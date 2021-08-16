 Skip to content
(Axios)   While everybody is busy playing armchair general today officials issued an official shortage declaration for Lake Mead, triggering water cuts to the drought-stricken Southwest   (axios.com) divider line
    News, Colorado River, Glen Canyon Dam, first time, water shortage, series of water allocation cuts, Lake Powell, Lake Mead, worst drought of this century  
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I blame vegans.

No, wait!  Biden!  It's Biden's fault!
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
West be farking farked
 
rukie [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
If they wouldn't grow so much damn lettuce in a desert..
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: I blame vegas.


FTFY
 
Shostie [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: I blame vegans.

No, wait!  Biden!  It's Biden's fault!


img-s-msn-com.akamaized.netView Full Size
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
i1.sndcdn.comView Full Size


YOU LIVE IN A DESERT! MOVE TO WHERE THE FOOD IS!
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I'm not expecting to grow flowers in the desert
 
kkinnison [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Not one person is surprised by this.  It was never a matter of if, but when
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Galt's Gulch country?
 
Wanebo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I miss Sam.
 
revrendjim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
My sister lives in Tucson. It was one of the places I was considering for my retirement. Was.

/greater Portland area or Willamette Valley are n the running now.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
So long and thanks for all the avocados...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
luna1580 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
this seems like rather big deal.

BUT, just like the current state of afghanistan, should surprise exactly zero people who have been paying attention for the last 20 (or even 10) years.

don't make farms the dessert. don't build massive cities in the dessert.

don't think the middle east isn't extremely culturally different from the usa. don't think the taliban is on your side when you invite them to camp david.
 
HedlessChickn [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I guess I won't be going to New Vegas then.
 
luna1580 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
gah! not in the desert.

and certainly not in the dessert!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
aleister_greynight [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Under the water allocation cuts, Nevada will lose about 7% of its allocation, or 21,000 acre-feet of water.

If I remember rightly, article about this last week also mentioned that this won't effect NV because they already use less water than the reduced amount.
 
syrynxx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Hope;fully they've still got plenty of fermented honey.
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

aleister_greynight: Under the water allocation cuts, Nevada will lose about 7% of its allocation, or 21,000 acre-feet of water.

If I remember rightly, article about this last week also mentioned that this won't effect NV because they already use less water than the reduced amount.


Fewer.
 
buttercat [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Things seem so bleak.

Reminds me of the 70s.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Maybe stop trying to grow sh*t in the sand?
Arizona is not farmland.
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Not just water deliveries but power too.

Nothing in the West is sustainable. We have to end this idea of 'sustainable growth'.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Good.
Drain it
 
Forty-Three [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"There is not sufficient water to supply these lands."

~John Wesley Powell, 1893

/yes, that Powell - the one the lake is named after.
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Begun, the water wars have.
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mofa: aleister_greynight: Under the water allocation cuts, Nevada will lose about 7% of its allocation, or 21,000 acre-feet of water.

If I remember rightly, article about this last week also mentioned that this won't effect NV because they already use less water than the reduced amount.

Fewer.


Calm down. Just because he disagrees with you, no need to call him a Nazi.
 
4seasons85! [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I blame the almonds. But I like almonds so I'm conflicted.
 
WillofJ2
‘’ 1 hour ago  

4seasons85!: I blame the almonds. But I like almonds so I'm conflicted.


Was coming to say this
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 1 hour ago  
assets.bigcartel.com
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Looks like Flyover is about to be the cultural capitol of the world!
 
Lumber Jack Off
‘’ 1 hour ago  

buttercat: Things seem so bleak.

Reminds me of the 70s.



an unpopular war ended and questions of what was the point
environmental disasters
right wing extremism on the rise
a looming energy crisis and
a disgraced president
a nation divided
to name a few

can't imagine what the similarities might be.
 
Bonzo_1116
‘’ 1 hour ago  

rukie: If they wouldn't grow so much damn lettuce in a desert..


Do you eat salad in December?
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

4seasons85!: I blame the almonds. But I like almonds so I'm conflicted.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs
‘’ 1 hour ago  

LordOfThePings: 4seasons85!: I blame the almonds. But I like almonds so I'm conflicted.

[Fark user image image 850x469]


They might lose fewer members if they stopped sitting on train tracks.
 
