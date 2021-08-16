 Skip to content
 
(WGME Portland)   Ransomware attack stinks   (wgme.com) divider line
5
    More: Strange, Rural sewage plants, Sewage treatment, Maine  
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Ransomware attacks are going to keep working because people are idiots.
You can't fix stupid.
 
bughunter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Payable in shiatcoin.
 
drayno76
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Timing John, you have it.

Ransomware: Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (HBO)
Youtube WqD-ATqw3js
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 1 hour ago  

drayno76: Timing John, you have it.

[YouTube video: Ransomware: Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (HBO)]


Also:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Nonrepeating Rotating Binary
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
It was an old Windows 7 computer. Which they will now replace, because people noticed when it went kablooie.

Amazingly, End of Life for Windows 7 was January 14, 2020.
 
