(MLive.com)   Cedar Point coaster was a hit   (mlive.com) divider line
35
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
"An Ohio Department of Agriculture inspector was onsite at Cedar Point on Sunday, "

Red states never change.  Nor improve.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
A new law, implemented this year in response to a fatality at the Ohio State Fair in 2017, requires all roller coasters to be inspected twice per year.

OK, good.

An Ohio Department of Agriculture inspector was onsite at Cedar Point on Sunday

Well, there's your problem.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I'm surprised they don't have their own EMTs.
 
null [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

No see they have been the department in charge of inspecting roller coasters and fair rides for decades.

At least we have a government body in Ohio for that task, unlike a lot of other states.
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Top Thrill Dragster never works when I'm there.  Always broken down.
 
labman [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I love dragster.  It's a one trick pony, but it's one hell of a trick.

Millennium Force is a better ride, though.
 
UberNeuman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
king of vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
NOPE
 
Trocadero
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
El_Dan
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mulch is agricultural.
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So does the lady get to keep the metal disc?
 
Joshudan [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I just learned about Cedar Point. Was trying to convince my son to go.

Please nobody tell him, OK?
 
Begoggle
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: "An Ohio Department of Agriculture inspector was onsite at Cedar Point on Sunday, "

Red states never change.  Nor improve.


Ohio is solidly purple and always has been.
Which makes it worse in some ways.
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"It looked like a metal disc flying through the air"

They did say "coaster". What did you expect?
 
greatgodyoshi [BareFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Going to CP tomorrow, but I don't ride the coasters, as I hate waiting in line for them. We go for my 6 year old to ride the smaller stuff. Tomorrow's the last hurrah before he starts 1st grade, and we're bringing his friend as a treat. I guess we'll set up spotters and hope we can all duck quickly. Maybe practice while he's in line. Just randomly shout "Duck!" and see how he reacts.
 
27 With Dadbod Though
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Deja vu all over again
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
That looks like Kingda Ka.

In other words:

king of vegas: NOPE
 
bayoukitty [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Love that ride. Hope that woman will be OK, but damn.
 
daffy
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I can't do to many rides like that anymore. That sounds a bit to exiting.
 
Ragin' Asian [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Why the hell is anyone going to an amusement park right now, much less Cedar Point? It's one of the worst to which I've ever been. Kennywood at least has decent food and they don't frisk you too closely for a flask.
 
khatores
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

State Departments of Agriculture handle a lot of miscellaneous stuff. For example, they inspect gas pumps in Florida. Nikki Fried is currently in charge at the FL DoA and has been a frequent critic of Ron DeSantis.
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

"The crop rows are even and productive. ROLL ON!!!"
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I worked at an amusement park that Cedar Point owned. You didn't walk outside to go into the park to work when the coaster was coming. If you were lucky it was just bouncy balls raining down at worst. A lot of times it was a skeeball and one lady waiting in line for another ride got hit by one.
 
akya [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Interesting.  At first I thought it was odd for the state to put the roller coaster inspector in the department of agriculture, but now that I've read some explanations from people, I'm beginning to Cedar Point.
 
MBooda
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I don't Cedar Point of all this.
 
Boondock3806
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

She's also gas pump lady.
 
Chris Crude
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

cretinbob: I'm surprised they don't have their own EMTs.


They do. They ride a golf cart to the accident, then transport the injured to the nearest gate so a regular ambulance doesn't have to go all through the park.
They also have park security with a jail. I spent an hour in it back in 1990 for underage drinking in the parking lot. They pressed charges and I had to wait for the local police to come and write a ticket.
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
At least she wasn't decapitated.
 
MBooda
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Sandusky, Ohio. Type of government: City Commission
Commissioners:
Dennis E. Murray (D)
Micheal Meinzer (R)
Blake A. Harris (D)
C. Wesley Poole (D)
Naomi R. Twine (D)
David Waddington (D)

Ohio's 9th congressional district
Representative: Marcy Kaptur (D)
 
khatores
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Chris Crude: cretinbob: I'm surprised they don't have their own EMTs.

They do. They ride a golf cart to the accident, then transport the injured to the nearest gate so a regular ambulance doesn't have to go all through the park.
They also have park security with a jail. I spent an hour in it back in 1990 for underage drinking in the parking lot. They pressed charges and I had to wait for the local police to come and write a ticket.


That must be interesting to disclose when getting a job.

"Your disclosures say you spent time in jail...where?"
"At an amusement park."
"Ok...I think I understand. Those types of 'jails' aren't really what we mean, but...thanks for being comprehensive, I guess?"
"Well, it's more of a detention area."
"Suuuuure...yeah...I've been in a few of those myself."
"You have?"
"Yeah...and for $230/hr, it was totally worth it!"
"Oh, I don't think...no...that's not the kind that..."
"Heh heh heh...wanna get drinks later?"
"Yeah, sure. And visit a dungeon after that?"
"It's a date."
"Oh yeah."
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

greatgodyoshi: Going to CP tomorrow, but I don't ride the coasters, as I hate waiting in line for them. We go for my 6 year old to ride the smaller stuff. Tomorrow's the last hurrah before he starts 1st grade, and we're bringing his friend as a treat. I guess we'll set up spotters and hope we can all duck quickly. Maybe practice while he's in line. Just randomly shout "Duck!" and see how he reacts.


Have a good time
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Big machines
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Chris Crude: cretinbob: I'm surprised they don't have their own EMTs.

They do. They ride a golf cart to the accident, then transport the injured to the nearest gate so a regular ambulance doesn't have to go all through the park.
They also have park security with a jail. I spent an hour in it back in 1990 for underage drinking in the parking lot. They pressed charges and I had to wait for the local police to come and write a ticket.


Ok, so poor reporting
 
frankb00th
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Euthanasia Roller Coaster DISTURBING REAL POV
Youtube 6y1NB3Hp-8k
 