137 Is An Excellent Time
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe stop settling desert regions, you numpties? Or better yet, stop trying to grow everything in California because it's pretty obvious Mother Nature doesn't agree with your idea that it's the "most fertile place on Earth".

We can grow almonds in Ohio. We can farm beef in Indiana. We can collect milk and make cheese in Wisconsin and nobody needs year-round table grapes.

Or just die of thirst. I really don't care.
 
MarciusDecimus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I had the opportunity to tour the entire country west of the mississippi for a couple of months recently. The lack of water is staggering when you see the high water marks on the reservoirs. But then, when i went into the flat lands, i saw rows and rows and rows of high water consuming fruits and vegetables, giant manicured lawns, pools, and people upon people upon people.  And people keep moving to these areas. This trend is not gonna change. The earth aint making more water, and we are just consuming more and more (i know that is a simple way to put it, but the gist is accurate in y opinion).

If i was living in the southwest, i really do think i would have to leave. Stay, and you will suffer at some point and if you stay too long, the housing market is gonna collapse on you when the exodus occurs. At the very least i would sell the home and go over to renting.

We are going to ignore this like we do every other major problem until there is nothing more that can be done and nature forces our hand. Maybe not in my lifetime, but the southwest is gonna collapse because of water shortages.
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Right now, someone is blowing the dust off of some old desalination plant plans.
 
137 Is An Excellent Time
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bonzo_1116: rukie: If they wouldn't grow so much damn lettuce in a desert..

Do you eat salad in December?


Sure, my local greenhouse in northern Ohio sells fresh lettuce year round. Even when there's 3 feet of snow on the ground!

Are you really this sense or do you not know greenhouses are a thing?
 
TomD9938
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hopefully this leads to the eventual dismantling of that monstrosity.

/ all dams are bad
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This has totally blindsided the country.  No one could have predicted this, or saw it coming.
 
MarciusDecimus
‘’ 1 hour ago  

RolfBlitzer: Looks like Flyover is about to be the cultural capitol of the world!


flyover aint doing much better tbh. There are numerous reports of the groundwater being at record lows in bread basket states and folks having to dig new wells real deep. Great lakes region and the Appalachian mountain areas are doing good though, but not the flyover.
 
solokumba [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Dr. Strangelove - Precious Bodily Fluids
Youtube rKR32ImWYzw
 
whither_apophis
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

WillofJ2: 4seasons85!: I blame the almonds. But I like almonds so I'm conflicted.

Was coming to say this


Almond trees don't need much water, but if you give them lots of water they make dirty big harvests which the farmers like

/same for pistachios
 
WillofJ2
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

whither_apophis: WillofJ2: 4seasons85!: I blame the almonds. But I like almonds so I'm conflicted.

Was coming to say this

Almond trees don't need much water, but if you give them lots of water they make dirty big harvests which the farmers like

/same for pistachios


What about weed?
 
KodosZardoz
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Vegas baby! We're number 1! We're number 1!


/good thing I'm developing a stillsuit.
//already started drinking my own urine.
 
Mock26
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Wait, what? There is an entire lake filled with mead, and its level is dropping? This truly is a national crisis!
 
phishrace
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Reading TFA and the comments in this thread is giving me a sinking feeling.

prd-wret.s3.us-west-2.amazonaws.comView Full Size
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

buttercat: Things seem so bleak.

Reminds me of the 70s.


With way worse music though.
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Weatherkiss: [i1.sndcdn.com image 500x500]

YOU LIVE IN A DESERT! MOVE TO WHERE THE FOOD IS!


yanno what's weird is that he eventually ran into a fence o_o
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

WillofJ2: whither_apophis: WillofJ2: 4seasons85!: I blame the almonds. But I like almonds so I'm conflicted.

Was coming to say this

Almond trees don't need much water, but if you give them lots of water they make dirty big harvests which the farmers like

/same for pistachios

What about weed?


It sucks up too much water to grow.  Sorry.
 
scalpod
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

revrendjim: My sister lives in Tucson. It was one of the places I was considering for my retirement. Was.

/greater Portland area or Willamette Valley are n the running now.


Don't bother, we've been overrun by flaming redneck COVID zombies and super-double-secret-probation ANTIFA.
 
