Somebody is noticing finally, I guess.


I've been saying since Y2K that Bush just "gave tax cuts to the rich" and then Trump gave "Tax cuts to the rich" and that is the Republican strategy since ..well.. forever!  Rinse, repeat, repeat, repeat!
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I'm glad you pointed that out in a print story.  I almost thought you wrote Brillion.
 
hlehmann
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Any person that has over a billion dollars needs to have their appendages chopped off, one by one, until they no longer have a billion dollars.  How they reach that threshold is, of course, entirely up to them.  I'm not an ogre after all.
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
And that rhymes with "P" and that stands for pool. That stands for pool!

Our children's children gonna have trouble, trouble, trouble, trouble.
 
MBooda
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Call me when we're talking about Brazilians.
 
hlehmann
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
A trillion here, a trillion there, and pretty soon you're talking real money.
 
WTP 2
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
all you need is a friend in the government and stock in mask companies...!!
 
137 Is An Excellent Time
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
You guys know how paper wealth works, right?

If you guys really think $5.5T of gold bullion just appears in these people's safes, you're hilariously uneducated.

Hint: A 1998 Acura Integra just recently sold for over $100k, but those dudes in the poor areas of town driving Integras aren't driving around $100k of wealth.

This money is due to the fact that people decided GameStop was worth 20x what it actually is and bid accordingly. Those with shares of GME - on paper - were very wealthy - for a time.

Today, they aren't as wealthy as they were in early January.
 
Be polite walk on the right
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Because there's one Fraternity on this planet

/an' you ain't in it
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

RolfBlitzer: Leavejeffbezosalone.jpeg


FTBHMF!
 
meanmutton
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

kudayta: duppy: The one-time tax on that obscene windfall alone could vaccinate every adult on Earth, pay all unemployed persons $20,000 -- and STILL leave super-rich $55 billion extra to fart around with outer space LARPing or whatever.

Or we could've stayed in Afghanistan for 40 more years.  Which, let's face it, is where the money would've gone.


Afghanistan wasn't nearly that expensive.
 
137 Is An Excellent Time
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
PS. If all the liberals wanna really hurt the billionaires, fire sale all the stocks in your 401k's for $0 at the same time.

Agree all those holdings are worth nothing. A share of Amazon? Worthless. A share of Facebook? Worthless. A share of Apple? Bupkis.

Set the sell order at $0 and watch as Jeff Bezos loses $150B overnight as everyone panic sells their holdings due to automatic trigger events.

Make him cry. Go on. Do it.
 
meanmutton
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

foo monkey: kudayta: duppy: The one-time tax on that obscene windfall alone could vaccinate every adult on Earth, pay all unemployed persons $20,000 -- and STILL leave super-rich $55 billion extra to fart around with outer space LARPing or whatever.

Or we could've stayed in Afghanistan for 40 more years.  Which, let's face it, is where the money would've gone.

I'm sick of liberals making shiat up to suit their narrative. That's 10 years in Afghanistan, tops.


It was about $900 billion spent there in the past 20 years and it was heavily weighted early on. Keeping 10,000 soldiers there doing next to nothing except making sure women had rights and kids could get educated wouldn't have cost us much at all.
 
Be polite walk on the right
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Is Kayne still krying?
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

meanmutton: foo monkey: kudayta: duppy: The one-time tax on that obscene windfall alone could vaccinate every adult on Earth, pay all unemployed persons $20,000 -- and STILL leave super-rich $55 billion extra to fart around with outer space LARPing or whatever.

Or we could've stayed in Afghanistan for 40 more years.  Which, let's face it, is where the money would've gone.

I'm sick of liberals making shiat up to suit their narrative. That's 10 years in Afghanistan, tops.

It was about $900 billion spent there in the past 20 years and it was heavily weighted early on. Keeping 10,000 soldiers there doing next to nothing except making sure women had rights and kids could get educated wouldn't have cost us much at all.


My bad.
 
Joshudan [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I got my pitchfork, let's go!
 
maudibjr [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Good luck with that think tank weenies.  The taco bell of academics
 
thisisyourbrainonFark
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
"Let me tell you about the very rich. They are different from you and me."

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
frankb00th
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

duppy: The one-time tax on that obscene windfall alone could vaccinate every adult on Earth, pay all unemployed persons $20,000 -- and STILL leave super-rich $55 billion extra to fart around with outer space LARPing or whatever.


Obscene is the only word that can be used here
 
carkiller
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I have it on good authority from several prominent internet economists that once somebody gets rich enough, they don't have any actual money anymore, so this proposal is pointless. Suck it, proles.
 
SirGunslinger
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

137 Is An Excellent Time: You guys know how paper wealth works, right?

If you guys really think $5.5T of gold bullion just appears in these people's safes, you're hilariously uneducated.

Hint: A 1998 Acura Integra just recently sold for over $100k, but those dudes in the poor areas of town driving Integras aren't driving around $100k of wealth.

This money is due to the fact that people decided GameStop was worth 20x what it actually is and bid accordingly. Those with shares of GME - on paper - were very wealthy - for a time.

Today, they aren't as wealthy as they were in early January.


There are people who understand how investment markets and fiat currency work. You however... do not.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
We should all vote for a candidate that will embrace the collective, and collectivise the billionairs.  Have them join the collective, or let them enjoy their money by themselves.  Have the collective stop giving them services.  Stop farking them.  Stop selling them food.  Stop working for them.  Let them have their money and let them eat the money.  Let them make a fifi rag from the money so they can fark the money.

Get a full on collectivist nominated, and I will vote for it.

Not a half measure collectivist.  FULL ON BORG.  We must collectivize the machines too.

Problem solved.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

SoupGuru: Just remember, someday, if you work hard enough, they could gain another trillion.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
brilett
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
derpes_simplex
‘’ less than a minute ago  
A rising tide lifts all Bezos
 
Displayed 48 of 48 comments

